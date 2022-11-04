Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 9 vs. Colts

With Sam Ehlinger at quarterback and a banged-up Jonathan Taylor in the backfield, do the Colts still have enough to be successful vs. the Patriots defense?

No, Patriots defense should be fine. -FK

The key will be turnovers. If the Colts protect the football they can move the ball. If not, it will be a long day for a quarterback making his first career road start. -PP

I'm leaning towards no on this one. Essentially, this game is going to come down to Frank Reich scheming the designed QB run game and one of the Colts big WRs winning jump balls downfield. Those things don't seem sustainable enough to move the ball consistently. Ehlinger is a physical runner but he's not dynamic in the open field like Justin Fields and Lamar Jackson. -EL