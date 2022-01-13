What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

On facing the Patriots...

"Playing at home in the Wild Card round against our division rival, a team that has been the standard for long term success in the NFL for the last 25 years. It's going to be a great challenge. We're super excited for the opportunity. Obviously, they beat us at home last time and it's going to be another dog fight."

- Bills Quarterback Josh Allen

"It's hard to beat a team twice in a season. That speaks for both sides because we are 1-1 on the season. They beat us at home and that's where we are playing this game. So, we have to be ready for whatever they can throw at us. It's going to be a 12-round slugfest, in my opinion, and it is going to take all four quarters to win the game."

- Bills Quarterback Josh Allen

"It's just going to be an old school slobber knocker. We're going to do what we always do. We're going to go out there and play fast and physical especially up front. We hear all the chirping. We hear guys talking about this and that. That doesn't mean anything because we're going to chop it up and we're going to let the pads do the talking come Saturday."

- Bills Defensive End Jerry Hughes

"They're incredible that way in how they can change things up and what Coach Belichick does to stay a step ahead. So we obviously have our work cut out for us. It's a short week in some regards here so we've got to get ourselves ready to go."