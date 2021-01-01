Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Let's face it, New York nearly beat New England back when the Jets were still winless. Today, with so many players on the Patriots' roster being injured and likely not playing much, if at all, in the finale, and with the Jets on a relative winning streak, it's not inconceivable to think that New York can come to Foxborough and get a win. Particularly with the way New England's offense has struggled to put touchdowns on the board over the past month. This one might come down to which team's kicker can convert the most field goals.