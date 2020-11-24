Game Preview: Cardinals at Patriots

When the Patriots run - Edge: Patriots

The Cardinals defense has been hit hard by injuries, particularly up front. The most recent loss was defensive tackle Corey Peters, who is out of the season with a knee injury. Chandler Jones was also lost for the year and fellow defensive ends Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and Zach Allen (ankle) are also on IR. Defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence (calf) could return for the Patriots game, but those absences have left Arizona a bit vulnerable up front and the run defense numbers indicate that. Arizona signed veteran Domata Peko on Monday to try to add some depth. The Cardinals rank 23rd against the run, allowing 124.7 yards per game, and 26th with 4.64 yards per attempt. The Patriots obviously want to establish the ground game, and after a rare subpar outing for Damien Harris and the rushing attack in Houston it would make sense for Josh McDaniels to pound the rock early and often against the Cardinals. Rex Burkhead's knee injury creates some problems, but fortunately Sony Michel is back on the active roster and ready to fill in, giving Harris some support. The offensive line needs to be more consistent opening holes in the running game, particularly against the Cardinals banged up front that has struggled to contain the run for large stretches this season.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Cardinals

Arizona's secondary has been a bit inconsistent this season but there is talent on the back end. Veteran Patrick Peterson looks to have lost a step but remains a savvy corner who is capable of making big plays. Dre Kirkpatrick is inconsistent on the other side but also is capable, while Byron Murphy serves as the nickel back. The strength of the group is the safeties, particularly the impressive Budda Baker. Baker is a playmaker who likes to roam the secondary and is active on all three levels of the defense. Against the Patriots limited passing attack, he may spend more time than usual up around the line of scrimmage, and Cam Newton will need to be aware of him being used as a blitzer, something the Texans had success with last week. The Cardinals also have active linebackers in the passing game with Haason Reddick often used as a rusher and rookie Isaiah Simmons starting to emerge as a quality cover man underneath. Damiere Byrd spent last season with the Cardinals so they are familiar with him, especially after his career day in Houston. Jacoby Meyers was quiet against the Texans but will likely return as Newton's favored target. With Burkhead out the burden falls on James White to produce out of the backfield, and someone beyond Byrd and Meyers (perhaps Donte' Moncrief) will need to emerge if the Patriots are to do much damage through the air.

When the Cardinals run - Edge: Cardinals

It seems the Patriots face a dangerous, mobile quarterback every week. Through the first 10 games of the season New England has dealt with Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson. Now they get to see young Kyler Murray, who is as dangerous with his legs as any of them. Behind his quick feet the Cardinals rank second in the league in rushing (157.7 yards per game) and first in yards per rush (5.15). The Patriots have endured their share of struggles against the above group, as Wilson, Mahomes and Watson all used their mobility to create plays in the passing game. Allen was effective in that regard as well. The Patriots may catch a break, though, as Murray is dealing with a shoulder sprain and even if he can play he may be reluctant to run as much as normal. In the conventional sense, the Cardinals use Kenyan Drake and Chase Edmonds as their main ball carriers. Both average over 4 yards per carry and have combined for six rushing touchdowns. Murray is the most dangerous threat, though, with 10 rushing touchdowns and a 6.7-yards per carry average. The Patriots new look front with Carl Davis in the middle of Byron Cowart and Lawrence Guy has been better the last two weeks. They will need to continue that against the Cardinals and force Murray to the air.

When the Cardinals pass - Edge: Cardinals

Arizona has an explosive offense and makes some big plays in the passing game. Much of that is contingent on the ground game, but Murray is developing as a passer as well. He has arguably the best weapon in the game in DeAndre Hopkins, who makes the Texans look sillier for trading him with each passing week. Hopkins is a beast, and as Bill Belichick often says, "he's open even when he's not." That's a testament to his size and strength to compete for the ball in traffic. He leads the way with 72 catches for 912 yards and four touchdowns. But Murray has other options as well. Larry Fitzgerald is the consummate professional, and even at his advanced age he remains a consistent threat in the slot in the short passing game. Speedsters Christian Kirk (six touchdowns) and Andy Isabella are both dangerous as well. Murray completes better than 68 percent of his throws and has 19 TDs to go with his 10 rushing scores, but he's also thrown eight interceptions and gets a little loose with the ball at times. That's where the Patriots secondary must take advantage. Coming off a rough outing in Houston the Patriots need to find a way to take the ball away, and with J.C. Jackson leading the way with six picks he's a solid candidate to do so. Stephon Gilmore has locked horns with Hopkins in the past so those two are familiar with one another. Jonathan Jones should see a lot of Kirk while the safeties may handle Fitzgerald underneath. Getting some pressure on Murray would help, but regardless the coverage needs to improve.

Special Teams - Edge: Patriots