Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Jan 01, 2021 at 10:01 AM
2020-ExpertPredictions-PDC-wk-17

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Jets 20, Patriots 17

Does the telephone on the Patriots' sideline work? After coach Bill Belichick fired it in frustration in a Week 16 loss to the Bills, communications could be stressed in a finale that has no meaning other than draft position.

Rich Cimini, ESPN

Pick: Jets 17, Patriots 16

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold -- who hasn't faced the Patriots since the infamous "ghost" game in 2019 -- will get his first career victory over the Patriots in what could be his final game with the Jets. The Jets have been outscored 71-3 in Darnold's two starts against the Patriots (four interceptions).

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots

Mina Kimes, ESPN: Patriots

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Jets

Kevin Seifert, ESPN: Patriots

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots

Mike Clay, ESPN: Jets

Jason Reid, ESPN: Jets

Damien Woody, ESPN: Jets

Laura Rutledge, ESPN: Patriots

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

Pick: Patriots 20, Jets 17

The Jets are 2-13 and basically a coin flip to win in Week 17 against the Patriots. Normally, that would mean New England is resting starters. Now it's a sign the Pats are one of the worst teams in football. As the final Christmas present to my son, Walker, I let him pick this score.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Jets 23, Patriots 21

This game means nothing in the playoff chase. The Patriots have been awful the past two weeks, while the Jets have won two in a row. The Jets will play hard and tough here to keep the streak alive. New England has the worse offense right now. Jets take it.

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Jets

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Jets

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Jets

John Breech, CBS Sports: Jets

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Patriots 23, Jets 16

The biggest indictment of New England's 2020 season? They're only favored by three points to beat the lowly Jets.

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Jets 24, Patriots 21

Can the Jets finish 3-13 after starting 0-13? I think they can.

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 12, Jets 6

Nick Folk takes the battle of field goals.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 16, Jets 14

With two banged up AFC East squads facing off in a game with no playoff implications, it's going to come down to execution. Points will be at a premium with the Patriots special teams making a big impact, they're the best unit on the field. Nick Folk kicks the game winner and ends the 2020 season with a win.

Erik Scalavino, Patriots.com:

Pick: Jets 12, Patriots 9

Let's face it, New York nearly beat New England back when the Jets were still winless. Today, with so many players on the Patriots' roster being injured and likely not playing much, if at all, in the finale, and with the Jets on a relative winning streak, it's not inconceivable to think that New York can come to Foxborough and get a win. Particularly with the way New England's offense has struggled to put touchdowns on the board over the past month. This one might come down to which team's kicker can convert the most field goals.

Megan O'Brien, Patriots.com:

Pick: Jets 21, Patriots 14

Patriots struggle to bounce back after a short week and plenty of injuries.

