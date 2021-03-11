2021 Free Agent Forecast: Quarterbacks

Official website of the New England Patriots

Mar 11, 2021 at 11:24 AM
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 17, and with it, the advent of 2021's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with quarterbacks.

PATRIOTS FREE AGENTS

Cam Newton, Brian Hoyer

OTHER NOTABLE NFL FREE AGENTS

Mitchell Trubisky (Chicago Bears), Andy Dalton (Dallas Cowboys), Jameis Winston (New Orleans Saints), Ryan Fitzpatrick (Miami Dolphins), Joe Flacco (New York Jets)

POSSIBLE PATRIOTS

Dalton, Newton, Fitzpatrick, Jacoby Brissett (Indianapolis Colts)

ANALYSIS

While it's not entirely implausible to envision Newton returning as New England's starting quarterback in 2021, the way 2020 ended left many observers with the impression that it was one-and-done for Super Cam in Foxborough.

If that's the case, the Patriots could finally turn things over – at least for the time being – to 2019 draft choice Jarrett Stidham, but if the team would prefer trying out another established veteran passer, a number of options could be available via free agency. Andy Dalton would be a viable alternative for New England – assuming Dalton would like to play at this stage in his career for a team looking to rebuild.

Brissett is another interesting solution in the short-term, given his prior experience with New England. Of course, the Patriots could also attempt to acquire a quarterback by negotiating a trade with another club, although that would likely require more of an investment than New England could be willing to make.

Be sure to check out our other free agent forecasts.

Cornerbacks | Linebackers | Offensive Line | Running Backs | Safeties | Specialists | Tight Ends | Wide Receivers

