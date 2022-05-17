Patriots Mailbag: Position competitions, coaching questions, and more

How does the number they're drafted at and the position they play affect draftees' salaries? Would a QB get more than a cornerback, or are all positions in the first round guaranteed the same money? Blair Boone

Rookie contracts now have a predetermined range, as set forth by the league's collective bargaining agreement, based on where a player is drafted, not on the position they play. Theoretically, if, say, a kicker were taken first overall, he'd get the biggest contract of that draft class. Yet gone are the days, for example, when the top overall pick would get a gargantuan contract. That said, the higher the draft pick, the greater the amount of money the player receives, generally speaking, but the variations from pick to pick are relatively small. Erik Scalavino

When people write that they had a player ranked lower on their board, does that mean they have gone out and worked the player out? Or does it mean that the college ranking system is taken verbatim by whoever published it? When a player is not picked at the time when this pub says to pick, your team is wrong for picking that player. Isn't that a form of inside trading? Or some form of manipulation by an outside source? Shannon

No, the members of the media who compile their draft boards do not get to work out players. Only NFL teams can do that. What the media pundits do is watch film, evaluate Combine and workout results, and maybe talk to college coaches and scouts to get a sense of where a player should be drafted. Then, they build their rankings based on this. NFL scouting departments have much more information and resources with which to evaluate talent, although it's still an inexact science, as the draft proves every year. Erik Scalavino

Is there any chance the Patriots would consider either trading or releasing Nelson Agholor and bringing aboard someone like Will Fuller? He doesn't appear to have that much of a market at the moment and, if healthy, would likely be an additional upgrade in the speed department, whilst also likely saving the Patriots some money against the cap. Eric Elman

The Patriots could really use a few free agents to make their roster more competitive, but cap space is a limitation, and I wonder if they could trade Agholor to help with that? Ken Kannapan