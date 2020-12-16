What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

On facing the Patriots...

"It's going to be a very big challenge for our entire offense and our entire team. It's a good football team. They are obviously well coached. They are tough, they are physical, really in all three phases. They play team football and it will be a tough test for everyone on our team."

- Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores

"I think when you think of the Patriots, you think of dominant. They've been very dominant over the past two decades, I would say, especially when (Tom) Brady was there. I think they have a really talented quarterback in Cam Newton and also with Jarrett Stidham. Their defense has always been their biggest deal. (Bill) Belichick takes pride and all of the DCs that have come there, even 'Coach Flo' (Brian Flores), they all take pride in their defense and what they do to stop offenses. That's the biggest thing I would say, pretty much dominant."

- Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

"Yeah, it's a crucial game on both sides. They're trying to keep their playoff hopes alive. At the end of the day, we're trying to keep our playoff hopes alive, too. If we lose these last three, I'm pretty sure we'll be out. We'll be 8-8. So it's a big game for both us and then it's a division game, too. Those are always that little bit – adds a little 'umph' to it."

- Dolphins Safety Eric Rowe

"They are well coached. Situationally, they do a good job in situational football. They run the football well. 'Cam' is athletic and he – just as far as extending plays and giving his receivers time to get open, he's done a very good job at that this season. Defensively, they've got a lot of good players, they limit big plays and they make it hard for offenses. I think they've done a very good job in the kicking game. It's a good team. They play well in all three phases and this is going to be a tough test for us."

- Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores

"When I was with the Patriots, the Dolphins kind of spoiled our season; but I guess now, I guess the tides have turned and they're going to try to wreck our season. At the end of the day, honestly that's not something that we think about. We really think about getting our job done, executing and winning. That's just the main thing, so 'revenge game,' all that stuff; that's cool, but all we think about is – if you look at me, like, 'all right, how am I going to shut this tight end down?' That's all I'm going to think about week-to-week."

- Dolphins Safety Eric Rowe

"This week we're playing against a division opponent who plays well in all three phases. We expect a tough, physical 60-minute ball game."

- Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores