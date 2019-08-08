Keys to the Starting Lineup presented by CarMax: Patriots at Lions

NO INJURIES - Let's just get this out of the way at the top, the only thing that truly matters in the preseason is not losing anyone for the year. We only need to go back two years ago to this very same Ford Field where Julian Edelman tore his ACL and was lost for the season. That one play arguably cost the team another Super Bowl title. The Patriots have been lucky so far in camp in the injury department. Lance Kendricks is the only player so far to miss significant time with a new injury. Hopefully that luck continues in the preseason games. As long as nobody gets hurt the rest can be figured out.

ROOKIE IMMERSION - The best part of any first preseason game is finally getting a look at the rookies and there are a lot to be excited about this year. Jakobi Meyers has seen first team snaps at wide receiver and it will be much easier to evaluate JoeJuan Williams and Chase Winovich in a game situation. Not to mention that Damien Harris should lead the team in carries and might even have a few catches too. Then there's Jacob Bailey, who could get the first game opportunity as he battles Ryan Allen for the punter job. There are so many intriguing rookies and the Patriots need some of them to step up and look like they belong in the NFL. Unfortunately, we might not get a look at first-rounder N'Keal Harry due to a minor injury sustained in joint practices with the Lions on Tuesday.