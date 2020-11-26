Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Nov 26 | 12:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Unfiltered Notebook 11/25: Dugger learning on the fly

Newton 11/25: 'We have to make sure we keep progressing'

Belestrator: Defending Murray and the Cardinals Offense

Week 12: Patriots - Cardinals Injury Report

Game Preview: Cardinals at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Cardinals

Unfiltered Notebook 11/24: Harrison, Seymour named Hall of Fame semifinalists

Week 12 NFL Notes: Patriots running out of chances

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What happened to the running game?

Thanksgiving with the Folks: Kicker Grateful for Family, Faith, Food, and Football 

Unfiltered Notebook 11/23: Pats captains stay resilient

After Further Review: Miscues undercut Pats in Houston

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Texans presented by CarMax

Cam Newton on WEEI 11/23: 'We'll learn from it and be better'

Problems in Houston: Mistakes, injuries thwart Patriots' comeback

Game Observations: Pats fall short in Houston

Patriots at Texans Highlights | NFL Week 11

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/22

Press Pass: Patriots discuss loss to the Texans

What Went Wrong: Patriots defense can't contain Watson and the Houston passing game

Game Notes: Cam Newton has the most rushing attempts in a single season by a Patriots QB

Damiere Byrd looks like Olympic swimmer on first-down reach

Damiere Byrd makes smooth toe-tapping catch for 19 yards

Cam Newton with a 42-yard touchdown pass to Damiere Byrd

Pats pave the way on toss play for Damien Harris' TD

What They're Saying: Arizona Cardinals

Nov 26, 2020 at 05:45 PM
medium_icon
Patriots.com Staff
2020-WhatTheyreSaying-PDC-wk12-cardinals

Arizona Cardinals players and coaches discuss their upcoming game against the New England Patriots this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

On facing the Patriots...

"It's going to be a big challenge for us this week. Obviously, going against what most people consider the best coach, probably all-time in the NFL. It's no easy task especially going up to New England, but we just have to find a way to win a football game against a talented team and a well-coached team. I think we can do that if we just execute and find ways to worry about us and our game plan and go out there and do what we have to do."

- Cardinals Running Back Chase Edmonds

On Bill Belichick...

"We all know what coach Belichick's done. It's been unmatched. The division titles and the run he's had there. He's the best coach of all-time. I don't think we'll ever see a run like he's had again."

- Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury

"I never expected to be coaching against him. If you just start to analyze what he knows and what I know, we'd be in trouble. He's forgotten more football than I'll ever even try to comprehend. He's probably the one person in the NFL that can coach every position at an elite level, and that's not an exaggeration. That's how much he knows about the game. I'm honored to share the field with him, and it's going to be a heck of a challenge to go up there and try to get a win."

- Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury

"I got introduced to him probably 12, 13 years ago and I've stayed in pretty good contact with him. I have a lot of respect for Coach as a man and as a Hall of Fame football coach. The greatest mind to ever coach the game."

- Cardinals Wide Receiver Larry Fitzgerald

Related Links

On Cam Newton...

"He is a big time quarterback. He's got some weapons there. He can beat you with his arm and his legs. That makes it an issue from a play callers perspective."

- Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph

On the Patriots run game...

"We expect these guys to run the ball and put the ball in their best units hands and that's their offensive line right now. They're averaging like 160 yards on the ground, so we have to be fully prepared and make sure we are in our gaps and be a gap sound defense. We can't let the run game beat us. We have to stop the run and force Cam to throw the ball and the offense to put the ball in the air. We've got our work cut out for us because these guys are very, very solid in the run game. Those guys are power and downhill."

- Cardinals Cornerback Patrick Peterson

On the Patriots defense...

"From an offensive perspective, Bill (Belichick) is going to do a tremendous job of taking away what you do well. I think a lot of the focus is going to be on us eliminating those negative plays. If we have the same number of negative plays and penalties that we did last week, we won't have a lot of success up there, and our guys know that. A lot of the focus is on us improving in those areas and making sure we're playing downhill more this week."

- Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury

On the Patriots offense...

"This offense is run first. They're averaging I think 164 a game rushing, so it's going to be a chore to slow them down as far as them running the football. Their passing game came alive last week against Houston where he [Cam Newton] threw for 300 plus yards. It's going to be chore."

- Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph

Related Content

news

What They're Saying: Houston Texans

Find out what Houston Texans coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Baltimore Ravens

Find out what Baltimore Ravens coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.
news

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Find out what New York Jets coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.
news

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Find out what Buffalo Bills coaches and players are saying about their upcoming NFL Week 8 game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: San Francisco 49ers

Find out what San Francisco 49ers coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Denver Broncos

Find out what Denver Broncos coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Denver Broncos

Find out what Denver Broncos coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Kansas City Chiefs

Find out what Kansas City Chiefs coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

Find out what Las Vegas Raiders coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

What They're Saying: Seattle Seahawks

Find out what Seahawks coaches and players are saying about the Patriots ahead of their game on Sunday Night Football.
news

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Find out what Miami Dolphins coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

Latest News

What They're Saying: Arizona Cardinals

Week 12: Patriots - Cardinals Injury Report

Thanksgiving with the Folks: Kicker Grateful for Family, Faith, Food, and Football 

Patriots News Blitz 11/26: Thanksgiving edition

Unfiltered Notebook 11/25: Dugger learning on the fly

Guy, Bethel, Patriots Foundation host annual Thanksgiving events

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/25

Game Preview: Cardinals at Patriots

Patriots News Blitz 11/25: Film reviews net defensive concerns

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Cardinals

Violinist combines love of Patriots, classical music with NFL-themed covers

Unfiltered Notebook 11/24: Harrison, Seymour named Hall of Fame semifinalists

Week 12 NFL Notes: Patriots running out of chances

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/24

Patriots Cheerleaders Alumni: Where Are They Now? - Brittany (Bonchuk) Valentine

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What happened to the running game?

Patriots News Blitz 11/24: Texans takeaways and turning the page

Unfiltered Notebook 11/23: Pats captains stay resilient

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Texans presented by CarMax

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/23

After Further Review: Miscues undercut Pats in Houston

Patriots News Blitz 11/23: Assessing the loss in Houston

Game Observations: Pats fall short in Houston

Problems in Houston: Mistakes, injuries thwart Patriots' comeback

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/22

Advertising