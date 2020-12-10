Official website of the New England Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 14 picks for Patriots vs. Rams

Dec 10, 2020 at 11:51 AM
2020-ExpertPredictions-PDC-wk-14

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots

Mina Kimes, ESPN: Rams

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Rams

Kevin Seifert, ESPN: Patriots

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Rams

Mike Clay, ESPN: Rams

Jason Reid, ESPN: Rams

Damien Woody, ESPN: Patriots

Laura Rutledge, ESPN: Rams

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

Pick: Rams 20, Patriots 17

This is one of the most fascinating matchups left on the schedule, a litmus test for just how resourceful Bill Belichick can get in 2020. The Rams are far more talented and their defense should shut down a ground-and-pound Pats offense that is somehow fifth in yards per drive and EPA per play since Week 8. Look for Belichick to ugly this one up enough to make Rams fans have Super Bowl LIII flashbacks.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Rams 21, Patriots 17

The Patriots stayed on the West Coast after beating the Chargers. The Rams are home after a nice road victory against the Cardinals. The Rams defense will make it tough for Cam Newton and the Pats offense, which is limited. This will be low scoring, but the Rams will win it.

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Rams

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Rams

John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Rams

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Rams

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Rams 23, Patriots 17

Pats fall just short in tough, physical, low-scoring game in LA.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 19, Rams 17

The Rams are formidable on both sides of the ball and the Patriots will need another full team effort to pull out a close victory. The defense leads the way and the offense gets enough help.

Erik Scalavino, Patriots.com:

Pick: Rams 30, Patriots 17,

After overpowering the Chargers, New England returns to SoFi Stadium, where they could be in for a very rude awakening against a Rams team that is both potent on offense and arguably the best defense the Patriots have faced all season. Points will come at a premium, particularly on offense, so, don't expect New England to light up the scoreboard like they did a few days ago. They'll need the D and Special Teams units to help out the offense, but it might not be enough to slow down a talented Rams team that has plenty of offensive firepower of its own.

Megan O'Brien, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 21, Rams 14

The Patriots are the hot team right now in this matchup. I'm not sure how the offense is going to find a way to score points, but the defense will confuse Goff early and capitalize on his mistakes.

