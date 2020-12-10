Expert Predictions: Week 14 picks for Patriots vs. Rams

After overpowering the Chargers, New England returns to SoFi Stadium, where they could be in for a very rude awakening against a Rams team that is both potent on offense and arguably the best defense the Patriots have faced all season. Points will come at a premium, particularly on offense, so, don't expect New England to light up the scoreboard like they did a few days ago. They'll need the D and Special Teams units to help out the offense, but it might not be enough to slow down a talented Rams team that has plenty of offensive firepower of its own.