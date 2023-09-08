Official website of the New England Patriots

PRO Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Eagles

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by SERVPRO.

Sep 08, 2023
Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by SERVPRO.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Patriots 28, Eagles 24

The Eagles have an OC calling plays for the first time, a new DC, and haven't played their top players in the preseason – so they'll be knocking off some notable rust. The Patriots, in a raucous environment celebrating Tom Brady, will be in position to take advantage.

