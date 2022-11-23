Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 12 at Minnesota Vikings

Can the Patriots overcome attrition along their o-line to get their offense on track?

It's going to be difficult. Looks like Andrews and Wynn will both miss games, maybe the season for the Captain. "On track" can mean different things depending on one's level of expectation. At this point mine is four scoring drives per game with at least two of them ending in touchdowns. If they can get on track enough to do that, perhaps the defense can keep them in games. That's my hope. -Fred Kirsch

The offensive line needs to get five guys playing an extended time together in order to gel. If that happens I think things will improve. -Paul Perillo

I believe they can but they'll need to build their entire offense around the reality that their offensive line is a weakness. Run schemes with multiple lead blockers, play-action with seven-plus blockers, and manageable third down situations are key. The vertical passing game and early-down shotgun package will need to be used sparingly unless the line shocks us all. -Evan Lazar

This is a really big question. Seems like Andrews and Wynn's status and futures for this season are vey much up in the air based on various reports. It's hard to see them breaking out of their funk if Andrews is out for the rest of the season. They've looked overwhelmed without him for the majority of the last three weeks, with the 10 negative plays against the Jets standing out. Yodny Cajuste and James Ferentz will have a lot of attention on them, and I wonder if Kody Russey gets any kind of consideration, he had a pretty good camp. -Mike Dussault