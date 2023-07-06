Patriots Mailbag: Are Recent Contract Extensions Related to Pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins, Other Free-Agent Targets?

Q: After signing Bentley and Parker to extensions, who's the next player to sign an extension? - Evan C

The Patriots have a recent history of trying to retain interior offensive linemen with Shaq Mason's extension and even applying the franchise tag to Joe Thuney in 2020 that would suggest Mike Onwenu is the next logical guard to stick in New England. However, the Pats drafted three mid-round rookies capable of developing at guard to keep in the pipeline for a potential Onwenu departure next offseason, and they may have changed their thinking about paying a non-premium position like guard a top-of-market contract. The next logical choice would be Josh Uche, but he's only had one season of production and is a part-time player in Bill Belichick's defense (37.8% of snaps in 2022). For the 2020 draft picks, that leaves Kyle Dugger, who plays a key position that just took a leadership and top-tier talent hit with Devin McCourty's retirement. Plus, safeties are typically more affordable than more expensive pieces on defense, such as elite edge rushers or corners. For those reasons, Dugger has the best chance of receiving a contract extension this summer.

Looking at their 2024 free-agent group, my non-rookie contract extension candidate is Hunter Henry. Henry has been as-advertised with the Patriots, they haven't drafted his replacement yet, and tacking on a few years to his current deal would lower Henry's 2023 cap hit. Henry is the most likely candidate to receive a contract extension before the season. Even more likely than Dugger, who might want to bet on himself this year for a huge payday next offseason.

Q: Are you buying into the idea that DeAndre Hopkins and DeVante Parker can be on the field at the same time? With Hopkins more in a later stage Larry Fitzgerald role? - Phil

Although the Hopkins-Fitzgerald comparison is not the one I'd use because Fitz truly became a full-time inside receiver with over 80 percent of his targets coming out of the slot, I'm confident that Bill O'Brien would find a way to fit the pieces together and that a Hopkins-Parker-JuJu trio could coexist. O'Brien used Hopkins primarily as an on-the-line receiver, but his location (slot, wide, tight split, max split) varied depending on the play call. Parker would be glued to the boundary as a big-play outside receiver while O'Brien uses Hopkins and JuJu as chain-moving chess pieces. O'Brien wants multiple playmakers who can win on in-breaking routes, seams, and option patterns. Along with the tight ends, adding Hopkins to Smith-Schuster would give the Patriots multiple pass-catchers who fit that description.

My concerns remain about the lack of speed and an over-reliance on contested targets rather than separation. I hope that Tyquan Thornton significantly cuts into Parker's playing time to stretch the field and have someone out there who can run away from coverage. The alignment overlap isn't a huge concern, O'Brien will figure that out, but the Pats would be one of the slower offenses in the NFL if Thornton is not a big part of their passing game.

Q: Don't get me wrong, adding Cook or Hopkins would be amazing, but why not spend the money on a position of need like tackle (example: Taylor Lewan)? - @A_Molnar05

The short answer to this question is that this time of year is about the best players available more than filling needs. It would be great if the Patriots could use their remaining cap space to acquire a starting-caliber tackle. But the reality is that the position is thin, while Cook and Hopkins are potentially needle-moving pieces that aren't typically available this late in the offseason. There's a talent drain around the league when it comes to playable offensive tackles; if you have one or are lucky enough to have two starting-caliber OTs, you are hanging on to them or asking for major assets in return if that player is on the trade block.