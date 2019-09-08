Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Replay Tue Aug 31 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Game Observations: Starters open, but backups close out preseason

4 Keys from Patriots preseason finale win over Giants

Game Notes: Patriots finish with a perfect preseason record

Devin McCourty represents 'Rutgers living legend' Carli Lloyd, wears jersey to Sunday's game

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 2.0

Notebook: Uche, Winovich bring fresh pass rush possibilities

Players to Watch: Patriots at Giants

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Giants

Day 19 blogservations: Newton jumps right back in

Analysis: Depth, versatility aplenty among RBs  

Notebook: Pats vet linebackers setting the tone

Day 18 blogservations: Mac Jones takes advantage of opportunity

Analysis: Backups battle for limited O-line spots 

Patriots Trade RB Sony Michel to LA Rams

Day 17 blogservations: Jones remains in spotlight

Notebook: Judon, Smith fitting right in

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/24

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Camp coming to a close 

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

Blogservations: With Newton out, Jones sees heavy workload

Game Predictions: Expert picks for Patriots vs. Steelers

Sep 08, 2019 at 04:20 PM
20190906-ExpertPredictions-PDC

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Patriots 27, Steelers 24

Tom Brady faces the Steelers' pass rush, which tied for an NFL-high 52 sacks last season, with backup center Ted Karras stepping in for David Andrews (IR, blood clots in lungs) and 2018 first-round pick Isaiah Wynn (IR as a rookie/torn Achilles) making his first career start at left tackle. How the Patriots' offensive line protects him might be the difference.

Jeremy Fowler, ESPN

Pick: Steelers 27, Patriots 20

The Steelers' improved defense will intercept Brady inside Gillette Stadium for the first time ever. Pittsburgh feels it finally has the playmakers in the back seven to match wits with Brady, who has never lost to Pittsburgh at home.

Mike Golic, ESPN: Patriots

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots

Mina Kimes, ESPN: Patriots

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Steelers

Trey Wingo, ESPN: Patriots

Louis Riddick, ESPN: Patriots

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

Pick: Patriots 19, Steelers 17

Tomlin's group is flying high after a productive camp where rookie Devin Bush emerged, Pittsburgh's strong defensive line stayed healthy and the team's young secondary talent stepped up. The Patriots should be similarly optimistic about their defense's prospects with a potential hotshot new play-caller named Bill Belichick and the deepest linebacker group and secondary since Willie McGinest patrolled the field. The Patriots love to accumulate information and find advantages within. Week 1 has the smallest body of work to learn from. Those were the many reasons the Steelers are dangerous, yet picking against Brady in Foxborough remains a fool's errand.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Patriots 30, Steelers 23

The Steelers are a new-look team with Antonio Brown gone and the Le'Veon Bell mess behind them. They will be a good team, but opening at New England is a problem. Tom Brady is 11-3 with 31 touchdown passes and five picks in his career against the Steelers. Make it 12-3.

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Patriots

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Patriots 27, Steelers 24

Two years ago, the Patriots lost to the Chiefs on the night they hung a banner. Bill Belichick won't let that happen a second time.

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Patriots 31, Steelers 21

The Steelers won't miss Antonio Brown off the field, but they'll miss him on the field. The Patriots, on the other hand, are well-equipped to adjust to the absence of Rob Gronkowski. I like the Patriots to win this one with their passing game.

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 27, Steelers 13

Defense holds it together while offense works to find its rhythm.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 17, Steelers 13

Pats squeak it out in a sloppy defensive struggle.

Erik Scalavino, Patriots.com

Pick: Patriots 27, Steelers 17

At the moment, both teams appear stronger on defense than offense, at least theoretically. That leads me to conclude this will be a lower-scoring affair than it might otherwise have been with Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger facing off. New England doesn't get all its points on O, either. Defense or special teams chips in with a TD, perhaps in the fourth quarter.

Related Content

news

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 16 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 15 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 14 picks for Patriots vs. Rams

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots vs. Chargers

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 13 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Cardinals

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 12 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 11 picks for Patriots at Texans

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 11 matchup against the Houston Texans.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Ravens

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 10 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots at Jets

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 9 matchup against the New York Jets.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. 49ers

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 7 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots vs. Broncos

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Judon, McGinest, Wilfork face off on 'Celebrity Family Feud'

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/30

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Giants presented by CarMax

Breaking down J.J. Taylor's dynamic preseason finish

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 2.0

Game Observations: Starters open, but backups close out preseason

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 8/30: 'We have a lot of roster decisions to make'

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Full Patriots - Giants Game Highlights | Preseason Week 3

Watch New England Patriots vs. New York Giants highlights from their preseason week 3 game.

Bill Belichick 8/29: 'We made progress through the preseason'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Mac Jones 8/29: 'I'm focused on today'

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media following the Patriots preseason finale at the New York Giants on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Press Pass: Patriots react to preseason finale win over Giants

Patriots players Devin McCourty, Matt Judon, Mac Jones, and others address the media following the Patriots final preseason game against the New York Giants on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Matt Judon 8/29: 'I think it is going to be a very interesting year for us'

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon addresses the media following the Patriots preseason finale at the New York Giants on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Breaking down Patriots' Madden '22 ratings

With the release of Madden '22, let's take a look at how the Patriots' player rankings stack up in the latest release.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising