Keys to the Starting Lineup presented by CarMax: Another super shootout?

Sunday Run D -The Patriots run defense is coming off by far its best game of the year in New York, holding the Jets to 3.1 yards per carry. The test for that group is even greater this week against Devonta Freeman (4.5 avg.), Tevin Coleman (5.6 avg.) and an Atlanta offense that averages 4.8 yards per carry, fourth-best in the NFL. Those guys gave the Patriots problems in the Super Bowl, especially getting to the edge and taking advantage of a speed advantage. New England has had issues setting the edge this season up front. If that's true on Sunday night it will open up the entirety of the Atlanta offense. But if Alan Branch, Dont'a Hightower and the guys on the edge can win the battle up front and make the Falcons more one-dimensional it would be a huge step toward victory. That's a big if against one of the more talented, versatile running back duos in the NFL. New England has improved in terms of yards and average allowed in three straight games, making it four could be a big key toward victory No. 5.

Star power -Two of the best quarterbacks, two of the best receivers, the best tight end and the reigning NFL sackmaster will be on the FieldTurf Sunday night at Gillette Stadium. That's a lot of NFL stars in a primetime battle looking to put on a show. The more of those guys that succeed in that effort the better it will be for the NFL and NBC. It will also go a long way toward deciding the outcome. Brady hasn't been at his best in recent weeks dealing with his shoulder injury. Gronkowksi, on the other hand, has been dominant in his last four games and he's an issue Atlanta didn't have to deal with in the Super Bowl. Jones is looking to break out and reach the end zone for the first time for Atlanta. Brandin Cooks will look to reverse a trend of sluggish performances against Atlanta, the former division rival he's averaged just 24 yards-per-game against in his last four fights with the Falcons. And though Vic Beasley has just two sacks while dealing with a hamstring injury to open the season, he's getting healthier and more dangerous by the week. Sure this is a real game and not some fantasy football matchup, but the real outcome could be decided by the stats that the star players from each team are able to put up.

Must-win? -This is a big game in a lot of ways for both teams. New England has yet to play very well at Gillette Stadium this season, probably fortunate to not be 0-3 in Foxborough. A win would push the Patriots very much back into the mix of the best teams in the conference and the league. But another loss would only increase the talk that New England just doesn't have what it takes this year and may not be able to turn around its early-season struggles. Atlanta is trying to avoid losing three straight games to AFC East opponents. More importantly, the Falcons are trying to exorcise the demons from last winter's franchise-altering collapse. A win for Quinn's team could turn the season around. Another loss could cement Atlanta as yet another team falling victim to the Super Bowl-loser hangover. All will not be cured for either team with a win, but each has a lot to lose on Sunday night.

Prediction: While the Patriots have the NFL's No. 1 offense and No. 32 defense, Atlanta is one of only two teams to rank in the top 10 in both offense and defense at this point. Neither offense is at its best right now, but each has the ability to break out at any moment. Big plays and turnovers will be a major factor in the outcome. It's not too hard to write up a scenario for either team winning and in almost any fashion. In the NFL, when in doubt go with the home team. Or when in doubt go with Brady and the Patriots. Brady's passing attack should be able to keep pace with whatever Ryan does to the Patriots defense. New England has also run the ball better of late and stopped the run more effectively, both ways to help win games. It probably won't be easy, because nothing has been this season. And the banged up pass defense probably needs to get a turnover, which I think it will. Mix it all up and we'll go with a 31-21 Patriots win, probably with the margin increased by a late score. Tune in to find out though, because this year with New England you just never really know what you're going to get.