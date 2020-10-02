Expert Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots at Chiefs

K.C. looks unbeatable right now, but New England absolutely can win this game. To do so, the Patriots will need to run the ball effectively, which they've demonstrated they can so far this season, thereby controlling the game clock and limiting the Chiefs' offensive possessions. They also need Kansas City to make mistakes on both sides of the ball, but particularly on offense, where they have a loaded arsenal. That might be asking too much, especially at Arrowhead, where the crowd (albeit limited) could be a factor in a Patriots game for the first time this season.