Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: OTAs and the roster race

With the Patriots cutting [fullback Danny] Vitale, do you think they are getting rid of all the COVID opt-outs one-by-one, spread over a longer period not to make it so obvious that they were disappointed with those players. And do you expect to see cuts or trades for [TE Matt] LaCosse, [RB Brandon] Bolden and [LB Dont'a] Hightower? Jacob Petersen, Copenhagen, Denmark

On the surface, it might appear more than a coincidence that so many of New England's opt-outs are no longer on the roster. However, I don't believe it's some grand conspiracy. The reality is that the players who were either released or, in Marcus Cannon's case, traded, were in for an uphill battle to make the roster anyway. Najee Toran was a fringe offensive lineman, and Marqise Lee clearly would have had difficulty unseating the two veteran free agents signed this offseason (Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne).

While fullback is always an important position here in New England, the Patriots usually only keep one on the active roster – maybe a second on the practice squad on occasion. Jakob Johnson has developed into a solid player at that spot, having taken full advantage of his opportunities since the retirement of James Develin. Vitale would have had to impress significantly to overthrow Johnson, in my estimation. Meanwhile, Cannon was traded and is now closer to his hometown in Texas, and with the arrival of Trent Brown, the Patriots haven't lost anything in terms of productivity at right tackle. And safety Patrick Chung decided to call it a career by retiring. That's five of the eight Patriots who opted out last season.

The remaining three are in tight spots, too. LaCosse is certainly in a battle for what's likely the third and final tight end spot on this team, behind Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. Bolden is beloved by this coaching staff, but the numbers are expanding at running back, so, his clock could be ticking anyway. Hightower's the most likely to stick around, assuming he actually is returning. But no, I don't believe their situations are at all a result of their choices to forgo the 2020 season due to the pandemic. It has much more to do with the competition at their respective positions. Erik Scalavino

Seeing which players showed up for voluntary OTAs was good, but I'd like to know who wasn't there and any possible reasons, such as recovering from offseason surgery or injury or which players may have opted out due to the NFLPA COVID concerns. Can you give us a rundown? Gary Abrams

Not going to go through the entire list of absentees player-by-player, because it's far too long and each of their situations could be unique to them. Generally speaking, however, the number of established veterans who elected to skip last week's sessions here in Foxborough was higher than we normally see in the spring. That's probably a reflection of their union – the aforementioned NFL Players Association – wanting to take a hard line with negotiations over offseason workout schedules (you may recall hearing about Tom Brady's conference call tirade a few weeks back).

Some of the absentees could have been contract-related ploys as well, and certainly some players are dealing with injuries/procedures/rehabilitation. But in springs past, we've seen a lot more of the 90-man roster on the field during the voluntary organized team activity (OTA) practice period. My sense is that the number is lower this year due to the NFLPA, as you suggested, wanting to send a message to the league about how offseason programs are structured. Could just be a coincidence, as well, but that's my reading of the situation. Erik Scalavino

With the departures Joe Thuney and Marcus Cannon, and the retirement of coach Dante Scarnecchia, where do you see veteran leadership stepping up to gel the O-line into a cohesive unit that helps make holes for the running game and provide the protection needed regardless of who lines up behind center? Jamie Lowy

It starts in the middle with veteran center David Andrews, who's become a perennial co-captain for this squad after working his way up from an undrafted rookie free agent several years ago. It was a mild upset that New England was able to retain him when he became a free agent this offseason, and he's far and away the heart and soul of this offensive line.

To his right, guard Shaq Mason is one of the best in the business at his position, while 2020 rookie Mike Onwenu looks, after only one season, like a versatile, tough, reliable player with a promising future. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn, a former first-rounder who's fifth-year option was recently picked up by the team, has battled some injuries, but is definitely a talent worth keeping around, as evidenced by what the team just did.

And if right tackle Trent Brown, who rejoined the team via trade this offseason, came repeat his steady performance as the left tackle back in 2018, his only other time in New England, then this has the makings of as strong an O-line as you'll find in the league. Versatile interior backup Ted Karras, who re-signed this offseason following a season in Miami, is another experienced, dependable player with leadership skills.