Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Seahawks

A win at home over a lesser division opponent last week was a nice way for New England to start off the 2020 season. A more stout foe awaits in the Pacific Northwest Sunday night, however, and the Patriots might have to get more creative offensively to defeat a Seattle squad that boasts one of the best QBs in the NFL in Russell Wilson. Not having the vaunted 12th Man in the stands might help the Patriots somewhat, but overall, the Seahawks are usually tough to beat at home. New England keeps it close, but Seattle ultimately triumphs.