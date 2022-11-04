Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Nov 04 - 12:00 AM | Sun Nov 06 - 09:40 AM

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Colts Coming to Foxborough, Jets Recap, Jabrill Peppers 1-on-1

Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots vs. Colts

Belestrator: Previewing the Colts Pass Rush

Scouting the Colts: How the Pats Offense Catches Fire and Slows Down Indy's Rushing Attack

Folk's consistency continues to deliver for Patriots

Week 9: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One With Jabrill Peppers

Salute to Service: Patriots get competitive hosting pickleball tournament for military

Mac Jones 11/2: "We have to be ready to go"

Press Pass: Salute to Service

Bill Belichick 11/2: "They've put together a solid roster"

10 to Watch: Changing Colts ride into Foxborough

Game Preview: Colts at Patriots

Nick Folk Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

How to Watch/Listen: Colts at Patriots

Patriots Make Changes on the Practice Squad

Sights and Sounds: Week 8 vs. New York Jets

Patriots Assistant Coaches Praise Mac Jones for Things That 'Won't Show Up on the Stat Sheet' in Sunday's Win

Patriots players get in Halloween spirit with group family costumes

Matt Patricia 11/1: "We are always trying to get better"

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 9 vs. Colts

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the latest Patriots news and preview the team's upcoming game.

Nov 04, 2022 at 10:52 AM
medium_icon
Patriots.com Staff
Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38).
Photos by Eric J. Adler and David Silverman
Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38).

This week, the writers of Patriots Unfiltered preview the Patriots final game before their bye week as they welcome the Indianapolis Colts with the chance to move to a winning record on the season.

Lots of Mac talk this week, what's one thing you'd love to see out of him this weekend against a good Colts defense?

Poise in the pocket. See what's in front of him as much as possible. Spread the ball. -Fred Kirsch

Better pocket presence and awareness and less scrambling. -Paul Perillo

Keep taking what the defense gives you. The Patriots fell in love with the deep ball too much in Mac's first four appearances this season. As he likes to say, you can't go broke taking a profit. Mac is at his best when he's playing the role of distributor rather than forcing the issue. Throw to the open receiver and the big plays will come. -Evan Lazar

It feels like the Patriots will throw the ball a significant amount to soften the Colts front so I'd love to see Mac picking them apart with quick effective passes. That helps his protection and plays to what I think are the offense's strengths. -Mike Dussault

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28).
Photo by David Silverman
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28).

With Sam Ehlinger at quarterback and a banged-up Jonathan Taylor in the backfield, do the Colts still have enough to be successful vs. the Patriots defense?

No, Patriots defense should be fine. -FK

The key will be turnovers. If the Colts protect the football they can move the ball. If not, it will be a long day for a quarterback making his first career road start. -PP

I'm leaning towards no on this one. Essentially, this game is going to come down to Frank Reich scheming the designed QB run game and one of the Colts big WRs winning jump balls downfield. Those things don't seem sustainable enough to move the ball consistently. Ehlinger is a physical runner but he's not dynamic in the open field like Justin Fields and Lamar Jackson. -EL

I wonder how much Jonathan Taylor will play if he even suits up. There will be so much on Ehlinger in this one, it seems to me like the kind of game that the Patriots defense feasts on. I think the Colts struggle to do much of anything on offense unless Taylor is surprisingly ready to go. -MD

Related Links

It's been almost entirely Meyers and Stevenson on offense, who is one other player you're looking to start delivering consistent impacts?

Really, any other receiver besides Meyers. I'll go with Bourne. We know he has the ability but I'm at a loss as to why he's not productive this year. -FK

I think Hunter Henry has been underutilized all season. Get him more involved, especially in the red zone, and the production should increase. -PP

Either Tyquan Thornton or Kendrick Bourne. I believe both are talented receivers who at some point will break out. The coaches certainly could do more to get one of them involved. I'd love to see some schemed designs to get Tyquan into more foot races in space. -EL

As much as I think Hunter Henry could really help out in the red zone I'm thinking long term here and going Tyquan Thornton. It's probably more wishful thinking, that the speedy target will breakout and get some buzz going while adding a missing dimension to the Patriots offense. -MD

Name one Colts player that could be a game-wrecker.

Stephon Gilmore will be motivated on Sunday, not only because he's playing against his former team but in the Colts last game against the Commanders – a loss -- it was Gilmore who gave up a critical play. Late in the game Terry McLaurin won a 50/50 ball from Gilmore for a 33-yard gain to set up the game winning touchdown. It was a great play by McLaurin but it stung Gilmore. -FK

DeForest Buckner is similar to the Jets Quinnen Williams and he could wreak havoc on the inside, especially if David Andrews remains out. -PP

DeForest Buckner, easily. He's the exact type of interior rusher that terrifies you with their interior O-Line, especially if David Andrews can't play. He'll have a major size and length advantage against Cole Strange and James Ferentz. Big area of concern. -EL

Hard to stray from Buckner here given how dominant he can be and the injuries and struggles of the Patriots offensive line. He could easily be a major factor against the Pats all by himself. -MD

Your key to a Patriots victory against the Colts?

The play of the offensive line. As of this writing, things didn't look hopeful for David Andrews at center and there's instability at right tackle and left guard based on last week's performances. If Mac Jones doesn't have time or the Patriots can't run it will be a slog of a game. -FK

It all starts with pass protection. Improvement in that area should help the offense take better care of the ball and will lead to victory. -PP

Holding up in the trenches. The Colts have some advantages on the line of scrimmage in this game. Just survive the matchup. -EL

The Patriots formula for victory is usually just variations of playing good, clean football but specifically this week I think a fast start is key. I wonder how much fight the Colts have in them after they've downshifted over the last two weeks. Get them in a hole and I think the Patriots could run away with it. -MD

Related Content

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 8 at Jets

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the latest Patriots news and preview the team's upcoming game.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 7 vs Bears

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the latest Patriots news and preview the team's upcoming game.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 6 at Browns

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the latest Patriots news and preview the team's upcoming game.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 5 vs. Lions

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the latest Patriots news and preview the team's upcoming game.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 4 at Packers

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the latest Patriots news and preview the team's upcoming game.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 3 vs. Ravens

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the latest Patriots news and preview the team's upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 2 at Pittsburgh Steelers

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the latest Patriots news and preview the team's upcoming game.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 1 at Miami

Here's what the Patriots Unfiltered crew will be watching for as the Patriots open the 2022 season on the road in Miami.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Preseason Week 3 vs. Raiders

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the latest Patriots news and preview the team's upcoming game.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Preseason Week 2

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the latest Patriots news and preview the team's upcoming game.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Preseason Week 1

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the latest Patriots news and preview the team's upcoming game.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Matthew Judon Doesn't Know What the 'Remedy or Ingredient' is To His Success, But it Sure is Working With the Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 9 vs. Colts

NFL Announces Nominees For 12th Annual Salute to Service Award Presented By USAA, New Fan Voting Opportunity

Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots vs. Colts

Week 9: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

Robert Kraft accepts National Leadership Award from United States Holocaust Memorial Museum

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Robert Kraft Surprises Patriots Long Snapper Joe Cardona with 2022 Salute to Service Award Nomination

Patriots owner and CEO Robert Kraft surprises long snapper and United States Navy Lieutenant Joe Cardona with his 2022 Salute to Service Award nomination.

Bill Belichick on developing the team 11/4: "If I can help a player, I will try to help him"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, November 4, 2022.

One-On-One with Devin McCourty

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots captain and defensive back Devin McCourty, and he talks about being appreciative of Bill Belichick's coaching. Devin also speaks about being a leader on the team, and how he enjoys working with his younger teammates.

How Devin McCourty got away with dumping water on Bill Belichick

Devin McCourty discusses how he got away with dumping water on Bill Belichick during Sunday's locker room celebration.

Belestrator: Previewing the Colts Pass Rush

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down DeForest Buckner, Yannick Ngakoue, and the Indianapolis Colts Pass Rush on this episode of the Belestrator.

Rhamondre Stevenson 11/3: "You've got to be mentally tough in this league"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising