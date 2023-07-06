Patriots Mailbag: Are Recent Contract Extensions Related to Pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins, Other Free-Agent Targets?

Official website of the New England Patriots

The Patriots signed veterans Ja'Whaun Bentley and DeVante Parker to contract extensions last week. Are these moves related to recent free-agency rumors?

Jul 06, 2023 at 06:00 AM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

JaWhaunBentley-2022-Mailbag-16x9 copy

The Patriots raised eyebrows last week when they extended two veteran players amid ongoing rumors connecting them to star receiver DeAndre Hopkins and other big-name free agents.

On the one hand, the Patriots creating slightly more wiggle room on the 2023 cap would allow them to absorb a short-term DeAndre Hopkins contract while keeping needed flexibility to sign their top two draft picks and handle expenditures for the 2023 season. New England can afford Hopkins regardless, especially on a multi-year deal, but in theory, this makes it a tad easier.

We won't completely brush off your eyeball emojis, but the Patriots agreeing to extensions with wide receiver DeVante Parker and linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley isn't directly related to their pursuit of Hopkins. Instead, the moves are more about the future.

Before extending Bentley and Parker, the Patriots only had 50 players under contract for the 2024 season, with 23 players heading into unrestricted free agency. Among those 50 contracted players were 17 current rookies, including a 12-player draft class and five undrafted rookie free agents.

With only 33 vets under contract for the 2024 season, the Patriots had the fewest veterans signed for next season. According to Over the Cap, that leaves New England with a projected league-high $122-plus million in cap space, a fluid number that will likely change due to player incentives, bonuses, and other cap-altering moves.

Although being flushed with cap space for another big-spending offseason could benefit the team, the Patriots could afford to add money to next year's cap and couldn't go into the 2024 offseason with half of their roster hitting unrestricted free agency. At some point, the Pats needed to start retaining players to build a core for the future.

Bentley, who has improved each season and is now a rock-solid throwback linebacker in Belichick's defense, has the intangibles to step into an even bigger leadership role to fill the void left behind by Devin McCourty's retirement. As for Parker, the Pats only experienced receivers under contract for the 2024 season were JuJu Smith-Schuster and second-year wideout Tyquan Thornton.

New England beginning to lock in a few of their 2024 free agents isn't surprising, and these moves are more related to the future than their present pursuit of big-name free agents.

However, signing Bentley and Parker should only be the beginning. Belichick has tough negotiations ahead with 2020 draft picks Kyle Dugger, Josh Uche, and Mike Onwenu, who are a part of the solution in the draft, while other projected contributors such as Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, Trent Brown, Kendrick Bourne, and Jalen Mills remain unsigned after this season.

After a rough drafting stretch in the late-2010s, the three "hits" from the 2020 rookie class were the first group to turn the tide; arguably the team's best offensive lineman (Onwenu), an ascending defensive playmaker (Dugger), and some would say the Pats best pure pass-rusher coming off a breakout 11.5-sack season (Uche).

As the Patriots continue to build their roster toward contention, making long-term commitments to players they view as core pieces is a no-brainer. With only a few large contracts on the future books, it's time to start putting the pillars in place in Foxboro.

Without further ado, let's empty the Patriots Unfiltered mailbag with 20 days until the start of Patriots Training Camp:

Patriots safety Kyle Dugger.
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots safety Kyle Dugger.

Q: After signing Bentley and Parker to extensions, who's the next player to sign an extension? - Evan C

The Patriots have a recent history of trying to retain interior offensive linemen with Shaq Mason's extension and even applying the franchise tag to Joe Thuney in 2020 that would suggest Mike Onwenu is the next logical guard to stick in New England. However, the Pats drafted three mid-round rookies capable of developing at guard to keep in the pipeline for a potential Onwenu departure next offseason, and they may have changed their thinking about paying a non-premium position like guard a top-of-market contract. The next logical choice would be Josh Uche, but he's only had one season of production and is a part-time player in Bill Belichick's defense (37.8% of snaps in 2022). For the 2020 draft picks, that leaves Kyle Dugger, who plays a key position that just took a leadership and top-tier talent hit with Devin McCourty's retirement. Plus, safeties are typically more affordable than more expensive pieces on defense, such as elite edge rushers or corners. For those reasons, Dugger has the best chance of receiving a contract extension this summer.

Looking at their 2024 free-agent group, my non-rookie contract extension candidate is Hunter Henry. Henry has been as-advertised with the Patriots, they haven't drafted his replacement yet, and tacking on a few years to his current deal would lower Henry's 2023 cap hit. Henry is the most likely candidate to receive a contract extension before the season. Even more likely than Dugger, who might want to bet on himself this year for a huge payday next offseason.

Q: Are you buying into the idea that DeAndre Hopkins and DeVante Parker can be on the field at the same time? With Hopkins more in a later stage Larry Fitzgerald role? - Phil

Although the Hopkins-Fitzgerald comparison is not the one I'd use because Fitz truly became a full-time inside receiver with over 80 percent of his targets coming out of the slot, I'm confident that Bill O'Brien would find a way to fit the pieces together and that a Hopkins-Parker-JuJu trio could coexist. O'Brien used Hopkins primarily as an on-the-line receiver, but his location (slot, wide, tight split, max split) varied depending on the play call. Parker would be glued to the boundary as a big-play outside receiver while O'Brien uses Hopkins and JuJu as chain-moving chess pieces. O'Brien wants multiple playmakers who can win on in-breaking routes, seams, and option patterns. Along with the tight ends, adding Hopkins to Smith-Schuster would give the Patriots multiple pass-catchers who fit that description.

My concerns remain about the lack of speed and an over-reliance on contested targets rather than separation. I hope that Tyquan Thornton significantly cuts into Parker's playing time to stretch the field and have someone out there who can run away from coverage. The alignment overlap isn't a huge concern, O'Brien will figure that out, but the Pats would be one of the slower offenses in the NFL if Thornton is not a big part of their passing game.

Q: Don't get me wrong, adding Cook or Hopkins would be amazing, but why not spend the money on a position of need like tackle (example: Taylor Lewan)? - @A_Molnar05

The short answer to this question is that this time of year is about the best players available more than filling needs. It would be great if the Patriots could use their remaining cap space to acquire a starting-caliber tackle. But the reality is that the position is thin, while Cook and Hopkins are potentially needle-moving pieces that aren't typically available this late in the offseason. There's a talent drain around the league when it comes to playable offensive tackles; if you have one or are lucky enough to have two starting-caliber OTs, you are hanging on to them or asking for major assets in return if that player is on the trade block.

After being injured last season, Lewan is a 32-year-old tackle whose best days are behind him. He's not the same player he was when he was making Pro Bowls. Former number one overall pick Eric Fisher is another name out there, but he has yet to regain his form since tearing his Achilles a few years ago. Then, there's disgruntled Bengals tackle Jonah Williams, who could be available via trade. Williams is also banged up and has struggled since the injuries began to pile up in Cincinnati. So, again, Cook and Hopkins are the most talented free agents on the market, and that's why the Pats are keeping tabs on them.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization.

