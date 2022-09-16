Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 2 at Pittsburgh Steelers

If you could fix one thing from the opening loss to Miami what would it be?

Eliminate the turnovers. -Paul Perillo

With better communication and discipline I believe that game goes differently. Even if it still ended in a loss it would be easier to swallow. Going into the hostile, loud environment that is *Acrisure Stadium* we can't afford that again. -Alexandra Francisco

The scoreboard in Miami. It seemed to be off by about 14 points. I kid. Has to be mistakes. Whether they are pre-snap penalties, turnovers or poor communication, at this point in time the Patriots aren't a good enough team to overcome them. -Fred Kirsch

It has to be the turnovers, as I look to Bill Belichick's mantra that you have to learn how to not lose before you can learn to win. There's no question the Patriots need to be a lot better in a lot of areas, but losing the turnover battle 3-0 is going to make it even tougher to dig out of the hole. -Mike Dussault