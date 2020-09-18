Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Sep 18 - 12:00 AM | Sun Sep 20 - 05:55 PM
Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots travel west to face potent Seahawks

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots travel west to face potent Seahawks

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick discusses the win over the Dolphins, playing without fans, and the Seahawks

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick discusses the win over the Dolphins, playing without fans, and the Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/18: McCourty eyes another battle to the end with Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/18: McCourty eyes another battle to the end with Seahawks

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

What They're Saying: Seattle Seahawks

What They're Saying: Seattle Seahawks

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Dolphins

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Dolphins

Locker Room Celebration Following the Win over the Dolphins

Locker Room Celebration Following the Win over the Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Belichick: 'I think that's an advantage to have some versatility defensively'

Belichick: 'I think that's an advantage to have some versatility defensively'

Newton on WEEI 9/14: 'I think I missed this victoriously sore feeling'

Newton on WEEI 9/14: 'I think I missed this victoriously sore feeling'

After Further Review: Fourth-quarter response keys Patriots win over Miami

After Further Review: Fourth-quarter response keys Patriots win over Miami

Belichick: 'Proud of the team's effort'

Belichick: 'Proud of the team's effort'

Postgame Press Pass: Patriots discuss the win over Miami

Postgame Press Pass: Patriots discuss the win over Miami

Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

Newton 9/13: 'We have to keep building from this'

Newton 9/13: 'We have to keep building from this'

Game Notes: Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 

Game Notes: Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 

Belichick 9/13: 'Good to get the first win under your belt'

Belichick 9/13: 'Good to get the first win under your belt'

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/13

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/13

Full Patriots - Dolphins Game Highlights | Week 1

Full Patriots - Dolphins Game Highlights | Week 1

Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Phillips brushes up on Pats defensive "canvas"

Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Phillips brushes up on Pats defensive "canvas"

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Sep 18, 2020 at 12:58 PM
20200918v2-ExpertPredictions-PDC

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Seahawks 20, Patriots 17

Bold prediction: Undrafted rookie running back J.J. Taylor will make a play that leads the national television audience to take notice. At 5-foot-8 and 185 pounds, he can play "hide and seek," according to running backs coach Ivan Fears, who has compared Taylor to Dion Lewis and Darren Sproles in terms of his physical stature.

Brady Henderson, ESPN

Pick: Seahawks 27, Patriots 20

Will the Seahawks continue to let Russell Wilson cook? They strayed from their usual establish-the-run M.O. and dropped back to pass on 11 of their 14 first-quarter offensive plays against Atlanta. Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer has said matchups will factor into how much the Seahawks throw early, and the matchup this week includes the league's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Seahawks

Mina Kimes, ESPN: Seahawks

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Seahawks

Trey Wingo, ESPN: Seahawks

Kevin Seifert, ESPN: Seahawks

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Seahawks

Mike Clay, ESPN: Seahawks

Jason Reid, ESPN: Seahawks

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

Pick: Seahawks 27, Patriots 19

The Patriots' incredibly diverse Week 1 rushing attack is unlikely to be repeated on Sunday night. That strategy was built to expose Miami's weak linebackers and extra defensive backs, which is not Seattle's problem. Similarly, Russ is unlikely to cook at the same temperature against perhaps the best collection of cornerbacks in football. The Patriots will invite the Seahawks to run, and Brian Schottenheimer is not one to turn down that invitation.

Even in a best-case Patriots season (11-5?), this looks like one of those losses. Their offense will take time to build up its passing concepts. They had incredible turnover in defensive personnel up front and have completely transformed their offense. The Seahawks, meanwhile, are locked and loaded from the jump, like a team with a top-three quarterback and excellent supporting cast should be. Pats fans know well what those teams look like.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Seahawks 28, Patriots 17

The Patriots impressed in beating the Dolphins at home, but this is a big step up in competition. Russell Wilson was sensational in the opener against the Falcons. That will carry over against a Patriots defense that is just OK. Look for Wilson to carve up the Patriots here.

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Seahawks

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Seahawks

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Seahawks

John Breech, CBS Sports: Seahawks

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Seahawks

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Seahawks

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Seahawks 27, Patriots 20

While Russ cooked, Cam baked. Although the Seahawks may not be the same without the 12th Man present, the scheduling of this game in Week Two gives the team with continuity the edge, as the Patriots get their first taste of trying to get Cam to overcome adversity.

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Seahawks 30, Patriots 17

Russell Wilson looked outstanding in Week One, and if Seattle keeps letting him cook, I think he's going to be tough for anyone, including the strong Patriots Defense, to stop.

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Seahawks 27, Patriots 16

Russell Wilson's brilliance allows Seattle to control the game.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 28, Seahawks 27

The Seahawks pose a formidable challenge to the Patriots, featuring one of the best QBs in the league. Can the Pats offense throw on Seattle? If the offensive line picks up where they left off against the Dolphins it might not matter as much as many might think.

Erik Scalavino, Patriots.com:

Pick: Seahawks 30, Patriots 24

A win at home over a lesser division opponent last week was a nice way for New England to start off the 2020 season. A more stout foe awaits in the Pacific Northwest Sunday night, however, and the Patriots might have to get more creative offensively to defeat a Seattle squad that boasts one of the best QBs in the NFL in Russell Wilson. Not having the vaunted 12th Man in the stands might help the Patriots somewhat, but overall, the Seahawks are usually tough to beat at home. New England keeps it close, but Seattle ultimately triumphs.

Megan O'Brien, Patriots.com:

Pick: Seahawks 32, Patriots 24

The Patriots defense puts together a great game, but the offense simply cannot keep up with Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. Patriots fall to Seattle 32-24.

Related Content

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins
news

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
Game Predictions: Expert picks for Patriots vs. Titans
news

Game Predictions: Expert picks for Patriots vs. Titans

Experts share their picks for the Patriots AFC Wild Card Playoff matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
Game Predictions: Expert picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins
news

Game Predictions: Expert picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
Game Predictions: Expert picks for Patriots vs. Bills
news

Game Predictions: Expert picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 16 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Game Predictions: Expert picks for Patriots at Bengals
news

Game Predictions: Expert picks for Patriots at Bengals

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 15 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Game Predictions: Expert picks for Patriots vs. Chiefs
news

Game Predictions: Expert picks for Patriots vs. Chiefs

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 14 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Game Predictions: Expert picks for Patriots at Texans
news

Game Predictions: Expert picks for Patriots at Texans

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 13 matchup against the Houston Texans.
Game Predictions: Expert picks for Patriots vs. Cowboys
news

Game Predictions: Expert picks for Patriots vs. Cowboys

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 12 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
Game Predictions: Expert picks for Patriots at Eagles
news

Game Predictions: Expert picks for Patriots at Eagles

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Game Predictions: Many experts predicting New England's first loss in Patriots-Ravens matchup
news

Game Predictions: Many experts predicting New England's first loss in Patriots-Ravens matchup

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
Game Predictions: Expert picks for Patriots vs. Browns
news

Game Predictions: Expert picks for Patriots vs. Browns

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Latest News

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 9/18: McCourty eyes another battle to the end with Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/18: McCourty eyes another battle to the end with Seahawks

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots travel west to face potent Seahawks

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots travel west to face potent Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/17: Edelman ready for another hard-hitting affair vs. Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/17: Edelman ready for another hard-hitting affair vs. Seahawks

Tailgater2000 adapts for scaled back game-day traditions

Tailgater2000 adapts for scaled back game-day traditions

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/17

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/17

What They're Saying: Seattle Seahawks

What They're Saying: Seattle Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/16: Taylor keeps undrafted rookie streak alive

Unfiltered Notebook 9/16: Taylor keeps undrafted rookie streak alive

Patriots Sign Two Players to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Add Two Players to the Practice Squad

Patriots Sign Two Players to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Add Two Players to the Practice Squad

10 Patriots legends headline 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominations

10 Patriots legends headline 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominations

Nicknames, fashion statements and more: What we learned from Cam Newton's WEEI interview

Nicknames, fashion statements and more: What we learned from Cam Newton's WEEI interview

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/15: Patriots offense just getting warmed up

Unfiltered Notebook 9/15: Patriots offense just getting warmed up

Derek Rivers recovery journey, second career sack 'gratifying' for Patriots to see

Derek Rivers recovery journey, second career sack 'gratifying' for Patriots to see

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/15

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/15

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Post-Opener Reactions

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Post-Opener Reactions

Cam Newton pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman with 'Wakanda forever' celebration

Cam Newton pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman with 'Wakanda forever' celebration

Patriots and families have 'roaring' good time at Jurassic Quest 

Patriots and families have 'roaring' good time at Jurassic Quest 

Unfiltered Notebook 9/14: O-line gets things rolling

Unfiltered Notebook 9/14: O-line gets things rolling

Patriots describe 'different' atmosphere without fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots describe 'different' atmosphere without fans at Gillette Stadium

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/14

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/14

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax

Advertising