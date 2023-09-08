Pregame Primer: Everything you should know before Eagles-Patriots

Finally, Patriots football is back. And this week, so is Tom Brady.
New England is honoring the greatest quarterback of all time at its season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, adding more excitement around the game. Expect "Thank You, Tom" festivities to begin at halftime, and the Patriots will need all that extra energy from the fans to overcome the defending NFC champion Eagles.
It's been a busy week, but Patriots.com reporters have worked hard to update fans with news and analysis. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup to make sure you're the most knowledgeable fan at the watch party, tailgate, or water cooler:
- The game is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 10. CBS will broadcast the matchup, with plenty of options of streaming. Here's how to watch or listen to the home opener.
- The home opener marks the first Patriots game since the completion of construction in the north end zone. The Kraft Family and Kraft Sports + Entertainment executives celebrated Thursday evening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Gillette Stadium's revamped Enel Plaza, showing off the new spaces for the first time. The $250 million project is the largest and most transformative since Gillette Stadium opened in 2002. The renovation has completely transformed Gillette Stadium's appearance and will greatly enhance the day-of-game experience for fans. Read more about the new offerings and spaces here.
- This matchup marks the first game between the Eagles and Patriots since 2019, when New England defeated Philadelphia 17-10 at Lincoln Financial Field. This is the Eagles' first time back at Gillette Stadium since 2015, but both teams obviously look much different since then. Philadelphia boasted one of the best defenses in the league last season, leading the league in sacks. That poses a problem for a New England offensive line that lacks depth and has struggled to stay healthy. Read the full game preview and scouting report here.
- Entering a tough test against the Eagles, Patriots.com writer Mike Dussault put together what he's going to pay most attention to in the season opener. Check out his 10 Things to Watch here.
- Patriots.com reporter Evan Lazar did a deep dive into both New England and Philadelphia. According to him, stopping the Eagles means slowing down Jalen Hurts nd their pass rush. Read more about the game plan here.
- New England named six players as captains for the 2023 season, with newcomer Hunter Henry joining Mac Jones, Matthew Slater, Deatrich Wise Jr., Ja'Whaun Bentley, and David Andrews.
- The Patriots Unfiltered crew got together for a roundtable to answer questions about the upcoming matchup. See what the gang had to say about their takeaways from training camp, concerns going into the season, and players who could make all the difference.
- Patriots.com caught up with Ezekiel Elliot on Thursday for a game of 21 questions. Get to know the newest Patriots running back here.
- It's been an eventful week in Foxborough, but the same goes for the rest of the league. Read Patriots senior editor Paul Perillo's stream of consciousness regarding the Patriots and what's going on with other teams in his NFL Notes column.