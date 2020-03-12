Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Mar 04 - 12:00 AM | Sun Mar 06 - 11:55 PM

Oklahoma pipeline may intrigue Patriots again

Lawrence Guy fields adorable questions in virtual Q&A with children's hospital

Could another international player be on their way to New England?

Johnson, Lindstrom hope to continue BC's OL legacy

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

Josh McDaniels confident Mac Jones will succeed

Alabama WRs have plenty of Patriots ties

Kendrick Bourne shares how Bill Belichick changed his life with simple advice

Mac Jones, David Andrews and Kyle Van Noy help "Saving By Shaving' event raise $5 million

Patriots combing through receivers at Scouting Combine

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

Patriots chatter from Combine Day One

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Colbert open to JuJu Smith-Schuster return

Caserio has plenty of praise for old pals

Patriots Mailbag: Teambuilding needs and offseason projections

Five things we learned from Nancy Meier's Q&A with NFL

NFL Notes: Tough call but Pats should let Jackson walk

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Quarterbacks

Patriots 2022 international game options narrow

News Blitz 3/12: Free agency speculation picks up

Mar 12, 2020 at 09:18 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20200312_NewsBlitzNike_2500x1406

Phil Perry breaks down the report that the Tampa Bay Bucs will be "all in" on Tom Brady.

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald says the Patriots should be hoping that the new CBA passes and that will open up some options for them when it comes to signing free agents. Mark Daniels expects bolstering the receiver corps to be a prime objective for the coming weeks.

Kyle Van Noy wants to be a free agency priority and Tom E. Curran doesn't think that bodes well for his return to New England.

Greg Bedard ponders what new consultant Eliot Wolf might do for the Patriots draft prospects. Mark Daniels also breaks down the reported addition of Wolf.

Here's seven under-the-radar free agents that could fit the Patriots pretty well.

Oliver Thomas of PatsPulpit takes a look at who's been selected at the slots where the Patriots received their comp picks.

Check out all of Patriots.com's Free Agency positional previews:

Wide Receivers

Quarterbacks

Specialists

Running Backs

Offensive Line

Linebackers

Defensive Line

Related Content

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/27: Training camp starts tomorrow 

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/26: What to expect during training camp

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Which rookies will make the biggest impact?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Patrick Chung has high hopes for Kyle Dugger

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: Patriots special teams could have a big year again

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/19: Stephon Gilmore is still the biggest offseason question

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/16: Dont'a Hightower's return is big for the Pats defense

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/13: What will the Patriots backfield look like?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: J.C. Jackson has high expectations for 2021

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/7: How much longer does N'Keal Harry have in New England?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/6: What we learned about the Patriots rookies this summer

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/2: Lawrence Guy's diet has prolonged his career

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: NFL dropping COVID protocols 

Lawrence Guy fields adorable questions in virtual Q&A with children's hospital

Oklahoma pipeline may intrigue Patriots again

Kendrick Bourne shares how Bill Belichick changed his life with simple advice

Johnson, Lindstrom hope to continue BC's OL legacy

Could another international player be on their way to New England?

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

2022 NFL Combine Debrief: Focus on WRs on Day 2

Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault discuss newsworthy items coming out of the first few days of the NFL Combine. Wide receiver prospects spoke on Wednesday and we give you our initial impressions and takeaways.

Best moments from prospects' 2022 combine press conferences

Watch the best moments from the 2022 combine press conferences from prospect players.

One-on-One with Matt Groh

As the Combine kicks off in Indianapolis this week, Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh shares some thoughts on the Combine from a Patriots perspective.

Gregg Rosenthal's Top 25 Free Agents for 2022

Checkout Gregg Rosenthal's list of the top free agents available for the 2022 season

Patriots All Access: Seymour to the HOF and Mac Jones 1-on-1

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Richard Seymour receives the knock of a lifetime and can Matthew Slater, who is not on Twitter, guess his teammates tweets? Plus, we go one-on-one with quarterback Mac Jones. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Mailbag: How can Patriots help Mac Jones in Free Agency and Draft?

Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault answer your questions in this edition of offseason Mailbag.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising