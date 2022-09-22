What They're Saying: Baltimore Ravens

"We have a lot of respect for them; we have a lot of respect for [head] Coach [Bill] Belichick, obviously, admiration. I've said many times that you try to study the best in the business, in your profession. So, I study Coach Belichick as much as I can. You're not in their meeting rooms, but you watch their tape all the time and you see what he says and what you think they're trying to do. So, nothing but the utmost admiration and respect, and that's what makes it so meaningful to go up there and compete against those guys and against his team."

- Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh