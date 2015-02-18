 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered & Patriots Catch 22 Thu Jun 25 - 01:59 PM | Tue Jun 30 - 11:55 AM

Forged in Foxborough - Season 2, Episode 1: Building on the Identity

Photos: Meet the 2026 New England Patriots | Official Headshots

25 Thoughts on the Patriots Heading Into the Summer Break

Patriots Unfiltered 6/25: Roster Review, League Buzz, Offseason Storylines/Topics

Patriots Announce Dates for 2026 Training Camp Presented by New Balance

Patriots Catch-22 6/24: Patriots Roster Breakdown, Around the AFC East (Bills)

New England Patriots Rookies Visit Local High School for Youth Football Clinic

Patriots Unfiltered 6/24: Team/League Buzz, Offseason Storylines, FIFA World Cup

Mic'd Up: Mike Vrabel, Josh McDaniels & Kevin Byard III During 2026 Patriots Minicamp

Patriots Unfiltered 6/18: Summer Storylines, NFL News, FIFA World Cup

Photos: Best of New England Patriots 2026 Specialty Shoot

New England Patriots Rookies Visit Blue Square Alliance With Robert Kraft

Photos: Best of New England Patriots 2026 Full Uniform Shoot

Patriots Catch-22 6/17: 3 Up/Down from Mandatory Minicamp, Around the AFC East

Patriots Unfiltered 6/17: Minicamp Leftovers, Team/League Buzz, Offseason Topics

The Kraft Family and Wrentham PD Step In To Help An Abandoned Dog and Puppies In Need

Sights and Sounds from Minicamp

Analysis: What 'Fresh Ideas' Could the Patriots Add to Their Scheme for the Upcoming Season?

Patriots are Ringside for WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Photos: Day 2 & 3 of Patriots Minicamp, presented by New Balance

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Kevin Colbert doesn't regret releasing LeGarrette Blount

The Pittsburgh GM doesn't regret parting ways with the back who went on to help the Patriots win a title.

Feb 18, 2015 at 12:01 AM
Author Image
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

603-kevin-colbert-ap.jpg


INDIANAPOLIS – LeGarrette Blount turned an impressive 2013 run in New England into a free agent deal last spring with the Steelers.

But things went bad quickly for Blount in Pittsburgh, leading to his release and eventual return to the Patriots to boost the team's ground game on the way to another Lombardi Trophy.

On the flipside, Pittsburgh breakout star Le'Veon Bell ended the season injured. That injury played a key role in the Steelers getting bounced from the playoffs. Having Blount might have been a boost to the team's playoff offense.

Even considering that fact, Steelers GM Kevin Colbert made it clear Wednesday morning in his Combine press conference inside the Faegre Baker Daniels Club at Lucas Oil Stadium that he has no regrets on parting ways with Blount after the back reportedly grew unhappy with his role and walked off the field in the waning minutes of a game in Tennessee.

"None whatsoever," Colbert responded sternly when asked of potential regrets and how the team's thin running back depth factored in the team's season-ending loss to the Ravens. "None whatsoever."

Obviously the Patriots have no regrets regarding bringing Blount back to New England, either.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

25 Thoughts on the Patriots Heading Into the Summer Break

After taking in minicamp and OTAs, here are 25 thoughts on the state of the Patriots.

news

Analysis: What 'Fresh Ideas' Could the Patriots Add to Their Scheme for the Upcoming Season?

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel asked his coaching staff to provide new ideas to enhance New England's schemes in all three phases.

news

Patriots Minicamp Notebook: Christian Gonzalez, Kayshon Boutte Present and More Takeaways From Day One

CB Christian Gonzalez and WR Kayshon Boutte were present for the first day of Patriots mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

news

Analysis: Inside A.J. Brown's First Patriots Practice and Other Takeaways From OTAs

Brown participated in his first Patriots practice and spoke to the media on Tuesday.

news

Film Review: Breaking Down A.J. Brown's Potential Role in the Patriots Offense

The Patriots acquired the star wide receiver in a blockbuster trade with the Eagles earlier this week.

news

Analysis: Patriots Acquire Star WR A.J. Brown in Blockbuster Trade With Eagles

Brown is set to join the Patriots, where he'll reunite with head coach Mike Vrabel and likely become a top option in New England's passing attack.

news

Six Storylines to Monitor This Spring at Patriots Organized Team Activities

As the offseason program ramps up, the Patriots will begin organized team activities on Wednesday.

news

Following in the footsteps nothing new for Behren Morton

Patriots seventh-round pick Behren Morton is no stranger to following in the footsteps of some great quarterbacks and will look to do the same in New England.

news

Jam Miller Brings All-Phase Value to Patriots Backfield

Alabama coaches believe that Jam Miller's best football is still ahead of him, while his special teams prowess could help him find an early path onto the field.

news

When it comes to sixth-round pick Namdi Obiazor, there's "no better place" to land than with the New England Patriots

Namdi Obiazor graduated from high school as an undersized cornerback with no Division I offers. Work ethic, loyalty, and a growth spurt saw the now-linebacker leave TCU as a sixth-round draft pick of the New England Patriots.

news

Dametrious Crownover has his best football ahead of him

Patriots 196th overall pick Dametrious Crownover's journey as a college starting tackle is rooted in transcending footwork, physical growth, and mental strength.

news

Analysis: Patriots 2026 Schedule Ready for Prime Time, Littered with Tough Road Tests

Breaking down the Patriots 2026 NFL Schedule that features a challenging road slate, five initial prime time contests and a trip back to Germany.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

25 Thoughts on the Patriots Heading Into the Summer Break

Patriots Announce Dates for 2026 Training Camp Presented by New Balance

Analysis: What 'Fresh Ideas' Could the Patriots Add to Their Scheme for the Upcoming Season?

Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 6/11

Patriots Minicamp Notebook: Christian Gonzalez, Kayshon Boutte Present and More Takeaways From Day One

Transcript: Drake Maye Press Conference 6/10

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered 6/25: Roster Review, League Buzz, Offseason Storylines/Topics

Patriots Players Pronounce their Names

Patriots Catch-22 6/24: Patriots Roster Breakdown, Around the AFC East (Bills)

New England Patriots Rookies Visit Local High School for Youth Football Clinic

Patriots Unfiltered 6/24: Team/League Buzz, Offseason Storylines, FIFA World Cup

Mic'd Up: Mike Vrabel, Josh McDaniels & Kevin Byard III During 2026 Patriots Minicamp

Patriots Rookies Visit Fenway Park

Surprising the Players with Special Father's Day Messages from Family

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

25 Thoughts on the Patriots Heading Into the Summer Break

Patriots Announce Dates for 2026 Training Camp Presented by New Balance

Forged in Foxborough - Season 2, Episode 1: Building on the Identity

Patriots Announce 2026 Schedule

Key Dates on the 2026 NFL and Patriots Calendar

Meet the Patriots 2026 Draft Class

Advertising