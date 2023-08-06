Day 10 Blogservations: Thornton back in the mix

Throughout the course of training camp the offense has seen some incremental improvement. While Sunday's practice would not be the best of example of that, there was an addition to the group that needs to pay dividends for the unit down the road.

Tyquan Thornton hasn't been involved in much thus far in camp but on Sunday he saw his most extensive reps of the summer. He worked with both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe and was targeted on a number of occasions. The results were a bit uneven but the bigger picture has little to do with the outcome of one random camp practice.

The Patriots receiving corps doesn't have another player with Thornton's size or skill set. His ceiling would be that of an outside deep threat who is capable of stressing a secondary at different levels. His speed must be respected, and if he is able to put it all together opposing defensive coordinators would need to spend some time game planning against him.

In such a scenario the offense could use Thornton to clear space for the rest of the group, which would make life easier on Jones and offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. There was an example of such a play on Sunday as Thornton took a pair of defenders into the end zone on a red area rep, leaving Matt Sokol alone underneath to bring the ball inside the 5 before any defenders closed in. He also got deep and caught a long pass from Zappe in 7-on-7s earlier in practice.

But the flip side on Thornton could be tough. If he is unable to reach his potential and emerge as a steady contributor it would make life much easier on opposing defenses, allowing them to crowd the line of scrimmage and keep the ball in front of them against an O'Brien attack that appears poised to throw a lot of horizontal passes.

Kendrick Bourne, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Demario Douglas and tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki have caught a lot of short passes this summer. It would be easy to imagine defenses creeping up against that kind of attack if there is no threat to make them pay. Thornton represents the best option in that regard.

The problem for the second-year wideout has been two-fold: health and consistency. He dealt with a broken collarbone last season and has been limited by a reported soft tissue injury in 2023. He also doesn't always seem to be in the right place, which was a problem at times a year ago when he would run a route in close proximity to a teammate from time to time.

That was a issue on Sunday on a few occasions as well, although not just involving Thornton. Rookies Kayshon Boutte and Douglas were close together on a 7-on-7 rep that resulted in a Christian Gonzalez interception. Thornton's timing on a couple of routes appeared off – which could be the result of his extended absence – and he also failed to come away with a couple of catchable passes.

Jones targeted Thornton on a fade but Myles Bryant easily got position and knocked it away despite giving up at least five inches in the matchup. In a late two-minute drill, Thornton got open but Zappe's pass was a bit late and the wideout did little to fight Rodney Randle for the ball in the end zone.