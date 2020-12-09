What They're Saying: Los Angeles Rams

On Bill Belichick...

"You just have so much respect for what he's able to do. How he leads that group. How he prepares his team to win football games in a variety of different ways. Across the board, that whole staff, I think the world of (Patriots Offensive Coordinator) Josh McDaniels as well as an offensive coach. Those guys do a tremendous job with that team. And then you look at the core group of guys that they do have there. (Patriots WR) Matt Slater was a guy who I was roommates with as a rookie and still am very close with. He's been there a long time because of not only the type of person he is, but the type of foundational player he's been for them, I know on special teams. (Patriots Head) Coach (Bill) Belichick values those leaders, the guys that do everything the right way. They prepare, they work hard and they lead their teammates and that team has had a bunch of those guys over the years. Bill has done an unbelievable job developing the culture there. That's just something as a player and coach, you can never downplay. You have so much respect for what they've been able to do."

- Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell

On preparing for Cam Newton...

"He's a guy that can beat you in a variety of ways. He is such a physical presence. I think, (Offensive Coordinator) Coach (Josh) McDaniels and (Quarterbacks) Coach (Jedd) Fisch have done an excellent job of being able to accommodate his skillset and make their offense mold to what he does best. that changes by the week based on how they feel like it's the best way to attack the opponent. And certainly, that'll present a great challenge for our defense, but looking forward to seeing how these guys answer the bell."

- Rams head coach Sean McVay

"It's still a quarterback that can move around. Obviously, (Patriots QB) Cam (Newton) is a bigger guy, so you get opportunities to get to them, you know, you got to come with a little bit more oomph, definitely grabbing him up, finding ways to get them to the ground. He'll try and stiff arm you, do a lot of things, shifty still. So, you just got to prepare for that."

- Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald

"Cam (Newton) is as accomplished of a quarterback there is in this league. You're talking about a former MVP that's now playing for one of the great franchises in the NFL. So, you put those two together and you've got a winning formula, which is what has happened. Recently they've kind of hit their stride with Cam at quarterback. I think they're really finding their identity. The thing about Cam is wherever he's been, he's elevated the performance of the team that he plays for, whether it's in high school, junior college, college at Auburn, or going to Carolina. Then now in New England, he's fit in well with that group. He fits their style of player because he's an unselfish player that's tough. He's a winner and I think that (Patriots Offensive Coordinator) Josh (McDaniels) is doing a really good job utilizing his skillset."

- Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley

On Patriots special teams unit...

"We know what we've got to be able to do. I think these guys (Patriots) clearly see the advantage that they've created. You go back to (Patriots Head) Coach (Bill) Belichick's history, starting out as a special teams coordinator. The kicking game and the way that they create edges and advantages for them, has been something that I've always noticed from afar. And then, especially when you look at the game Sunday, that was a true winning edge that really turned the tables and in a lot of instances was a reflection of why the score was so lopsided. So, it's definitely something that guys have to really be aware of. We've got to do an excellent job of trying to neutralize it and (Special Teams Coordinator) Coach (John) Bonamego and (Special teams Assistant Coach Tory) Woodbury and myself, we've got to figure out a way of getting guys in the right spots, understanding how to play well in really all the phases of the kicking game. And if we don't, they'll make you pay just like they did Sunday."

- Rams head coach Sean McVay

On Stephon Gilmore...

"He's an incredible player, he's a great cornerback. He's one of the top guys in the league. I'm sure he'll be ready to play."

- Rams quarterback Jared Goff

On if there are any similarities to the Patriots - Rams Super Bowl LIII...

"I think there's not many parallels that you can draw from that game and this game, the teams are so different. Our offense is different. Their defense is different. They'll give us some challenges and we'll be ready for it and it'll be a good game."

- Rams quarterback Jared Goff

On playing on Thursday Night...

"Well, you prepare, you get ready and you go out there and give everything you got. You know you got a couple of days to get your body back. It's a short week. You prepare, it's kind of, kind of rushing to get things down, but if anything, the main thing is trying to find ways to watch as much film as you can. When it's time to practice, if it's a full speed or walk-thru, make sure you're locked in and you know your assignments and know what's going to be coming your way and give it everything you got, because you know after that Thursday night game, you got a couple of days to get your body right."

- Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald

"It's always tough. Thursday nights are turned around quickly. We've consistently played well on Thursday nights, I believe, through our time here with the Rams. We'll have a plan, I'm sure, starting tomorrow and get ready. I saw what the Patriots did to the Chargers, so we'll have a challenge absolutely."