Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 3 vs. Ravens

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the latest Patriots news and preview the team's upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Sep 23, 2022 at 10:39 AM
medium_icon
Patriots.com Staff
Pictured are Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) and quarterback Lamar Jackson (8).
AP Photos by Julio Cortez and Nick Wass
Pictured are Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) and quarterback Lamar Jackson (8).

This week, the writers of Patriots Unfiltered give their takes on the state of the Patriots following their first win of the season and preview the upcoming home opener against the Ravens.

What was the best thing to come out of the victory over Pittsburgh?

The final drive that saw the offensive line run out the clock on the ground. -Paul Perillo

The play of the O-line. The 6:33 drive to end the game speaks for itself but even prior, they did a good job protecting Mac Jones throughout. As a result, Mac's confidence seemed to grow along the way when dropping back. -Fred Kirsch

The adjustments the offensive staff made from Week 1 to Week 2. Things like returning to the gap running game, finding answers against man coverage, and the Lil'Jordan Humphrey wrinkle helped the offense be more productive. In general, the offense was more organized. -Evan Lazar

The offensive line was perfectly serviceable after the scare they gave us in Week 1 and the preseason. –Alexandra Francisco

The complementary and clutch play in the fourth quarter. Two great stops by the defense and then a well-executed final drive that ran the clock out. That's Patriots football! -Mike Dussault

What Patriots issue is most concerning to you now?

The continued lack of productivity on offense, specifically in the passing game. -PP

Right now it's the health of Kyle Dugger and Devon Godchaux going into the game with Baltimore. The offense is a work in progress and while that continues, the defense needs to keep things close. Dugger and Godchaux are key to success. -FK

The lack of consistency from Mac Jones. There are good moments where Mac is attacking coverage downfield and throwing on time in the quick game. But we've seen him miss too many reads and put the ball in harms way too often. Until Jones has the same confidence in the pocket, the Patriots offense will be up and down. -EL

Their inability to finish drives and score. -AF

The inconsistency of the offense. Hopefully they can build off of what they did in Pittsburgh, but overall the points production has not been enough through two games. -MD

Who is your Ravens x-factor?

Beyond the obvious of Lamar Jackson, the Ravens defense is the x-factor. If Baltimore's secondary continues to struggle the Ravens will be in trouble. -PP

Alarm bells are ringing in Baltimore about their pass rush. It's not good enough for their liking. They had Jason Pierre-Paul in for a free agent visit. One player who the Ravens are hoping continues to improve is Odafe Oweh. The 2021 first round pick has yet to record a sack in two games so look for defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to scheme something up for him. -FK

Rashod Bateman. Watching their film, the second-year wideout is a mismatch in man coverage. Along with tight end Mark Andrews, the Ravens now have two legitimate man coverage beaters. Bateman is quickly becoming Lamar's answer when the defense takes away Andrews. -EL

Lamar Jackson. -AF

Baltimore's secondary. Can the Patriots take advantage of them if they even play as badly as they did at the end of last week's game vs. the Jets? If they can hold the Patriots passing offense in check the Ravens offense won't need much more than 20 points. -MD

What is your key matchup to watch?

Matthew Judon vs. Lamar Jackson. I pick Judon because he's a constant on the edge but this also involves guys like Mack Wilson and Josh Uche (and others), who must contain Jackson in the pocket and prevent him from hitting the edges as he escapes. -PP

Mack Wilson vs. Lamar Jackson when on the move and when he looks to tight ends. Wilson has the speed to at least get in the vicinity of Jackson when he runs and the quickness to match up with tight ends in the short passing game. -FK

Cole Strange and Mike Onwenu versus Justin Madubike. Madubike is a rising start in the league, and his ability to dent the pocket as a pass rusher effected both Flacco and Tua. Mac needs space to step up in the pocket, and Madubike is excellent at taking it away. -EL

D-line vs. a banged-up Ravens o-line. -AF

Patriots defense vs. Lamar Jackson. What will Bill Belichick's plan be and can the Pats D continue their strong start? They must contain Lamar and not allow any big play scores. -MD

Your key to a Patriots victory?

Find a way to create some free points. Whether that's through the return game or by creating turnovers, short fields would greatly benefit the Patriots offense. -PP

First one is the same as last week: Limit mistakes such as turnovers, pre-snap penalties and communication. Second one don't allow big plays. Like Tyreek Hill in Week 1, you can't shut down Lamar Jackson, but when he's on the move, do you best to limit the damage. And when he drops back, communication in the defensive backfield will be critical. No easy ones for the Ravens. -FK

Belichick draws up another vintage defensive game plan against Lamar, and the offense doesn't shoot itself in the foot with turnovers. In theory, Belichick should have the versatility, especially at safety, to make it tough on Jackson. -EL

Don't turn the ball over and control the line of scrimmage! -AF

Prevent big plays by the Ravens and force continued execution. Offensively they must find a way to put more points on the board. -MD

