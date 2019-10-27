Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Nov 05 - 12:00 AM | Sun Nov 07 - 10:40 AM

Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots at Panthers

Notebook: Two Patriots make PFF midseason All-Rookie team

Fresh off DPOW award, Phillips ready for next challenge

McCourty enjoys paying his experience forward

NFL Week 9: Patriots - Panthers Injury Report

Players to Watch: Patriots at Panthers

Notebook: No looking back for Mac

Mac Jones on Panthers 11/3: "This is definitely one of the top defenses in the NFL"

Belestrator: A Look at the Carolina Panthers Playmakers

Coffee with the Coach: The art of the punt return

Game Preview: Patriots at Panthers

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Panthers

Bill Belichick on Panthers 11/3: "They're a tough, physical, competitive team"

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the LA Chargers

Do Your Job: The Role of a Coaching Assistant

Notebook: McDaniels sizes up talented, fast Panthers defense

Sights and Sounds: Week 8 at Los Angeles Chargers

Catching up with Hunter Henry

Josh McDaniels on Carolina Panthers Defense 11/2: "They are fast at all three levels"

Patriots Mailbag: Can some unproven Patriots quell roster concerns?

Game Predictions: Expert picks for Patriots vs. Browns

Oct 27, 2019 at 04:27 AM
20191025-ExpertPredictions-PDC

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Patriots 30, Browns 13

It'll be an interception party. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield leads the NFL with 11 interceptions, the most by a Browns player through six games of a season since Paul McDonald in 1984 (12). Meanwhile, the Patriots' defense has totaled 18 interceptions. In the past 30 years, only the 1996 Packers had more picks through the first seven games of a season (20).

Jake Trotter, ESPN

Pick: Patriots 28, Browns 20

Bold prediction: Nobody has scored more than 14 points against the Patriots, but Cleveland will become the first behind an inspired effort. Of course, it still won't be enough to win with Tom Brady on the other side.

Mike Golic, ESPN: Patriots

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots

Mina Kimes, ESPN: Patriots

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots

Trey Wingo, ESPN: Patriots

Louis Riddick, ESPN: Patriots

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

Pick: Patriots 27, Browns 24

The Baker Mayfield-Odell Beckham Jr. connection has underwhelmed through six games. OBJ is averaging 8.1 yards per target, significantly less than that of Jarvis Landry or even Ricky Seals-Jones. That's a result of poor timing from the duo, poor throws from Mayfield and a surprising amount of catchable passes Beckham hasn't come down with. I'm fascinated to see how Freddie Kitchens and Mayfield will attempt to fix the issue in Foxborough, especially with Beckham likely to draw Stephon Gilmore plenty. New England's heavy press-man-coverage approach should be susceptible to big plays, but the Pats haven't faced an offense explosive enough to take advantage of their aggression. This Browns offense is fully capable of spiking for one week and resetting expectations after a shaky start, but I don't trust their coaches, players or defense to handle all the situational-football pressure Bill Belichick and Tom Brady apply in a surprising thriller.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Patriots 27, Browns 13

This looked like it would be an enormous game for both teams when the schedule came out. Now the Browns are trying to survive, while the Patriots are the league's best. The Cleveland offense has been bad this season, and the Patriots have the best defense in the league. Bill Belichick will eat up another young quarterback. Pats big.

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Patriots

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Patriots 35, Browns 16

The Browns have a long way to go to become the Patriots. On Sunday, the Browns will find out just how far they have to go, the hard way.

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Patriots 27, Browns 7

This is not the defense for Baker Mayfield to get on track against. It could get ugly in New England.

Jenny Vrentas, MMQB: Patriots

Conor Orr, MMQB: Patriots

Andy Hart, WEEI

Pick: Patriots 27, Browns 13

Proven production trumps potential every time. That's really what this game boils down to. Are the Browns capable of upsetting the Patriots at Gillette? Probably. Is it likely? Probably not. The talent just hasn't come together with any consistency for Cleveland under Kitchens' questionable leadership, whereas New England has played to and maybe beyond its talents, at least on defense, throughout the first half of the season. So many numbers and matchups say New England will control this game. But, it must continue to execute to get that done. Certainly Jarvis Landry's non-guarantee win guarantee will be used as motivation by Belichick's driven troops. In the end it will be about clean play. Belichick's well-coached squad is far cleaner than Kitchens' team that's sloppy with the ball, sloppy with penalties and hasn't played up to its talent with any regularity. Look for the Patriots to run the ball and continue to be a conservative work in progress in the passing game on the way to a 27-13 victory in which turnovers, once again, help keep the home crowd quite happy.

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 27, Browns 10

The league leader in interceptions (Bake Mayfield, 11) meets the league leaders in interceptions (Patriots, 18). Expect some interceptions.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 28, Browns 10

The Browns explosiveness on offense will be a good test for the Patriots defense, but shutting down Nick Chubb will be a focal point as well. With Mohamed Sanu in the mix the Pats offense should be better tailored to Tom Brady's strengths, but they're still a couple weeks away from locking in on the personnel they'll take to the playoffs. It should be more of the same – defensive domination, early scripted offensive output is enough to hold up.

Erik Scalavino, Patriots.com

Pick: Patriots 30, Browns 13

A lot of wind and rain is being forecast for New England on Sunday, but that should only play into the Patriots' hands, especially defensively. Browns QB Baker Mayfield will already have a tough go against the NFL's top D, and the messy weather could complicate matters for him even more. Meanwhile, the Patriots are anything but a finished product on offense, and Cleveland presents a challenge on the opposite side of the ball. New England's defense and/or special teams could once again help out with the point total as the Patriots improve to 8-0 and head coach Bill Belichick earns his 300th all-time NFL victory against the team he used to coach.

Related Content

news

Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots at Panthers

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 9 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Chargers

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 7 matchup against the New York Jets.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots vs. Cowboys

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots at Texans

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 5 matchup against the Houston Texans.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots vs. Buccaneers

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Saints

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Jets

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 16 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 15 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Bolden always up to the challenge

NFL Week 9: Patriots - Panthers Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/5

Patriots fan finished emotional 'bucket list' journey across NFL stadiums

Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots at Panthers

Game Preview: Patriots at Panthers

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Panthers Preview, Ted Karras 1-on-1

Tune-in as Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the keys to the Patriots win against the Chargers and preview the upcoming matchup against the Panthers. Plus, Mike Dussault goes one-on-one with Ted Karras.

Patriots This Week: Chargers Lookback, Panthers Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots week 8 win against the LA Chargers and preview their upcoming matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Patriots All Access: Panthers Preview, Gunner Olszewski 1-on-1

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, get an inside look at the role of a coaching assistant within the Patriots organization. In addition, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Gunner Olszewski, and Coach Belichick highlights key Panthers playmakers on the Belestrator. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Nick Folk 11/5: "We're just trying to keep it rolling"

Patriots kicker Nick Folk addresses the media on Friday, November 5, 2021.

Christian Barmore 11/5: "I'm completely locked in"

Patriots defensive tackle Christain Barmore addresses the media on Friday, November 5, 2021.

Jalen Mills 11/5: "The biggest focus is just trying to get better"

Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills addresses the media on Friday, November 5, 2021
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots Hall of Fame Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 23, 2021 for inductees Richard Seymour and Tracy Sormanti.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising