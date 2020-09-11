Official website of the New England Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 9/9: Vets prepare rookies for opening day nerves

Patriots Make Practice Squad Change

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 9/8: McDaniels on opening day adjustments, rookie linebackers making progress

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/8

Balancing act: Joe Thuney completes his MBA during training camp

Unfiltered Notebook 9/7: Gilmore focused forward

Patriots sign two players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; place two players on injured reserve

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/7

Cam Newton on WEEI 9/7: 'It's been a match made in heaven'

Analysis: Breaking down Patriots initial 2020 practice squad

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Patriots Release 24 Players

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Patriots Premiere 2020

Belichick: 'Players have worked hard and improved a lot'

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Sep 11, 2020 at 10:41 AM
20200911-ExpertPredictions-PDC

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Patriots 24, Dolphins 20

While all eyes will be on Cam Newton becoming the first non-homegrown quarterback to start for the Patriots since Scott Secules in Week 10 of the 1993 season, equally as compelling will be the matchup between Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker and Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (assuming both play through hamstring injuries). Parker got the better of Gilmore -- the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year -- in last year's season finale (eight catches, 137 yards) in a performance that sat with Gilmore all offseason.

Cameron Wolfe, ESPN

Pick: Patriots 20, Dolphins 16

Bold prediction: Preston Williams -- not Parker -- leads the Dolphins in receiving, totaling over 100 yards in his first game back from a torn ACL. Parker was the star of the previous matchup between these two teams. But with a healthy duo and extra attention on Parker, Williams will be the main beneficiary of Ryan Fitzpatrick's aggressive downfield throws.

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots

Mina Kimes, ESPN: Patriots

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots

Trey Wingo, ESPN: Dolphins

Kevin Seifert, ESPN: Patriots

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots

Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots

Jason Reid, ESPN: Patriots

Damien Woody, ESPN: Patriots

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

Pick: Patriots 23, Dolphins 17

The Tom Brady era didn't end against the Titans in the playoffs. It ended when the Fighting Floreses stole the Patriots' bye with a win in Foxborough the week prior. Bill Belichick won't take this Dolphins team lightly, and it's safe to expect a lot of surprises from both coaches after spending August in hiding. That could include some extreme option football by Cam Newton and some use of Tua Tagovailoa as a change-up by the Dolphins against a Patriots defense which is awfully thin up front. In a potential battle of ground games, the Patriots have a better backfield, offensive line and, remarkably, a better running quarterback than the Dolphins' 2019 leading rusher, Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Patriots 21, Dolphins 20

This will be Cam Newton at quarterback for the Pats with Tom Brady gone. Newton has impressed in camp, and I think he will be fine. The problem is the talent in other spots. Even so, the Pats will find a way to win this game against a young Miami team. But it won't be easy.

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Patriots

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Dolphins

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots

John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Patriots 24, Dolphins 16

Cam Newton is everything the Patriots expected him to be and more. This year, the Patriots could end up being everything they've been. And more.

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Patriots 27, Dolphins 21

The AFC East is wider open than at any point in recent memory, but I still think Year One of the post-Tom Brady era should get off to a good start in New England.

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 23, Dolphins 19

The kicking game will be a factor as the Patriots eke one out in the home opener.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 17, Dolphins 16

There are plenty of unknowns in this unique season opener and the Dolphins 2019 Week 17 victory that torpedoed the Patriots playoff plans is still fresh on the mind. Though New England will be breaking in a number of new players, Bill Belichick's squad should be ready to go given the circumstances and avoid the one critical mistake that decides the game.

Erik Scalavino, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 20, Dolphins 14

Much has changed since the 2019 regular season finale, when these two teams last met at Gillette Stadium. For New England, the most significant change is at QB. Questions remain at the receiver and tight end positions, which means it might be unrealistic to expect offensive fireworks against Miami. However, the Patriots should have just enough in their arsenal to overcome what should be a difficult Dolphins squad that defeated them in last year's finale.

Megan O'Brien, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 21, Dolphins 14

Stephon Gilmore revenge game. The reigning DPOY shuts down DeVante Parker. Cam Newton connects with N'Keal Harry for a touchdown, and New England special teams unit is credited for a score.

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/11

Patriots News Blitz 9/11: Newton ready to go 

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots kick off 2020 vs. Dolphins

Patriots Place OL Yodny Cajuste on IR

Unfiltered Notebook 9/10: McCourty has Pats ready to bring their own energy

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Week 1 is here!

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Patriots Make Practice Squad Change

Unfiltered Notebook 9/9: Vets prepare rookies for opening day nerves

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/9

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Patriots News Blitz 9/9: Looking toward 2020 season

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Patriots sign WRs Mason Kinsey and Kristian Wilkerson to the practice squad

Unfiltered Notebook 9/8: McDaniels on opening day adjustments, rookie linebackers making progress

Balancing act: Joe Thuney completes his MBA during training camp

Patriots Hall of Fame to re-open this Friday

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/8

Week 1 NFL Notes: Youth movement is here

Patriots New Blitz 9/8: Patriots previews aplenty

Patriots sign two players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; place two players on injured reserve

Unfiltered Notebook 9/7: Gilmore focused forward

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/7

