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Patriots Name October High School Football Officiating Crew of the Month

Crew to be recognized for dedication, integrity, and commitment to the game.

Oct 23, 2026 at 12:39 PM
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced the selection of the October High School Football Officiating Crew of the Month as part of the NFL and National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Officiating Development Program. The initiative recognizes high school football officiating crews who demonstrate outstanding professionalism, objectivity, fairness, and commitment to serving student-athletes and their communities.

The Patriots' October Crew of the Month includes:

  • Joseph Bollus
  • Dan Case
  • Jack Farley
  • Jeffrey McCarthy
  • Frank Sesto

The NFL and NFHS partner each year to celebrate the vital role that officials play in high school football. Officials help preserve the integrity of the game while serving as mentors and role models for young athletes. The Crew of the Month program specifically recognizes officiating crews who exemplify honesty, consistency, objectivity, and dedication to football at the grassroots level.

"High school football officials are essential to providing safe, fair and positive experiences for student-athletes," said Andre Tippett, Executive Director of Community Affairs for the New England Patriots. "Joseph, Dan, Jack, Jeffrey and Frank have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the game and to the young people they serve. We are proud to recognize their contributions and thank them for the countless hours they dedicate to football throughout our region."

As part of the recognition, the crew will be invited to attend a Patriots home game later this season, where they will be honored for their service to high school football and commitment to excellence on the field.

The Patriots will continue to recognize outstanding officiating crews throughout the high school football season as part of the league-wide initiative aimed at supporting, recruiting, and retaining football officials across the country.

About the NFL-NFHS Officiating Development Program

The NFL and NFHS have partnered to promote and support high school football officiating nationwide. Through educational opportunities, recruitment efforts, and recognition programs such as Crew of the Month, the initiative highlights the important role officials play in ensuring the future success of the game.

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