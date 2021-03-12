2021 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

New York Giants free agent Dalvin Tomlinson is an ideal fit for the Patriots defense. He's never missed a game for the Giants in four seasons and checks all the boxes in terms of size. Solomon Thomas of the 49ers is a former top-10 pick who never has quite lived up to expectations, but could be a versatile chess piece for the front. His fit is less clear, but he's a dynamic player who could be a value add and contribute in a number of different spots. The Colts' Denico Autry is a similar kind of mobile front seven chess piece, who doesn't really fit a traditional profile.

Along the edges, Carl Lawson is one of the best edge rushers in free agency and would give the pass rush a big boost, but he's another that's maybe not the best schematic fit and will come with a significant price tag. Romeo Okwara emerged in Matt Patricia's Detroit defense and with Patricia back in New England, he would know just how to employ the 25-year old out of Notre Dame.