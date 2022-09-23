Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 3 vs. Ravens

This week, the writers of Patriots Unfiltered give their takes on the state of the Patriots following their first win of the season and preview the upcoming home opener against the Ravens.

What was the best thing to come out of the victory over Pittsburgh?

The final drive that saw the offensive line run out the clock on the ground. -Paul Perillo

The play of the O-line. The 6:33 drive to end the game speaks for itself but even prior, they did a good job protecting Mac Jones throughout. As a result, Mac's confidence seemed to grow along the way when dropping back. -Fred Kirsch

The adjustments the offensive staff made from Week 1 to Week 2. Things like returning to the gap running game, finding answers against man coverage, and the Lil'Jordan Humphrey wrinkle helped the offense be more productive. In general, the offense was more organized. -Evan Lazar

The offensive line was perfectly serviceable after the scare they gave us in Week 1 and the preseason. –Alexandra Francisco