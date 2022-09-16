Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Sep 16 - 12:00 AM | Sun Sep 18 - 10:40 AM

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 2 at Pittsburgh Steelers

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Steelers

Scouting the Steelers: Key Schematic Elements and Matchups in Patriots-Steelers

Week 2: Patriots - Steelers Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Patriots take on the Steelers

10 to Watch: Potent Steelers defense awaits Patriots

Belestrator: Previewing the Steelers Defense

What They're Saying: Pittsburgh Steelers

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Embracing Role as a 'Safety Blanket' for Mac Jones

Game Preview: Patriots at Steelers

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Steelers

NFL Notes: Belichick strikes optimistic tune

Patriots Mailbag: Defensive Standouts, Rookie Reports, and Other Takeaways From Week 1

Mac Jones aiming to be ready for Steelers

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offensive Performance in Week 1

James White to make broadcasting booth debut during NFL's Week 2

Finding building blocks from Patriots loss to Miami

4 Keys from Patriots season-opening loss to Dolphins

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Stumble Out of the Gate in Loss to Dolphins

Bill Belichick 9/11: "Not enough good things to win"

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 2 at Pittsburgh Steelers

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the latest Patriots news and preview the team’s upcoming game.

Sep 16, 2022 at 11:35 AM
medium_icon
Patriots.com Staff
Pictured are Patriots tackle Trent Brown (77) and linebacker Matthew Judon (9).
Photos by Eric J. Adler and David Silverman
Pictured are Patriots tackle Trent Brown (77) and linebacker Matthew Judon (9).

This week, the writers of Patriots Unfiltered give their takes on how the Patriots can get their first win of the 2022 season against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If you could fix one thing from the opening loss to Miami what would it be?

Eliminate the turnovers. -Paul Perillo

With better communication and discipline I believe that game goes differently. Even if it still ended in a loss it would be easier to swallow. Going into the hostile, loud environment that is *Acrisure Stadium* we can't afford that again. -Alexandra Francisco

The scoreboard in Miami. It seemed to be off by about 14 points. I kid. Has to be mistakes. Whether they are pre-snap penalties, turnovers or poor communication, at this point in time the Patriots aren't a good enough team to overcome them. -Fred Kirsch

It has to be the turnovers, as I look to Bill Belichick's mantra that you have to learn how to not lose before you can learn to win. There's no question the Patriots need to be a lot better in a lot of areas, but losing the turnover battle 3-0 is going to make it even tougher to dig out of the hole. -Mike Dussault

Pass protection is the easy answer. But I'll say the lacking creativity on offense. This team as currently assembled doesn't have the luxury of being so bland. Dial up some play-action, misdirection, and motion to help out these playmakers. -Evan Lazar

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10).

Related Links

Patriots player who needs to step up?

Mac Jones. -PP

Trent Brown. Even if aspects of last week aren't his fault, the left side of the offensive line was a liability. -AF

Mac. It's not always going to be perfect so the quarterback has to make up for the imperfections on any given play. That may seem unfair but that's why QB is perhaps the toughest position in sports. -FK

There's a lot on Mac Jones' shoulders, between last week's injury to this week's stomach bug and all the inconsistent play that is going on around him, which of course, he's had his share of those moments himself as well. There were still plays left on the field. If Mac can start to get comfortable (hey, offensive line, a little help there?) things could start to click on offense. -MD

Mac Jones. Look, there are obviously factors outside of Mac's control that are leading to his struggles. But at some point, your franchise quarterback needs to take over and lead the offense. If Jones is that guy, he's the first player that needs to figure this out and step up. -EZ

Pictured are Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubiski (10) and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39).
Associated Press photos by Emilee Chinn.
Pictured are Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubiski (10) and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39).

Who is your Steelers x-factor?

Mitch Trubisky. If he plays well, as he did in Chicago against the Patriots in 2018, the Steelers chances are greatly enhanced. -PP

Minkah Fitzpatrick, your AFC defensive player of the week. Especially after what the Patriots showed in protection against the Dolphins. -AF

If Mac is the biggest factor for the Patriots earning a W, then we have to look at someone from the Steelers D as their x-factor. Pittsburgh's best player, TJ Watt is out so who steps up to be their main disrupter? Devin Bush had a decent game last week against the Bengals but the Steelers are looking for more from the speedy linebacker who was a rookie sensation in 2019. He might shine on Sunday. -FK

Mitch Trubisky. The Steelers offense looked even more tepid than the Patriots last week and Trubisky was a big reason why. If the Patriots can force him into giveaways and limit his production inside the red zone, it will be a formula for a New England victory. -MD

Cameron Heyward is a force in the middle of the Steelers D-Line. Without T.J. Watt, he's the guy you circle in this matchup. For the Pats to have success on the ground and build a comfortable pocket for Mac to step into, they'll need to get Heyward blocked. -EZ

What is your key matchup to watch?

The Patriots offensive line against the various pressure packages that Pittsburgh will bring, led by Alex Highsmith. -PP

Najee Harris vs D-line. He's their only explosive offensive threat. I thought the D line could have been better last week. -AF

Let's go with the interior of the Patriots offensive line against Pittsburgh's DT Cameron Heyward and NT Tyson Alualu. The reason: giving Mac room to step up and drive the ball or buy time when needed. -FK

Definitely along the Pats' offensive line, I'm going to focus specifically on Cam Heyward vs. Cole Strange, and Alex Highsmith against Trent Brown. Pittsburgh doesn't move their defenders around too much, so those matchups figure to be the most entertaining and where the game could be won or lost. -MD

Sticking with Heyward, it's the veteran defensive tackle against rookie Cole Strange. Strange should have some help on the interior from David Andrews, but I'm expecting the Steelers to force one-on-one matchups for Heyward against the Pats left guard. It's a tough matchup for Strange. -EZ

Your key to a Patriots victory?

Improved pass protection should allow for more consistent offensive production, and that will lead to victory. -PP

Execute the gameplan. Don't beat yourself. New England is the better team but on the road in a hostile environment against a well coached team I know it's easier said than done. -AF

See the answer to the first question. Minimize all forms of mistakes. -FK

Force the Steelers into turnovers. I think whoever wins the turnover ratio will be the team that squeaks out the win. -MD

Protect Mac and keep Mitch Trubisky in the pocket. If you shut down the schemed plays and force Trubisky to beat you throwing the ball from the pocket, the Pats defense should win this game for them. -EL

Related Content

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 1 at Miami

Here's what the Patriots Unfiltered crew will be watching for as the Patriots open the 2022 season on the road in Miami.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Preseason Week 3 vs. Raiders

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the latest Patriots news and preview the team's upcoming game.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Preseason Week 2

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the latest Patriots news and preview the team's upcoming game.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Preseason Week 1

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the latest Patriots news and preview the team's upcoming game.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 2: Patriots - Steelers Injury Report

Andrews ready for electric Pittsburgh atmosphere

Former Patriots Offensive Lineman Shelby Jordan Passes Away

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/16

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 2 at Pittsburgh Steelers

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Steelers

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

David Andrews 9/16: "Love getting to work with him every day"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One With Jakobi Meyers

Jakobi Meyers speaks with Tamara Brown about his relationship with Mac Jones and looks ahead to their second game of the season in Pittsburgh.

Bill Belichick 9/16: "Steelers have a brand of football, and they've been very consistent at it through the years"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Belestrator: Previewing the Steelers Defense

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alex Highsmith, Cameron Sutton and other top playmakers on the Pittsburgh Steelers defense.

One-On-One with Deatrich Wise Jr.

Steve Burton sits down with Deatrich Wise Jr. to talk about how the team is preparing for their week two matchup against the Steelers. Wise also speaks about being named captain and what it means for him as a leader.

Devin McCourty 9/15: "It's going to be a fun matchup"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media during his press conference on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising