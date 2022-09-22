Official website of the New England Patriots

What They're Saying: Baltimore Ravens

A look at what Baltimore Ravens coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

Sep 22, 2022 at 11:32 AM
Patriots.com Staff
A look at what Baltimore Ravens coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

On facing the Patriots...

"We have a lot of respect for them; we have a lot of respect for [head] Coach [Bill] Belichick, obviously, admiration. I've said many times that you try to study the best in the business, in your profession. So, I study Coach Belichick as much as I can. You're not in their meeting rooms, but you watch their tape all the time and you see what he says and what you think they're trying to do. So, nothing but the utmost admiration and respect, and that's what makes it so meaningful to go up there and compete against those guys and against his team."
- Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh

"We have a very tough opponent coming up, and we have to improve and get better fast."
- Ravens Guard Kevin Zeitler

"Really good at what they do, and what they want to do and being very clear cut about how they want to play. They want to play a certain way, and it reflects the personality and the philosophy of the head coach right on down through their staff, and players understand it. They have the players there who buy into what they're trying to do. You can see it, and that's how they play."
- Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh

On Mac Jones...

"He's a guy who can play. He's a winner; you track him all the way back [to] high school and college, but he operates the offense very well. He's very accurate, gets the ball out on time, he can move around in the pocket, he can scramble if he has to – I don't think he wants to, but he's willing to do it – and he makes some yards doing it when he does. A lot of respect, and he's running that offense and doing a heck of a job."
- Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh

"He's a good quarterback. I've faced him before. He likes to get the ball out quick. He's a talented guy. [If] we just get some pressure on him [and] take the ball away, we'll be alright."
- Ravens Safety Marcus Williams

On the Patriots defense...

"It's a gameplan defense. That [Bill] Belichick defense [is] a gameplan defense, so I don't know how he'll try to play me this season. But I'll say the weather played a big part last time we played. Every time we got up and lined up on offense, it was heavy rains; like you can't even throw the ball through this rain, you can't run the ball, you probably can't even see your opponent if you're trying to make him miss. But hopefully, it's perfect weather."
- Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson

"Any time you look at New England, you're looking at almost perfectly coached technique, unbelievable intensity and strength. There's a reason they've had so much success over the last 22 years. And we're going to have to give it our all this week, because you know they're not going to give us anything."
- Ravens Guard Kevin Zeitler

On Matthew Judon...

"He plays hard, he's physical on the edge, he gets to the top on the pass rush and works that outside shoulder with a counter back inside with power. Speed to power, when he needs it. [He] plays hard."
- Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh

"Oh, man, hopefully he [Matt Judon] doesn't sack me at all, but that's his job – to try to sack me. But I've seen him just flying around – a disciplined team. The whole defense is disciplined. They get after it. Judon is just being Judon, really; it's self-explanatory with him."
- Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson

