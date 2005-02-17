Patriots.com News Blitz 2/18/05

More information has become available regarding the health of Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, and it has become evident that the 31-year-old Pro-Bowler suffered a minor stroke this week. Bruschi remains hospitalized at Massachusetts General Hospital, and will undergo further tests and observations. Ron BorgesandNick Cafardoof The Boston Globe report on Bruschi's condition, as does Michael Felgerof The Boston Herald, Tom Curranof The Providence Journal, and John Altavillaof The Hartford Courant.

Scott Allen of the Globe explains the anatomy of a stroke, as well as what suffering one may mean for Bruschi's long-term health.

In the Herald, Felger reports on Bruschi's teammates' reactions to his hospitalization. Felger quotes Rodney Harrison as saying: "he's had a great impact on my career here. He's just a great guy. He affects so many people on and off the field." Harrison went on to describe Bruschi as the team's Ironman, and indicated the players were praying for Bruschi's recovery.

Also in the Herald, Jennifer Rosinski provides the perspective of Bruschi's fans, who also continue to hope and pray for his recovery. Consistent throughout the fans' assessments of the ferocious defender is his humble, down-to-earth nature that makes him such a popular, respected figure in New England.

Boston.com provides fans with a forum in which to post their get-well wishes for Bruschi.

Jim Donaldson of the Journal looks at the unfortunate weeks of Bruschi and former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe, and laments the fact that the worst events can befall even the best of people. Donaldson contends Bruschi and Bledsoe, who is to be released by the Buffalo Bills, are as classy as they come.

Dan Pires of The Standard Times lauds Bruschi's immense heart in hoping for the best possible recovery for the Patriots icon. Pires details Bruschi's remarkable toughness and quality of character.

In his notebook, Michael Parente of The Woonsocket Call covers Bruschi, the open offensive coordinator position, and Ty Law's status in New England. According to Parente, a number of teams would likely be interested in trading for Law, and the Patriots will have the luxury of listening to such offers without the pressure of having to deal him.