Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 6 at Browns

Through five weeks what are you most confident about with this Patriots team? What is your biggest concern?

As long as it stays fairly healthy, the defense will keep the Patriots in games. Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo are finding out who can do what and they seem to be putting players in positions to succeed. -FK

I'm most confident about the Patriots running game, which has been productive each week. I'm most concerned about Mac Jones' ankle and the potential for him to rush back before it's healed. -PP

I'm most confident about Rhamondre Stevenson's abilities. But this week in particular, with Damien Harris' status up in the air, I'm concerned about running back depth in a game where we should have an advantage in establishing the run. Overall, my biggest concern stopping the run. Especially Cleveland's. -AF

The pass defense. They are eighth in DVOA vs. the pass, Jack Jones is emerging as a playmaking outside corner, and their pass-rush package is legit. The biggest concern is the passing game on the other side of the ball. With Mac, it was explosive but too turnover prone. With Zappe, efficient but too conservative. They need to strike that balance somehow. -EL

Through five weeks, I am most confident in the running game. The rushing attack has continued to improve every week and even with Damien Harris leaving the Lions game early, the Patriots offense was still able to run the ball effectively. I am most concerned about the Patriots quarterback situation. There is too much uncertainty with Mac Jones injury and not enough clarity on what Bailey Zappe is able to handle considering the small amount of reps he's taken. Zappe has shown poise in the two games we've seen him but there is still a tough schedule ahead if the Patriots need to lean on him a few more games until Mac is ready to return. -TB