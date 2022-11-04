Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots vs. Colts 

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 27, Colts 13
Eliminating negative plays against a fast defense must be part of the winning formula after the Patriots had 14 of them against the Jets last week.
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots
Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots
Jason Reid, ESPN: Patriots
Laura Rutledge, ESPN: Patriots
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
Dominique Foxworth: ESPN: Patriots
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com
Pick: Patriots 20, Colts 17
The Colts humbled the Patriots a year ago, running all over them to start New England's late-season slide. It doesn't appear Indianapolis can pull that off this year with Jonathan Taylor having aggravated his ankle injury behind a faulty offensive line. It's beyond time for the Patriots to decide who their best offensive players are, rather than constantly rotating and trying out different styles each week, with Mac Jones suddenly running RPOs against the Jets. Nothing is consistent enough about the Pats to make them heavy favorites, but the Colts' offense is consistently bad no matter who is at quarterback.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Patriots 21, Colts 17
The Patriots impressed in beating the Jets on the road last week, while the Colts lost to Washington in Sam Ehlinger's first start. The Colts just haven't been good on offense all year, no matter who plays quarterback. But they did show some signs of life last week. The Patriots haven't been much better on offense, but I think their defense will win this one. It's close.
Jason La Canfora CBS Sports: Patriots
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots
John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 27, Colts 13
There will be no Indiana banner raising after this one.
Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 20, Colts 10
The Colts benched their quarterback last week and fired their offensive coordinator this week. I think we'll see in New England that the Colts' problems go a lot deeper than that.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 16, Colts 13
Another defensive struggle and Patriots force enough mistakes to grab another win.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 27, Colts 3
The Colts look like they're downshifting to a rebuild and the Patriots could badly use a feel-good home win over a team that ran all over them last year. A good start gets things rolling early as the defense makes life tough for an injured Jonathan Taylor and young Sam Ehlinger.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Pats 26, Colts 13
On paper, I don't love this matchup for the Patriots. The Colts are good on both lines of scrimmage, run the ball with a mobile QB, and have a legit D-Line that can pressure with four thanks to DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart on the interior. With that said, it feels like Indy is letting go of the rope a little as an organization. I expect the Patriots to be the more focused team and take care of business.