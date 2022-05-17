Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Unfiltered Tue May 17 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

Ty for the Win? Speedy WR Thornton could go long for Patriots

Patricia, Judge excited to be back coaching for Patriots

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

Patriots Trade QB Jarrett Stidham to Las Vegas

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots 2022 Schedule Release: Ernie Adams Reveals New England's Full Slate of Games

Analysis: 2022 Patriots schedule has familiar feel

Patriots to face Ravens in '22 home opener

Home Opener Sweepstakes

Patriots Hall of Fame WR/K Gino Cappelletti Passes Away at 89

Report: Patriots trading Jarrett Stidham to Raiders

Cappelletti leaves a lasting legacy

Jalen Mills anticipates high-level competition at cornerback

Gillette Stadium and Globalization Partners Announce Naming Rights Partnership

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

Bailey Zappe too good to pass up

Sam Roberts eyes NFL jump to his favorite team

Agholor puts experience, continuity to use for second season with Patriots

Patriots have a Strong candidate to continue pass catching tradition

Patriots Mailbag: Position competitions, coaching questions, and more

In this week's mailbag, fans have questions about the entire roster, including the coaching staff.

May 17, 2022 at 06:53 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

2021-PUQA2-16x9

It seems like Cole Strange has the size, length, and agility to play left tackle. Do you think the Patriots might be thinking of eventually moving Cole play left tackle? John Reddington

Over the years, I've learned it's a fool's errand to say "never" when it comes to what the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick will do. However, considering that Strange has virtually no experience playing any tackle position, I find it unlikely that he'll be asked to do so at the highest level of football, at least not on a regular basis. Erik Scalavino

Which undrafted rookie is going to make the final roster? David Beckett

Impossible to predict without having seen any of them on the field yet. However, the one I was most intrigued by – before he was released on Monday – was D'Eriq King, the multi-position offensive sparkplug. It would've been fun to see how the Patriots might have utilized his athletic gifts. Now, though, given the need the Patriots still have at defensive line, it might be reasonable to expect one of the undrafted D-linemen to have a legitimate shot of making the roster. Erik Scalavino

These days in New England, it's getting harder and harder to keep up with the Joneses. After the arrival of Marcus Jones and Jack Jones in the backfield via the draft, what do you think the future looks like for existing cornerback Jonathan Jones? Do you think the rookies will come in and take control or do you think he will flourish more this season because of the arrival of these two new faces? Marc Saez

With the addition of Marcus Jones, do you think we will keep Jonathan Jones after this year? Isaac Sittner

The Patriots have many CBs, and I wonder if young corners like Joejuan Williams and Shaun Wade will make the roster? Stan Cohen

Cornerback is going to be perhaps the most unpredictable position competition in Foxborough this summer. Every job is up for grabs. Even an incumbent like Jalen Mills will likely have to prove he deserves to keep his starting role. Hopefully, the new Joneses will provide more depth and talent, but based on recent results with Patriots cornerback draft picks, it's probably best to manage your expectations until we see what they're capable of on the field. Erik Scalavino

Patriots first-round pick, Cole Strange
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots first-round pick, Cole Strange

How does the number they're drafted at and the position they play affect draftees' salaries? Would a QB get more than a cornerback, or are all positions in the first round guaranteed the same money? Blair Boone

Rookie contracts now have a predetermined range, as set forth by the league's collective bargaining agreement, based on where a player is drafted, not on the position they play. Theoretically, if, say, a kicker were taken first overall, he'd get the biggest contract of that draft class. Yet gone are the days, for example, when the top overall pick would get a gargantuan contract. That said, the higher the draft pick, the greater the amount of money the player receives, generally speaking, but the variations from pick to pick are relatively small. Erik Scalavino

When people write that they had a player ranked lower on their board, does that mean they have gone out and worked the player out? Or does it mean that the college ranking system is taken verbatim by whoever published it? When a player is not picked at the time when this pub says to pick, your team is wrong for picking that player. Isn't that a form of inside trading? Or some form of manipulation by an outside source? Shannon

No, the members of the media who compile their draft boards do not get to work out players. Only NFL teams can do that. What the media pundits do is watch film, evaluate Combine and workout results, and maybe talk to college coaches and scouts to get a sense of where a player should be drafted. Then, they build their rankings based on this. NFL scouting departments have much more information and resources with which to evaluate talent, although it's still an inexact science, as the draft proves every year. Erik Scalavino

Is there any chance the Patriots would consider either trading or releasing Nelson Agholor and bringing aboard someone like Will Fuller? He doesn't appear to have that much of a market at the moment and, if healthy, would likely be an additional upgrade in the speed department, whilst also likely saving the Patriots some money against the cap. Eric Elman

The Patriots could really use a few free agents to make their roster more competitive, but cap space is a limitation, and I wonder if they could trade Agholor to help with that? Ken Kannapan

The Patriots would consider moving any player if it was in the best interest of the team. But Agholor remains one of the best receivers New England has right now. That could change if rookie Tyquan Thornton shows some ability during spring and summer practices. If Thornton emerges as a legitimate option, then moving Agholor could make sense. I still believe Agholor has more to contribute to this offense, however, and am willing to give him a second chance. Erik Scalavino

Related Links

Punter Jake Bailey looks to have a bounce back year
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Punter Jake Bailey looks to have a bounce back year

I thought I read that Mac Jones was working with Tom Brady's throwing coach, Tom House. Is that report accurate, and if so, what progress had been made in terms of Mac's velocity strength throwing the football? Joseph Easton

You probably saw the social media post earlier this offseason which included a photo of Jones with House. However, neither man confirmed that they were working together. Regardless, until we see Jones on the field again, it's impossible to say what kind of strides he's made this offseason with his development. Erik Scalavino

We all know how coach Belichick likes to keep everyone on their toes by bringing competition at every position no matter how good the starter may be. Is there any reason that Jake Bailey should be looking over his shoulder at Jake Julien? Bill Handley

This has been a common narrative throughout the offseason, based on Bailey's substandard (for him) 2021 season. However, there's a reason he's one of the highest-paid punters in the league – because he's one of the best. He also doubles as New England's primary kickoff specialist and its backup placekicker. A knee injury early last season likely contributed to his struggles, and bringing in a player to compete with him is probably more an insurance policy if Bailey's knee isn't sufficiently healed. When healthy, though, Bailey is one of the best in the game. So, no, I don't think he has any reason to be concerned about losing his job here in Foxborough. Erik Scalavino

What's your take on the Patriots coaching staff overall and do you have concerns about it at this time? Ron Scarlata

There are as many questions about coaching as there are on the player roster this season, largely because so many coaching roles remain undefined, at least publicly. Internally, I'm sure the staff knows what everyone's role will be this season, but until we actually see who's doing what on the sideline (particularly on offense), it's natural to harbor some concerns.

I also recall some unusual comments from players last season, expressing tacit frustration with some of the coaching decisions being made. That's very atypical of a Patriots team, so, again, until we see a difference in the product on the field, the coaches have to prove themselves as much as their players. Erik Scalavino

Related Content

news

Patriots Mailbag: More roster juggling to come?

With the draft in the rearview mirror, Patriots fans are wondering how the roster is going to change in the coming weeks leading up to training camp.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Breaking down the draft

This week's mailbag is all about the draft and fans are trying to assess how the new pieces will fit.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting draft picks and veteran roles

In this week's mailbag, fans have loads of questions about the upcoming draft, as well as what we can expect from several notable Patriots veterans who are back for the 2022 season.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Sizing up the draft from a Patriots perspective

With just over two weeks to go, fans are locked in on the NFL Draft and which prospects would be the best fits for the Patriots.

news

Patriots Mailbag: How Parker fits in and other WR needs

The DeVante Parker trade generated plenty of interest in this week's mailbag.

news

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats' Free Agency approach tie into the Draft?

Patriots fans are concerned about the team's free agency approach, while wondering how the returning players might develop and help the team finish stronger than in 2021, while keeping an eye on April's draft.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Reactions to the start of free agency

In this week's mailbag, fans are most concerned about how the Patriots have fared during the first week of the 2022 free agent signing period.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing J.C. Jackson, finding free agents and more

This week's mailbag looks at the options to replace J.C. Jackson as well as several other free agent-related matters.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Getting ready for the free agency frenzy

Patriots fans want to know who stood out at the NFL's Scouting Combine and how the Patriots will attack free agency, which opens next week.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Teambuilding needs and offseason projections

In this week's mailbag, fans are curious about all things offseason-related, including what the Patriots might do in free agency and the NFL Draft, as well as what some returning players might be expected to do in '22.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Looking at the draft, free agency and more

Lots of focus on roster building in this week's mailbag with the draft and free agency looming.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

Patriots Mailbag: Position competitions, coaching questions, and more

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

Patriots Make A Series Of Roster Moves

James White trades gridiron for runway to walk charity fashion show

Patricia, Judge excited to be back coaching for Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Patriots Coaches Talk Offseason Program, Rookies and New Roles

Watch as Patriots coaches discuss the offseason program, changes to roles and how rookies and veterans are progressing.

Joe Judge 5/16: "All of us are working collectively as a coaching unit to work with the entire offense"

Patriots coach Joe Judge addresses the media on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Matt Patricia 5/16: "We can talk on both sides of the ball and everyone listens"

Patriots coach Matt Patricia addresses the media on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Jerod Mayo 5/16: "We just have guys that are hungry and ready to work"

Patriots coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Steve Belichick 5/16: "I try to learn from everyone regardless of their role"

Patriots coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Mike Pellegrino on his coaching style 5/16: "They all play differently so you gotta coach them all differently"

Patriots coach Mike Pellegrino addresses the media on Monday, May 16, 2022

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising