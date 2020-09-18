Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Seahawks 20, Patriots 17
Bold prediction: Undrafted rookie running back J.J. Taylor will make a play that leads the national television audience to take notice. At 5-foot-8 and 185 pounds, he can play "hide and seek," according to running backs coach Ivan Fears, who has compared Taylor to Dion Lewis and Darren Sproles in terms of his physical stature.
Brady Henderson, ESPN
Pick: Seahawks 27, Patriots 20
Will the Seahawks continue to let Russell Wilson cook? They strayed from their usual establish-the-run M.O. and dropped back to pass on 11 of their 14 first-quarter offensive plays against Atlanta. Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer has said matchups will factor into how much the Seahawks throw early, and the matchup this week includes the league's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Seahawks
Mina Kimes, ESPN: Seahawks
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Seahawks
Trey Wingo, ESPN: Seahawks
Kevin Seifert, ESPN: Seahawks
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Seahawks
Mike Clay, ESPN: Seahawks
Jason Reid, ESPN: Seahawks
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com
Pick: Seahawks 27, Patriots 19
The Patriots' incredibly diverse Week 1 rushing attack is unlikely to be repeated on Sunday night. That strategy was built to expose Miami's weak linebackers and extra defensive backs, which is not Seattle's problem. Similarly, Russ is unlikely to cook at the same temperature against perhaps the best collection of cornerbacks in football. The Patriots will invite the Seahawks to run, and Brian Schottenheimer is not one to turn down that invitation.
Even in a best-case Patriots season (11-5?), this looks like one of those losses. Their offense will take time to build up its passing concepts. They had incredible turnover in defensive personnel up front and have completely transformed their offense. The Seahawks, meanwhile, are locked and loaded from the jump, like a team with a top-three quarterback and excellent supporting cast should be. Pats fans know well what those teams look like.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Seahawks 28, Patriots 17
The Patriots impressed in beating the Dolphins at home, but this is a big step up in competition. Russell Wilson was sensational in the opener against the Falcons. That will carry over against a Patriots defense that is just OK. Look for Wilson to carve up the Patriots here.
Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Seahawks
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Seahawks
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Seahawks
John Breech, CBS Sports: Seahawks
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Seahawks
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Seahawks
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Seahawks 27, Patriots 20
While Russ cooked, Cam baked. Although the Seahawks may not be the same without the 12th Man present, the scheduling of this game in Week Two gives the team with continuity the edge, as the Patriots get their first taste of trying to get Cam to overcome adversity.
Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Seahawks 30, Patriots 17
Russell Wilson looked outstanding in Week One, and if Seattle keeps letting him cook, I think he's going to be tough for anyone, including the strong Patriots Defense, to stop.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Seahawks 27, Patriots 16
Russell Wilson's brilliance allows Seattle to control the game.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 28, Seahawks 27
The Seahawks pose a formidable challenge to the Patriots, featuring one of the best QBs in the league. Can the Pats offense throw on Seattle? If the offensive line picks up where they left off against the Dolphins it might not matter as much as many might think.
Erik Scalavino, Patriots.com:
Pick: Seahawks 30, Patriots 24
A win at home over a lesser division opponent last week was a nice way for New England to start off the 2020 season. A more stout foe awaits in the Pacific Northwest Sunday night, however, and the Patriots might have to get more creative offensively to defeat a Seattle squad that boasts one of the best QBs in the NFL in Russell Wilson. Not having the vaunted 12th Man in the stands might help the Patriots somewhat, but overall, the Seahawks are usually tough to beat at home. New England keeps it close, but Seattle ultimately triumphs.
Megan O'Brien, Patriots.com:
Pick: Seahawks 32, Patriots 24
The Patriots defense puts together a great game, but the offense simply cannot keep up with Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. Patriots fall to Seattle 32-24.