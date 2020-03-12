News Blitz 3/12: Free agency speculation picks up

Phil Perry breaks down the report that the Tampa Bay Bucs will be "all in" on Tom Brady.

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald says the Patriots should be hoping that the new CBA passes and that will open up some options for them when it comes to signing free agents. Mark Daniels expects bolstering the receiver corps to be a prime objective for the coming weeks.

Kyle Van Noy wants to be a free agency priority and Tom E. Curran doesn't think that bodes well for his return to New England.

Greg Bedard ponders what new consultant Eliot Wolf might do for the Patriots draft prospects. Mark Daniels also breaks down the reported addition of Wolf.

Here's seven under-the-radar free agents that could fit the Patriots pretty well.