Game Predictions: Expert picks for Patriots vs. Browns

Proven production trumps potential every time. That's really what this game boils down to. Are the Browns capable of upsetting the Patriots at Gillette? Probably. Is it likely? Probably not. The talent just hasn't come together with any consistency for Cleveland under Kitchens' questionable leadership, whereas New England has played to and maybe beyond its talents, at least on defense, throughout the first half of the season. So many numbers and matchups say New England will control this game. But, it must continue to execute to get that done. Certainly Jarvis Landry's non-guarantee win guarantee will be used as motivation by Belichick's driven troops. In the end it will be about clean play. Belichick's well-coached squad is far cleaner than Kitchens' team that's sloppy with the ball, sloppy with penalties and hasn't played up to its talent with any regularity. Look for the Patriots to run the ball and continue to be a conservative work in progress in the passing game on the way to a 27-13 victory in which turnovers, once again, help keep the home crowd quite happy.