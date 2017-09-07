Keys to the Starting Lineup presented by CarMax: It all begins vs. Chiefs

New beginnings -The Patriots have key newcomers on both sides of the ball that should have an instant impact on Thursday night. Offensively Cooks' role in the offense will be fun to watch as he grows more comfortable and builds a rapport with Brady. Comparisons to Randy Moss' impact on the 2007 squad have been made. If that's fair, expecting a huge opening night from Cooks should not be ruled out. Mike Gillislee could also be in line for a big debut against a K.C. team that fielded the NFL's 26th run defense last fall. The former Bills backup is likely to be the top running option in New England could hit the ground running in the opener. Defensively Stephon Gilmore is a bigger corner who, along with Eric Rowe, might be in line to help deal with the unique matchup that Kelce represents. As the cliché goes, you never get a second chance to make a first impression.

The unknown -Opening night is an exercise in reaction and adjustment. Teams clearly have new ideas, schemes and personnel to unleash on each other. Reid and Belichick are longtime friends with mutual respect for each other. Each head coach, and his respective assistants, will have to adjust on the fly as the game unfolds. Those adjustments will be key in taking steps toward victory. Who better to make those adjustments than Belichick, Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia and the rest of the Patriots coaching staff?

Special attention - The Patriots have had a lot of moving parts in the kicking game this summer. The role of punt returner is somewhat unknown for New England, although Danny Amendola seems the most likely candidate. Joe Judge's unit also has a slew of new faces to work with in the kicking game – both rookies and veterans. Oh, and Hill is maybe the most dangerous returner in the game today, having hit for touchdowns on a pair of punts and a kickoff a year ago. Big plays in the kicking game are pretty common early in the season and can swing the momentum.