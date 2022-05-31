Patriots Mailbag: Rating roster dark horses and question mark positions

Can the Thornton kid become a good receiver for the Patriots right out the gate? Who would you bet on in a foot race? A young Randy Moss, or Thornton right now? – Emory Addison

Tough to ever bet against Randy Moss, but Thornton does share some similarities as far as dimensions and measurables. Obviously Moss was one of the smartest receivers to ever play and that's why he's a Hall of Famer, we'll see where Thornton's at since we know it can be tough sledding for rookie receivers sometimes. Thornton is really a wild card of the receiver group. On paper they're better than last year simply by adding DeVante Parker to the mix. He's a proven outside receiver, likely the spot where Thornton will be spending a lot of his time eventually, but how soon will the second-rounder make a push? His speed is certainly intriguing but we'll see how well it translates to the NFL game field. At least in theory, that kind of outside threat should help stretch out defenses and make things a little easier inside for the slot receivers, tight ends and receiving backs. Plus, there's the trickle-down effect with Agholor who has been at his most productive from the slot over the course of his career. The presence of Parker and Thornton could allow him to shift to more inside routes. I'm excited to see how Thornton looks once camp gets going but for now it appears he's very much in the getting his feet wet phase and it's hard to see him quicky jumping to the top of the depth chart considering the vets above him. -Mike Dussault

I'm interested in a few players that never seem to get mentioned. Drew Desjarlais was an All-Star in the CFL but never seems to get mentioned. Clearly the CFL is a lower level of competition but is there a chance he could break into the rotation? The addition of Sokol puts a lot of pressure on Asiasi and Keene, is there any chance one of those two could transition to a FB role since Jacob Johnson is gone? And finally, while, barring injury, Wilkerson doesn't seem to have a way onto the 53 man roster, do you think he will slip through waivers so he can stick on the practice squad or do you think someone else will grab him? -Rickand Stacy

Desjarlais has had a chance to get a jump on the NFL after signing with the team early in the offseason but he's got a pretty tough road ahead to win a roster spot. Perhaps a practice squad spot is more realistic. Right now, I'd see James Ferentz, Will Sherman and rookie Chasen Hines as his primary competition for reps. I don't see Sokol as much more than a camp depth body, but I still see plenty of pressure on Asiasi and Keene to carve out a role in their third seasons. Admittedly, Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry kind of have them buried, but Asiasi did flash some athleticism last year during camp that could be something that helps his cause. Keene is someone to keep an eye on when it comes to the supposedly defunct fullback role. I always viewed him as more of an H-back kind of player, so if there is a scheme evolution, Keene could be one of the pieces that brings a new twist. Finally, Wilkerson continues to stick around but given the additions at receiver, he'll have a tough task of getting onto the 53-man roster without injuries. Practice squad certainly seems like an option again where he and Tre Nixon will battle it out. -Mike Dussault

What's going on with Hightower? Is he over-valuing himself or thinking about retiring, do the Pats simply not want him back, or what? I haven't even noticed that he made any visits to teams. He may have slowed down, but I still think he could be an experienced backer/leader for them. -Michael Rose