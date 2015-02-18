Kevin Colbert doesn't regret releasing LeGarrette Blount

On the flipside, Pittsburgh breakout star Le'Veon Bell ended the season injured. That injury played a key role in the Steelers getting bounced from the playoffs. Having Blount might have been a boost to the team's playoff offense.

Even considering that fact, Steelers GM Kevin Colbert made it clear Wednesday morning in his Combine press conference inside the Faegre Baker Daniels Club at Lucas Oil Stadium that he has no regrets on parting ways with Blount after the back reportedly grew unhappy with his role and walked off the field in the waning minutes of a game in Tennessee.

"None whatsoever," Colbert responded sternly when asked of potential regrets and how the team's thin running back depth factored in the team's season-ending loss to the Ravens. "None whatsoever."