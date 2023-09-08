PRO Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Eagles

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by SERVPRO.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 28, Eagles 24
The Eagles have an OC calling plays for the first time, a new DC, and haven't played their top players in the preseason – so they'll be knocking off some notable rust. The Patriots, in a raucous environment celebrating Tom Brady, will be in position to take advantage.
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Eagles
Mike Clay, ESPN: Eagles
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Eagles
Eric Moody, ESPN: Eagles
Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Eagles
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
NFL.com
Ali Bhanpuri, NFL.com: Eagles 26, Patriots 19
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Eagles 28, Patriots 23
Dan Parr, NFL.com: Eagles 23, Patriots 14
Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Eagles 23, Patriots 14
Tom Blair, NFL.com: Eagles 35, Patriots 24
Why Ali Bhanpuri is taking the Eagles: Nowhere to go but up for the Patriots offense after last year's debacle, but what a brutal test for this unit right out of the gate. The Eagles' size and depth up front should pose problems for New England's run game, putting too much pressure on Mac Jones' shoulders. Quick passes and a heavy dose of 12 personnel could help the Patriots hang around, but they'll be throwing jabs against a team that thrives on landing haymakers. While I expect New England to be feisty this year, not even an offseason worth of game planning from Bill Belichick or the G.O.A.T.'s return to Foxborough can compensate for the talent gap between these two clubs. Bill O'Brien might wish he had stayed in Tuscaloosa after this one.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Eagles 30, Patriots 22
The defending NFC-champion Eagles are going to find out what it's like to be the hunted this season, starting in this one. They have the talent to handle it, but it's a tough road to navigate this season. New England will be good on defense this season, but the Eagles offense and Jalen Hurts will be too big of a challenge to open the season. Mac Jones won't keep up.
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Eagles
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Eagles
John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Eagles
Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Eagles
Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Eagles
Pro Football Talk
Mike Florio: Eagles 30, Patriots 23
Chris Simms: Eagles 30, Patriots 24
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Eagles 27, Patriots 10
The unsettled nature of the Patriots offensive line leads to trouble against Eagles vaunted pass rush.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Eagles 28, Patriots 13
The Patriots have more important questions to answer than the Eagles do. The Patriots will have a respectable showing, but Philly has too much across the board for Week 1.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Eagles 27, Patriots 21
The Patriots are competitive throughout, with positive signs from the offense, but the Eagles ultimately have too much firepower offensively for New England to keep up on the scoreboard.
