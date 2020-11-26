What They're Saying: Arizona Cardinals

"We expect these guys to run the ball and put the ball in their best units hands and that's their offensive line right now. They're averaging like 160 yards on the ground, so we have to be fully prepared and make sure we are in our gaps and be a gap sound defense. We can't let the run game beat us. We have to stop the run and force Cam to throw the ball and the offense to put the ball in the air. We've got our work cut out for us because these guys are very, very solid in the run game. Those guys are power and downhill."