What They're Saying: Denver Broncos

On facing the Patriots...

"We have to go out there and we have to find ways to win football games. We got a win against the Jets, and we have to find a way to go to New England in a tough environment—even though there's no fans—and find a way to win there, too."

- Denver Broncos Safety Justin Simmons

"They do a great job of taking out the best player. They're a great defense, bend don't break sort of speak. I've been watching them very closely. [Patriots RB] James White is one of my close friends, so I've paid a lot of attention to the Patriots. They've got a great defense and do a good job of knocking the ball out, so if they give us an opportunity, we've got to make the best of it because they probably won't give many."

- Denver Broncos Running Back Melvin Gordon III

"We have to keep finding ways to make us better and win more games, especially on the defensive side of the football. We just have to find ways to do it. At the end of the day, no one cares what's happening to you injury wise. You still have to go out there and play, and you still have to win football games. That's what we're looking forward to, and we're excited for Sunday."

- Denver Broncos Safety Justin Simmons

On preparing for all three of New England's quarterbacks...

"One thing I do every week with the defense is always let them know who the other team's backup quarterback is, especially if he's a vastly different skillset than the starter. That's something you have to be ready for each and every week. Their offense didn't change a great deal against Kansas City with [Patriots QB] Cam Newton not playing, other than the Cam Newton generated-type runs weren't there. But they still ran their offense and ran it well. If one of the backups has to play again this week, they're going to be in a better spot than they were last week because they would have had the week of practice and the prep time of knowing that they're playing, whereas last week it kind of happened late."

- Denver Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio

"This week, it's kind of two completely different quarterback styles. You look at their first few games compared to their last game. It changed up. It's kind of hard, but you've just got to be a professional and prepare for whatever situation may come. We're going to prepare like we could play any one of the three quarterbacks, no matter who it may be. We've just got to go out there and be the best defense we can be."

- Denver Broncos Defensive Lineman Mike Purcell

"As of right now, we are. We're preparing for [Patriots QB] Cam [Newton] to be the quarterback. We have film, we're watching other things and we're preparing for this, that and the other. As of right now, you just have to be able to prepare for what you're going to expect. Part of being a professional is handling the unknown the best possible way you can. That's what we're preparing for, and we're looking forward to it."

- Denver Broncos Safety Justin Simmons

On Bill Belichick...

"Coach Belichick has been around for a long time and I have a lot of respect for him for what he's been able to do with that program for the last 20 years now. He does kind of change things week to week and he's able to do that really well when those guys buy into what the game plan is every single week."

- Denver Broncos Quarterback Brett Rypien

"He's one of the greatest coaches to ever do this and his resume speaks for itself. When he was at my pro day with all the guys we had, it was one of those things like, 'Alright guys, we've got everybody on notice.' It was just one of those things where we went out there and did what we had to do. It was a cool experience. it was fun, but now I've got to beat him this upcoming Sunday."

- Denver Broncos Outside Linebacker Bradley Chubb

"Bill is obviously one of the greatest, if not the greatest head coach of all time."

- Denver Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio

On James White...

"I'm going to be happy to see him; I haven't seen him in a while. We train together, I'm over at his house all the time. I'm close with his wife, I was there when they started their little love connection. The Coronavirus stopped me from seeing him, I couldn't see his son and go over there as much as I would've liked to, and then obviously with his father, it'll be good to see him. I've been texting him but it's nothing like talking in person. Kudos to him to be able to go out there and help his teammates last night. It's going to be good to chop it up with him, probably after the game or before, but regardless I'll be able to talk to him and that'll be good to see my dog."