Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Jan 14 - 12:00 AM | Sat Jan 15 - 05:55 PM

Expert Predictions: Wild Card picks for Patriots at Bills

Notebook: Harris eyes first playoff action vs. Bills

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

5 Patriots make Pro Football Focus' highest-graded list

Patriots to Host Playoff Fan Rally on Friday, January 14 from 5 PM - 7 PM

Notebook: Mac readies for playoff debut

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Bills

Wild Card Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Wild Card Playoffs: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Pats defense prepares for another round vs. Josh Allen

Coffee with the Coach: How do you prepare to face a team for the third time in one year?

Sights and Sounds: Week 18 vs Miami Dolphins

Josh McDaniels 1/11: "We are hard at work right now trying to put in the best plan we can"

NFL Notes: Ready for a wild weekend

Patriots Mailbag: Headed to the playoffs, stopping Josh Allen, looking ahead and more

Pats-Bills III set for Saturday night

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

What can Patriots learn from previous Bills battles?

5 Keys from Patriots 33-24 loss to Dolphins

Expert Predictions: Wild Card picks for Patriots at Bills

Jan 14, 2022 at 09:21 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2021-ExpertPredictions-16x9

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Wild Card matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Bills 20, Patriots 17

Bold prediction: Brrrrrr. Here's a bold prediction: They are going to run out of hot chocolate at Highmark Stadium, with temperatures projected to be around 0 degrees. The coldest game the Patriots ever played was a 17-14 home playoff win over the Titans on Jan. 10, 2004, when it was 4 degrees with a wind chill of minus-10. For the Bills, the coldest game in franchise history was Jan. 15, 1994 -- a 29-23 playoff win over the Raiders when it was 0 degrees with a wind chill of minus-32.

Alaina Getzenberg, ESPN

Pick: Bills 17, Patriots 13

Related Links

What to watch for: Can Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen put on a performance like he did in New England a few weeks ago, or will his recent accuracy issues show up? In the last two games of the regular season, Allen completed 49.3% of passes. The Patriots, meanwhile, held opponents to the second-lowest completion percentage in the league this year, only behind the Bills. Plus, Allen has the second-worst completion percentage in freezing game temperatures over the past 15 seasons (50%), so his ability to put together a more complete game at home will go a long way in the outcome.

Emmanuel Acho, ESPN: Patriots

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots

Mike Clay, ESPN: Bills

Jeremy Fowler: Bills

Dominique Foxworth, ESPN: Bills

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Bills

Rob Ninkovich, ESPN: Patriots

Laura Rutledge, ESPN: Patriots

Kevin Seifert, ESPN: Bills

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots

Damien Woody, ESPN: Bills

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

Pick: Patriots 20, Bills 19

The recent trend lines are going the Bills' way. Buffalo's sneaky-good running attack -- sixth on the season in yards and yards per carry -- has gone to another level because Josh Allen is doing his best Cam Newton impression. The Patriots' defense has been undisciplined and lifeless up front for a month. Mac Jones is mad at himself and playing like a guy trying to be perfect.

I'm zigging here partly because it's 2021 and I need an upset this weekend, and partly because of Bill Belichick. Three matchups in seven weeks is outrageous and should favor the coaching staff that has its team ready to be flexible and creative. Look for guys like Rhamondre Stevenson and Kendrick Bourne to break tackles and start a new generation of random Patriots playoff heroes.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Bills 30, Patriots 17

This is the third game featuring these two this season, with each winning on the other's field. New England won the first meeting in a wind storm in early December, while the Bills dominated the Pats at their place in late December. The weather is expected to be cold, but not that windy. That means Josh Allen can have success throwing the football. The Patriots haven't been the same team on the road, especially quarterback Mac Jones. Look for the Bills to take away the run and dare him to beat them. He won't. The Bills will be moving on.

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Bills

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Bills

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Bills

John Breech, CBS Sports: Bills

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Bills

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Bills

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Patriots 20, Bills 19

Bill Belichick is the master of coming up with a game plan that takes away what the opponent's offense does best. But does he have the players to execute it? And will the Bills, faced with the reality of a long-time nemesis trying to spoil a playoff party, be able to rise to the occasion? Belichick has successfully embraced moments like this longer than Josh Allen has been alive.

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Bills 28, Patriots 17

The last time the Patriots went to Buffalo, they threw only three passes on their way to an improbable win. I can't see this game unfolding like that. The Bills' defense will be better prepared for the Patriots' offense, and Josh Allen will have a better game as well.

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 24, Bills 23

Patriots win back and forth slugfest in frigid Orchard Park.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Bills 28, Patriots 27

Despite limping down the stretch and potentially losing one of their only remaining outside cornerbacks to the COVID list this week, the Patriots should leave it all on the field on Saturday night and give the Bills the kind of tough, competitive game that we haven't seen from them in over a month. The Bills just have a little too much firepower, as they fend off their divisional rivals with a last-minute score to advance.

Erik Scalavino, Patriots.com:

Pick: Bills 30, Patriots 23

Even though these two teams split their regular season series this year, it's clear that Buffalo is the stronger team, top to bottom. And they'll be even stronger offensively in this game versus the last outing here in Foxborough, with Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis back in the lineup. The Bills just have too much firepower for New England to keep up, and Buffalo's home crowd in Orchard Park should give the Patriots a reception even colder than the thermometer reading being forecast for Saturday night.

Related Content

news

Expert Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 18 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jaguars

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 17 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 16 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Colts

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots at Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 13 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Titans

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 11 picks for Patriots at Falcons

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 11 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Browns

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots at Panthers

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 9 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Chargers

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 7 matchup against the New York Jets.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

The Kraft Family awards $100,000 to nonprofits during virtual ceremony on January 11

Mac Jones Nominated for 2021 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year

Jackson, Slater named second-team All-Pro

Patriots to Host Playoff Fan Rally on Friday, January 14 from 5 PM - 7 PM

Left, Then Right: For second time, Brown proving key to Patriots O-line

Expert Predictions: Wild Card picks for Patriots at Bills

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

Patriots Unfiltered: One-on-One with Brandon Bolden

Tamara Brown sits down with running back Brandon Bolden to discuss his cancer diagnosis, and how his involvement with the team has evolved. Bolden also speaks about this year's running back group, and what it means to be in the playoffs.

Kendrick Bourne 1/13: "Every play is important. Every detail is important"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Thursday, January 13th, 2022.

Nick Folk 1/13: "Gotta be ready to go"

Patriots kicker Nick Folk addresses the media on Thursday, January 13th, 2022.

One-on-One with David Andrews

Steve Burton sits down with David Andrews to discuss the preparation for their primetime playoff game, where they will face the Buffalo Bills. Andrews also speaks to how the line of scrimmage affects the overall gameplay.

How We Got Here: Patriots path to the playoffs

As the Patriots prepare for a Wild Card Weekend matchup with the Buffalo Bills, take a look back at how the team got to the playoffs, from offseason acquisitions to pregame speeches, highlight plays and postgame celebrations.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Wild Card Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

The New England Patriots travel to Buffalo for a Wild Card Playoff game against the Bills on Saturday, January 15 at 8:15pm EST.

How We Got Here: Patriots path to the playoffs

As the Patriots prepare for a Wild Card Weekend matchup with the Buffalo Bills, take a look back at how the team got to the playoffs, from offseason acquisitions to pregame speeches, highlight plays and postgame celebrations.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the playoffs set to begin, we take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

EmBOLDENed: Sentimental number change helps give veteran Patriots RB renewed vigor

Longtime Patriots running back Brandon Bolden is playing like a much younger man in 2021, with the statistics to back it up, after switching from jersey number 38 to 25 in honor of his ailing grandfather. 

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising