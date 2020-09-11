Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

The Tom Brady era didn't end against the Titans in the playoffs. It ended when the Fighting Floreses stole the Patriots' bye with a win in Foxborough the week prior. Bill Belichick won't take this Dolphins team lightly, and it's safe to expect a lot of surprises from both coaches after spending August in hiding. That could include some extreme option football by Cam Newton and some use of Tua Tagovailoa as a change-up by the Dolphins against a Patriots defense which is awfully thin up front. In a potential battle of ground games, the Patriots have a better backfield, offensive line and, remarkably, a better running quarterback than the Dolphins' 2019 leading rusher, Ryan Fitzpatrick.