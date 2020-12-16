What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
On facing the Patriots...
"It's going to be a very big challenge for our entire offense and our entire team. It's a good football team. They are obviously well coached. They are tough, they are physical, really in all three phases. They play team football and it will be a tough test for everyone on our team."
- Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores
"I think when you think of the Patriots, you think of dominant. They've been very dominant over the past two decades, I would say, especially when (Tom) Brady was there. I think they have a really talented quarterback in Cam Newton and also with Jarrett Stidham. Their defense has always been their biggest deal. (Bill) Belichick takes pride and all of the DCs that have come there, even 'Coach Flo' (Brian Flores), they all take pride in their defense and what they do to stop offenses. That's the biggest thing I would say, pretty much dominant."
- Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
"Yeah, it's a crucial game on both sides. They're trying to keep their playoff hopes alive. At the end of the day, we're trying to keep our playoff hopes alive, too. If we lose these last three, I'm pretty sure we'll be out. We'll be 8-8. So it's a big game for both us and then it's a division game, too. Those are always that little bit – adds a little 'umph' to it."
- Dolphins Safety Eric Rowe
"They are well coached. Situationally, they do a good job in situational football. They run the football well. 'Cam' is athletic and he – just as far as extending plays and giving his receivers time to get open, he's done a very good job at that this season. Defensively, they've got a lot of good players, they limit big plays and they make it hard for offenses. I think they've done a very good job in the kicking game. It's a good team. They play well in all three phases and this is going to be a tough test for us."
- Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores
"When I was with the Patriots, the Dolphins kind of spoiled our season; but I guess now, I guess the tides have turned and they're going to try to wreck our season. At the end of the day, honestly that's not something that we think about. We really think about getting our job done, executing and winning. That's just the main thing, so 'revenge game,' all that stuff; that's cool, but all we think about is – if you look at me, like, 'all right, how am I going to shut this tight end down?' That's all I'm going to think about week-to-week."
- Dolphins Safety Eric Rowe
"This week we're playing against a division opponent who plays well in all three phases. We expect a tough, physical 60-minute ball game."
- Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores
"This is a divisional opponent with a lot of parallels to us and it's going to be a big-time battle Sunday afternoon in Hard Rock (Stadium) with a lot of stakes on the line."
- Dolphins Center Ted Karras
On the Patriots offense...
"It'll be a big test for us this week. We're going against a group that is extremely well-coached. They've got great scheme. They do a good job of disguising their runs, their passes and they do a terrific job of creating angles. And they've got good players. Their offensive line is physical, their receivers are physical and they've got good backs, so it'll be a big challenge for us this week."
- Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer
On the Patriots defense...
"There's always going to be new things that are going to pop up, whether it's a front or something happens in the back end. You've just got to be prepared for it and adapt to that change on the fly."
- Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
On the Patriots run game...
"Good execution. Good fundamentals. Good technique. Look, you can't have a good play without good fundamentals and good technique. Good fundamentals, good technique, good effort and then good execution based on what the defense is giving you. They've done a good job from that standpoint and we're going to have to do a good job defensively of defending their run game. That's what we'll prepare for along with everything they do offensively – runs, play action, drop back, screens. We'll also get into third downs and the things that they do in the red zone, the QB runs. I think all of those factor into their entire offense, to include the run game."
- Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores
"We take pride in making sure teams don't run on us. I think that's the main thing. We have extra meetings just for players. We did pretty much all we can to get that under control. This week is going to be a big challenge, but it's definitely going to work out."
- Dolphins Linebacker Jerome Baker
On Bill Belichick...
"I grew up watching the Patriots play in a lot of the Super Bowls. I would also say I've seen Bill a good amount at Alabama. Him and Nick (Saban) are pretty good friends. I would say (they're) very similar in a way with I guess Coach Saban, with how they go about doing things; but I know that there's going to be a lot of challenges that his defense has to offer our offense and we just have to be prepared this week for those."
- Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
On Cam Newton...
"I think he's a very good player in this league. I think he does a really good job extending plays. I think his ability to scramble is something that you always have to take into consideration on every snap. I think he's a leader. I think he's a problem, so we've got to do a good job from a pass rush standpoint, try to keep him in the pocket, not let him extend plays and allow his receivers more time to get open. Good player, good team, good run game, good defense, good special teams. We're going to have to play well this week."
- Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores
"We know he likes to rush and he's a pretty good quarterback. He can rush; he can throw. Just being where I'm supposed to be at, to be honest with you. I'm just trying to keep him (in the pocket) and try to make him throw the ball, basically. We don't want him rushing."
- Dolphins Defensive Tackle Raekwon Davis