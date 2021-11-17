What They're Saying: Atlanta Falcons

"Well, we all strive to reach the record he's got for Super Bowls. He's somebody that's done it at a high level for a long time with a lot of different styles of teams. I think the one thing they don't get enough credit for is how physical they are. You know, even the runs. I mean, you watch them play right now and they're doing a heck of a job. They're as physical as any team and if you go back and look at the defenses he coached with the New York Giants to how they built that Cleveland team, they're big physical teams, that's one thing nobody's ever given enough credit for, and they're physical as hell. That's how they played in that kind of environment in the AFC East. They play a lot of cold games. They got a big physical team, and that's what they've done this year. They're playing really efficient on offense. They're asking the quarterback; he's going to make the right read for them. They're playing really well as a team. They got it and went out and spent a lot of money in free agency. They got a really talented defense. They're physical, they're going to jam you. It's going to be a good pro football game, and that's why you can see as most of his teams have, they've improved as the season goes on and that's what they're doing right now."