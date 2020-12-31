What They're Saying: New York Jets

"They're going to have downhill runs. They're going to be outside, they'll have some gimmick-type runs where they'll have trap schemes and stuff like that. We have to be disciplined and can't be lulled to sleep with their stuff because they'll have plays off plays. We have to do a good job against play action."

- Jets Head Coach Adam Gase

"Obviously, when they run the ball, they're going to run the ball more than what they had done in the past, but they're going to do what is best with their personnel that they have. I know they've had a lot of moving pieces and guys in there, whether they're injured or moves that have been made. I mean, it's just they're going to do what's best with the guys they have available to them."

"That's always been our goal to stop the run on first and second down, force them to third-and-long and force their quarterbacks and receivers to beat you that way. I believe that's what we'll try to do this week. I think [the Patriots] are going to come out and try to hand the ball off and see what the quarterback can do from there."