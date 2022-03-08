Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Mar 08 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

Analysis: Van Noy's release shines light on young LBs

Patriots Release LB Kyle Van Noy

5 Patriots takeaways from Scouting Combine

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Robert Kraft to be honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Running Backs

Top cornerback prospect calls Patriots defense "a lot of fun"

Popular mock draft LBs on Patriots radar at NFL Combine

Report: Patriots won't Franchise Tag J.C. Jackson

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Linebackers

Oklahoma pipeline may intrigue Patriots again

Lawrence Guy fields adorable questions in virtual Q&A with children's hospital

Could another international player be on their way to New England?

Johnson, Lindstrom hope to continue BC's OL legacy

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

Josh McDaniels confident Mac Jones will succeed

Alabama WRs have plenty of Patriots ties

Kendrick Bourne shares how Bill Belichick changed his life with simple advice

Mac Jones, David Andrews and Kyle Van Noy help "Saving By Shaving' event raise $5 million

Patriots Mailbag: Getting ready for the free agency frenzy

Mar 08, 2022 at 09:18 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2021-PUQA2-16x9

Assuming JC Jackson is not tagged, is moving Jonathan Jones from slot to outside corner an option? Also, what would you think of the CB depth of: 1st round draft pick (outside), Jonathan Jones (outside), Shaun Wade (slot), Jalen Mills (outside/slot), Myles Bryant (slot), Day 3 draft pick ? -Steven Michael

At this point, I think Jones is probably more of an interior defensive back, I'd rather talk about moving him more to free safety than putting him back on the outside. Right now, with J.C. Jackson apparently headed for the open market, it's hard to make sense of the cornerback group. Jones and Myles Bryant are similar kinds of players, but probably a little bit undersized for a full-time role on the outside.

Shaun Wade spent 2021 entirely behind the scenes, while I think Jalen Mills was a lot more solid than many give him credit for. Throw in Joejuan Williams, who was thrust into the fire against the Bills in the playoffs, and there just isn't much clarity there. I don't think the Patriots have a problem penciling Mills back in on the outside, but I do wonder if we could be headed to more zone coverage as a rule rather than as an in-season adjustment as it was last year. I think they'll need to add a mid-range veteran during free agency so they aren't forced into anything during the draft. Charvarius Ward and Jason Verrett could be worth a flyer, but there's not a lot of clear options.

As for the draft, yes, I think Trent McDuffie or Kaiir Elam certainly fit the corner profile we've come to expect around here. Grabbing one of them with the first pick would make sense, you might even be able to trade down and still get one of them depending on how corners get pushed down the board. -Mike Dussault

Hey Mike, just want to hear your thoughts on Jordan Davis. Would love to hear an argument on PU with Paul about taking a "run stuffer" at 21. I know he thinks you can get those guys late in the draft. Just your thoughts after watching him in person. -@TRooster1712

Unfortunately, I left before getting to see him in person but I was watching all weekend and as we saw, Davis is a special "planet" athlete. Generally, I wouldn't want a pure run stopper in the first round, but Davis is much more than that and would make an ideal long-term defensive stalwart up front. With so many pass rush specialists on the roster, who cares if Davis comes off the field on third and long? He'd be a big reason why you're putting opponents into third and long. There's plenty of needs on the Patriots defense and maybe mammoth DT isn't the top one, but for a player like that I'd put him right at the top of the board. ­-Mike Dussault

I'd like to see BB go aggressive on D-line and take Jordan Davis in 1st round. Pair him with Barmore, Godchaux, Guy and Wise (maybe Cowart if he's healthy). Then go with the athletic linebackers they already have (Winovich, Uche, McGrone) and re-sign Bentley for some running downs. This is a big change from BB's usual MO, but I think it would be interesting. Then add CB and WR in the early rounds. Thoughts? -CJ from the bay area

As mentioned above, LET'S GO! Sadly, after running as fast as he did, I'd be shocked if he made it to 21st overall now. But a guy can hope. I don't think you're far off from what the philosophy has been though, he's the kind of player who has been a big part of the Fairbanks-Bullough 3-4 system that is the basis for what the Patriots do. It was clearer in the 2000's when you had a trio of big defensive lineman two-gapping up front, allowing the linebackers to disguise what they're doing and make plays. Now, that 3-4 system remains in occasional use (I had them for 13 percent snaps in 3-4, which is actually a bit higher than in recent years), but the concepts have largely remained, looking more like a 2-4 front with either a third cornerback or safety joining the six-man front. A player like Davis would absolutely make sense inside as one of the two down linemen, taking the stellar work that Lawrence Guy has done in that role to a new level. As you wrote, imagine him with Barmore, with both being moved around the line on a snap-to-snap basis. That's a lot of size, speed and power to deal with. -Mike Dussault

Christian Barmore celebrates after a stop against the NY Jets.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Christian Barmore celebrates after a stop against the NY Jets.

It sure seems like the team made a big blunder by committing so much money to the TE position last offseason. I allowed myself to get excited about a return to the 2-TE formations that were so successful with the Gronk and Aaron Hernandez pairing. But it seems like the team never even really attempted these formations last season. Any idea why? Do you think there was a general lack of vision with some of the offseason moves, or is it limitations of the players, or some combination? By the way, I'm not ready to give up on Jonnu Smith. He occasionally looked explosive last season and hopefully he just needed a year to acclimate to the system. But it sure would be nice to have some of those TE dollars back to try retain J.C. Jackson, who is going to be a tough loss to stomach… -J Pyle

We've talked about this a bit on Patriots Unfiltered lately, I think we all assumed that because they signed the two tight ends that the plan was to have them on the field at the same time. Yet they only ran 15.4 percent of their offensive snaps in it, as 11 personnel (53.9 percent) remained the favorite. But they also signed two receivers with Jakobi Meyers already in the mix, so I'm not sure why we didn't realize it was more about depth and flexibility than a specific return to the kind of offense we saw in 2011 and 2012.

I'm with you on Jonnu, he's still a beast with the ball in his hands and I'm hopeful he looks more comfortable overall with a full year under his belt. Plus, new offensive coaches and perspective could change the dynamics a bit. Ultimately, I think the Patriots realized last offseason that they couldn't keep going without good players at the important tight end position and while they had to pony up a bunch of cash, I don't think those numbers will look as restrictive once we get to 2023. You're just kind of biting the bullet on some of the bigger deals they handed out last year but with the jump in cap space next season, the Patriots should be able to make some more noise in FA. -Mike Dussault

It's no secret just how much Bill Belichick loves his hybrid players especially on defense when it comes to the linebacker group and the secondary. It has always given New England an edge having these talented type of players that can switch up positions when it's required to combat the inevitable onslaught of injuries that come with a full punishing season in the NFL. Can you give me your insight and opinion in regards to the upcoming draft as to wither there is any upcoming talent that could fit the Bill?(pun intended) -Mark Saez

Tough one, because there's a lot of players already on the roster like Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Chase Winovich and Ronnie Perkins who are, or were at one point, edge players. Are any ready to elevate into the kind of hybrid role you talked about? If not, then the spot should certainly be on the radar. Now, with Kyle Van Noy being released it only further shines a spotlight on these young players.

While not a pure stand-up hybrid edge, there's a lot to like about Travon Walker out of Georgia. He's the kind of big, physical player who might not stand up but could stop the run and disrupt the passer. The more I see of him the more I think he might be my favorite realistic first-rounder, assuming he falls to 21. More traditionally, USC's Drake Jackson is a good physical fit as far as size, length and athleticism go, but would be more of a developmental edge.

Troy Andersen and Darian Beavers are more inside/outside hybrid types. Andersen tore up the combine with his speed. Both check a lot of Patriots boxes and have already locked up spots on my big board. -Mike Dussault

Do you see any former Patriot Players who are currently set to be free agents, return to the team this off season, like Sony Michel, Braxton Berrios, Nate Solder, Chandler Jones, Akiem Hicks, Elandon Roberts, Nate Ebner, Jason McCourty, etc.? -Jeff Hurlich

I don't really see any of those players returning, but I could make a case for Berrios and Solder at positions of need. Jones will be looking for big money and deservedly so, Hicks is an older version of Barmore, and Roberts isn't necessary if they retain Ja'Whaun Bentley as an interior thumper.

I do think they missed not having Jason McCourty this year as an extra outside cornerback. They really could've used him even if he, like his twin brother, are approaching the end of the line. Just tough to bring Berrios back because you had him and then picked Gunner over him. But, as we saw last year, never rule out returns. It's just my preference to continue to get younger. -Mike Dussault

Related Links

Jonnu Smith stiff arms a Titans defender.
Photo by Dwight Darian
Jonnu Smith stiff arms a Titans defender.

If you let J C Jackson get away you will loose [sic] me as a fan. He is worth the money. Let's not have another Tom Brady fiasco. -William Dunleavy

Did you just compare J.C. Jackson to Tom Brady? It's not looking good, William. Best of luck. ­-Mike Dussault

Are you just ignorant of all the things Bill Belichick does in the organization? Listening to Mark Davis, Dave Ziegler, Josh McDaniels, Nick Caserio et al one wouldn't recognize the Pats organization the way the media describes it. I've seen things on video that disputes what has been written. Not one so-called insider knew why Belichick was going for a first down on fourth down. He was team building. Putting a lot of pressure on the offense so they would improve their consistency. The media thinking Belichick needs them to suggest he review what has gone on and make improvements. According to Ziegler that happens every year no matter if something was successful or not. It goes on and on. -Mark Grochowski

Sorry sir, this is Patriots.com and I'm the Belichick-phile who keeps the Hoodie database. -Mike Dussault

Mike - which way will the Patriots fill their need for a #1 WR: via draft or free agency? -@JimGilhooly1957

It has to be the draft and to be honest, I'm not feeling like 21st overall is even going to be the spot for it. There will be good fits with speed into the second day at wide receiver and there have been plenty of #1 WRs to come after the first round. Trying to get one via free agency is just too costly and risky, last year's Agholor contract is about as close as you're going to get.

Honestly, throw John Metchie and a mid-round slot specialist like Kyle Phillips of UCLA in the mix and I think they're in pretty good shape. -Mike Dussault

Having a clear eye to guys on the bench press, in shorts and tights and seeing the measurable, have you identified any "first off the bus" type players that the Patriots could realistically target? I'm thinking of Derrick Henry type bod. -@itsBostonCream

Jordan Davis is getting a ton of love here and he's certainly that guy. I'd also throw potential top pick Ickey Ekwonu in there, he looks like a broad-shouldered bully. At receiver, Treylon Burks is a specimen as well. That's my trio, but there was no shortage of giant football-playing humans in Indy that very much looked the part of studs. ­­-Mike Dussault

Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine.
AP Photo by Darron Cummings
Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine.

I'm sick of seeing all these other teams with a variety of alternate uniform and color combos. I love the Patriots new uniforms, but why can't we get some more combo options like so many other teams? Is there a specific timeline for approval/implementation of this? -@joe_a_paradis

Without getting into specifics, just be patient a little longer. I'm with you though, I think all options should be on the table. 70's/80's throwback, 90's Flying Elvis, 2000's dynasty and a new third jersey… bring them all back and make each game a surprise what they're going to wear. Get those Pat Patriot helmets back in the rotation too. The more looks and throwbacks the better! ­-Mike Dussault

This year's draft class seems stacked with speed and strength. Now you've seen these guys, which do you think realistically is still gonna be at 21 that the Patriots select? Crystal ball kinda thing I know, but what's your guess? -@ClazzyClare

We're sitting right before free agency so the Patriots' moves could significantly impact what their needs are, but post-combine I'd say the main guys I think could be there and fit the needs are Trevor Penning (OT), Trent McDuffie or Kaiir Elam (CB) and Travon Walker (DE). Devin Lloyd was my first mock draft pick but I've been less impressed with his overall potential impact lately as I find other day two linebackers that might fit a bit better at a lower cost. I also can't rule out Treylon Burks, he really made a big impression on me at the combine after seeing him in person. Of course, if Jordan Davis falls, count me all in on him. Bernhard Raimann could be a dark horse at 21 too, there's a lot familiar about him. ­­-Mike Dussault

Related Content

news

Patriots Mailbag: Teambuilding needs and offseason projections

In this week's mailbag, fans are curious about all things offseason-related, including what the Patriots might do in free agency and the NFL Draft, as well as what some returning players might be expected to do in '22.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Looking at the draft, free agency and more

Lots of focus on roster building in this week's mailbag with the draft and free agency looming.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Rebuilding the coaching staff

Patriots fans are wondering how the coaching staff will come together and how to best use the team's assets this offseason.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Coaching carousel continues

In this week's mailbag, fans are wondering about the status of the coaching staff and personnel departments, as well as a few other miscellaneous football topics.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing McDaniels, draft plans and more

Fans brought it this week with a mega-mailbag featuring all kinds of questions regarding the coaching staff, the draft and free agency.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Crafting an offseason Patriots plan

Patriots are turning their sights on the offseason and how the team should attack free agency and the draft this spring.
news

Patriots Mailbag: On to the '22 offseason

In this week's mailbag, fans are already looking ahead to next season, now that the 2021 campaign is over for New England.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Headed to the playoffs, stopping Josh Allen, looking ahead and more

Fans are ready for the rubber match between the Patriots and Bills and stopping Josh Allen is the key.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Scouting offensive evolution, potential playoff matchups

Patriots fans are wondering how the team's composition and attitude will be as they get ready to close out the regular season and head to the playoffs.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Week 17 Edition

In this week's mailbag, we examine the most recent Patriots loss and the state of this Patriots team as the 2021 regular season approaches its end.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Looking ahead to draft and playoffs

This week's mailbag is looking ahead to the future, both in terms of the draft and the playoffs.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Mailbag: Getting ready for the free agency frenzy

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

Patriots Release LB Kyle Van Noy

Analysis: Van Noy's release shines light on young LBs

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

5 Patriots takeaways from Scouting Combine

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Charles Davis: Five players who boosted draft stock at 2022 combine

NFL Network's Charles Davis reveals five players who boosted their draft stock at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, including Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Aidan Hutchinson, Jordan Davis and Travon Walker.

Which DBs from 2022 draft class will make immediate impact in NFL?

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger and Andrew Hawkins discuss which defensive backs from the 2022 NFL Draft class will make an immediate impact in the NFL.

Daniel Jeremiah's final takeaways from 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah offers his final takeaways from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, with thoughts on the individual performances from Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson, Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jordan Davis, and Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Top 10 Fastest 40 Yard Dashes

No Description

Rapoport: Patriots not expected to franchise tag J.C. Jackson

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport has the latest on the New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Press Pass: NFL prospects discuss their connections to the Patriots

At the NFL Combine, several prospects were asked about their connections to the Patriots and players Mac Jones and Rhamondre Stevenson.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising