Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the roster, rookies and more

I've noticed a change over the past year in posting of interview transcripts on Patriots.com. It seems that transcripts are now only being provided for the interviews with Coach Belichick. You used also to post full or partial transcripts of interviews with players and other coaching staff. I'm very disappointed in this change, for two reasons: firstly, I always like to know directly what people have actually said, before I read all the various media hot takes and spin-offs. It's amazing what mountains can be made out of some out-of-context molehills. I know clips of these interviews are still posted. But I happen to live in a rural location with limited Internet bandwidth, and videos eat up bandwidth and often don't load properly, whereas text transcripts are quick and easy to access. Is there any way this valuable service and form of coverage could be restored for us poor fans in rural or remote locations? I often feel like I spend half my life advocating for us folks on the wrong side of the digital divide. Thanks for the coverage and on-field reports, and I do appreciate that you post pics from practice and not just videos. It's fun to start getting familiar with all the new faces and different bodies. - C.E Rigby

As a general rule only Bill Belichick's and the starting quarterback's interviews are recorded and posted on Patriots.com. Unless a player conducts his press availability in the media workroom at the podium, as is the case occasionally during the postseason leading up to a playoff game, those interviews aren't always recorded. More often than not the player interviews are conducted on the field after practice or in the locker room (pre-pandemic). Sometimes those are one-on-one interviews and sometimes they're part of a larger group setting. But those have never been posted with any regularity on the website for logistical reasons. The one exception to this has been over the course of the last two seasons during the pandemic when these interviews were conducted via Zoom calls and therefore were easily transformed to the website because they were already on video. There's simply no way we can ensure that a camera is available for each and every player interview that is conducted otherwise. Often these talks take place with four or five players or more at a time with the writers moving in and around the locker room to catch as much as possible. And based on your claims I'm sure you have a different opinion but I can't recall many times over the 20-plus years that I've been here when a player's words were portrayed any differently than the manner in which they were spoken. In fact, I can't remember a single time when a player complained to anyone about being misquoted or misrepresented. I understand your desire to see an interview for yourself but we honestly have never consistently provided all player interviews on the site and what you read is what was said the overwhelming majority of the time.

Paul Perillo

Hey guys, listening to the 6/2 podcast at work today and I'm where you are talking about Tyquan Thornton and Randy Moss got me thinking. Why are we not talking about who Thornton reminds me of, and that's Stanley Morgan. Morgan would just run past people was the fastest guy in the NFL probably and always on the field. We won't get into my Stanley Morgan belongs in Canton aspects but you look at Thornton and Morgan and they look very similar just running past everyone. Of course, Thornton is taller but what do you think of this comparison? - Richard Gantz

I'll start by saying I agree that Stanley Morgan is criminally underrated in NFL history. He is definitely deserving of consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was consistently one of the best deep threats in NFL history in an era when the Patriots were predominantly a running team. Thornton has yet to play a game so comparing him to players like Moss and Morgan is extremely premature. Thornton can run without question but we don't know if he can run routes, catch the ball and establish any level of consistency like Morgan and Moss did during their long productive careers. Morgan was a truly great deep threat who excelled for 15 years. Perhaps Thornton can some day ascend to something close to that but until we see him on the field I'm not ready for those comparisons.

Paul Perillo

Why all the media drama over the offensive coordinator in the Boston media? It seems they run incessant negative coverage as if the Pats brass is inane. Or that's the spin I see. Since Tom Brady left and the roster/cap debacle of 2020 happened, it just seems to me the media is over the top negative/attacking. Did the Pats not have Judge in the wings to take over for McDaniels when he was going to Indianapolis? Scott Zolak said it. Judge helped out on offense (WR) and was an up and comer. He bypassed coordinator and went right to head coach. The media knows the Pats succession plan and train coaches to be well rounded. Yet all the garbage like Judge just doesn't have the resume despite his eight years climbing the ladder? And when teams like Tampa, Rams, KC that are all are in an arms reach of grabbing the proverbial gold ring (Lombardi trophy) spent future cap to win now, the media goes nuts as the Pats didn't? This after the Pats got themselves in a cap bind for 2020 spending a bit to win-now at the end of the Brady era, and spend 20 years avoiding that stupidity and managing the cap? The pats are in rebuild and took a huge step forward last year with landing a QB and restocking. Did the media and fan base really think this team was going to rebuild that 2020 squad in two seasons or less? Are we that spoiled or that jaded over Brady's departure that the Boston media makes out Bill Belichick to just be some dummy? What gives? If you watched what this org did the last 20+ years, and what was accomplished, it's really frustrating and more than distasteful. - Jim Kelleher

I'm sorry that you find people with different opinions than yours to be distasteful. It's unfortunate that we can't engage in debate with regard to some of the moves the Patriots have made and instead have to simply assume that everything is great and will work out just fine. Belichick's track record in New England is outstanding, but that doesn't mean I feel he's been perfect in his quest to rebuild the team in Brady's absence. I don't know what "cap bind" you are referring to when the team spent a record amount of money in free agency just a year ago, and I also don't have any idea what that has to do with the current coaching situation. Fans and media alike are wondering how the offensive coordinator duties will be handled. I don't think it's ideal to have two coaches who have never called offensive plays in Joe Judge and Matt Patricia doing so for Mac Jones in his second season. Neither has any significant experience on offense at all let alone running the show. Based on many media reports it looks like Patricia may be the one who is calling the plays this season. Maybe he will turn out to be great at it. But I'd feel better if an experienced coordinator like Bill O'Brien was brought back into the fold. That doesn't mean those of us who have questions now think Belichick is "a dummy" to use your words. There's a lot of uncertainty about the direction of the offense and that's a huge concern. I don't think it's distasteful to question some moves – particularly ones that are as unprecedented as this one. Maybe Patricia will prove to be more than capable of doing the job and this will all be forgotten. Time will tell.