Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Colts Coming to Foxborough, Jets Recap, Jabrill Peppers 1-on-1

Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots vs. Colts

Belestrator: Previewing the Colts Pass Rush

Scouting the Colts: How the Pats Offense Catches Fire and Slows Down Indy's Rushing Attack

Folk's consistency continues to deliver for Patriots

Week 9: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One With Jabrill Peppers

Salute to Service: Patriots get competitive hosting pickleball tournament for military

Mac Jones 11/2: "We have to be ready to go"

Press Pass: Salute to Service

Bill Belichick 11/2: "They've put together a solid roster"

10 to Watch: Changing Colts ride into Foxborough

Game Preview: Colts at Patriots

Nick Folk Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

How to Watch/Listen: Colts at Patriots

Patriots Make Changes on the Practice Squad

Sights and Sounds: Week 8 vs. New York Jets

Patriots Assistant Coaches Praise Mac Jones for Things That 'Won't Show Up on the Stat Sheet' in Sunday's Win

Patriots players get in Halloween spirit with group family costumes

Matt Patricia 11/1: "We are always trying to get better"

Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots vs. Colts 

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Nov 04, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Patriots.com Staff
Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Patriots 27, Colts 13

Eliminating negative plays against a fast defense must be part of the winning formula after the Patriots had 14 of them against the Jets last week.

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots

Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots

Jason Reid, ESPN: Patriots

Laura Rutledge, ESPN: Patriots

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots

Dominique Foxworth: ESPN: Patriots

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

Pick: Patriots 20, Colts 17

The Colts humbled the Patriots a year ago, running all over them to start New England's late-season slide. It doesn't appear Indianapolis can pull that off this year with Jonathan Taylor having aggravated his ankle injury behind a faulty offensive line. It's beyond time for the Patriots to decide who their best offensive players are, rather than constantly rotating and trying out different styles each week, with Mac Jones suddenly running RPOs against the Jets. Nothing is consistent enough about the Pats to make them heavy favorites, but the Colts' offense is consistently bad no matter who is at quarterback.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Patriots 21, Colts 17

The Patriots impressed in beating the Jets on the road last week, while the Colts lost to Washington in Sam Ehlinger's first start. The Colts just haven't been good on offense all year, no matter who plays quarterback. But they did show some signs of life last week. The Patriots haven't been much better on offense, but I think their defense will win this one. It's close.

Jason La Canfora CBS Sports: Patriots

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots

John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Patriots 27, Colts 13

There will be no Indiana banner raising after this one.

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Patriots 20, Colts 10

The Colts benched their quarterback last week and fired their offensive coordinator this week. I think we'll see in New England that the Colts' problems go a lot deeper than that.

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 16, Colts 13

Another defensive struggle and Patriots force enough mistakes to grab another win.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 27, Colts 3

The Colts look like they're downshifting to a rebuild and the Patriots could badly use a feel-good home win over a team that ran all over them last year. A good start gets things rolling early as the defense makes life tough for an injured Jonathan Taylor and young Sam Ehlinger.

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:

Pick: Pats 26, Colts 13

On paper, I don't love this matchup for the Patriots. The Colts are good on both lines of scrimmage, run the ball with a mobile QB, and have a legit D-Line that can pressure with four thanks to DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart on the interior. With that said, it feels like Indy is letting go of the rope a little as an organization. I expect the Patriots to be the more focused team and take care of business.

