Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots vs. Colts 

The Colts humbled the Patriots a year ago, running all over them to start New England's late-season slide. It doesn't appear Indianapolis can pull that off this year with Jonathan Taylor having aggravated his ankle injury behind a faulty offensive line. It's beyond time for the Patriots to decide who their best offensive players are, rather than constantly rotating and trying out different styles each week, with Mac Jones suddenly running RPOs against the Jets. Nothing is consistent enough about the Pats to make them heavy favorites, but the Colts' offense is consistently bad no matter who is at quarterback.