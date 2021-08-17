Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: RB depth, Mac or Cam and more

I know it's only one preseason game down but I thought some of the character traits, mental ability and play that Mac Jones displayed were very encouraging. I was overall impressed with his play against Washington, his anticipation, reads, focus, timing and quick release which were all very encouraging for the future but the most impressive things about him I think were his ingrained character traits. The way you can see he has a calming effect on the huddle and at the line of scrimmage is excellent but even better is his reaction to not making a play, pure competitive anger then the refocusing and locking in to the next play which is exactly what you want to see. Like I said I know it's only one preseason game but what is your overall opinion on what Mac Jones showed us in this game? - Mark Saez

Overall I thought it was a fairly nice start for Jones in his first preseason action. I've been much more impressed with his consistency during practices, however, which I think offer a much better indication of ability than exhibition games where the situations aren't always as difficult as they are in camp. I'm not going to comment on most of the "traits" you are crediting him with because I honestly don't have the ability to sense what's going on inside another person's mind, and specifically what was supposed to happen on most of the plays he was involved with. So for me to say I thought he made good reads and had showed good timing assumes that I know how plays are designed to unfold. There was one completion in particularly to J.J. Taylor when Scott Zolak felt he missed an open receiver downfield. If that was the case, then something that appeared to be a positive was actually viewed much differently by the coaches. But overall I like Jones' demeanor and consistency. He makes mistakes and at times in practice he's let those get to him a bit, but I've noticed that seems to be less and less the case as days go by. Like everyone else I'm anxious to keep watching him to see how he develops and if he can put the negative plays behind him quickly and learn from them. Definitely agree that it was a nice start. - Paul Perillo

When Bill Belichick was asked why he didn't challenge what looked to everyone like a catch from Mac Jones to Jakobi Meyers, he gave a total non-answer to the effect that he didn't feel like it. Considering BB talks about how the preseason is a chance for both coaches and players to learn and re-acclimate, his non-answer makes no sense. Is it more the case that Matt Patricia (taking over in part for Ernie Adams) just didn't spot the obvious and let BB know to throw the red challenge flag? BB isn't going to throw his new "Senior Football Advisor" under the bus for a blown challenge opportunity, so the non-answer was the way to avoid the issue. - Alan Bernstein