What They're Saying: Baltimore Ravens

On facing the Patriots...

"You really don't look at the record when you look at the tape – you look at the tape, and you look at the scheme and the players and how it relates to what you're trying to do. It's a very big challenge, because they have a great coaching staff. They always find ways to scheme up their opponents in different ways; we have to try to anticipate that. Especially with what we do offensively, which is different than what a lot of people do. They have very physical players on defense, for instance. They have a physical offensive line and downhill running game, with a really good, young back. It's a big challenge. Their special teams are as good as anybody in the league."

- Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh

"It's still a Bill Belichick-led team. So, you have to respect them and give them the respect they deserve. You have to play hard against them, because they play hard. They're a well-coached team. They work well together. That team has always been a plug-and-play type of offense. Their defense has always been that way, as well. So, you have to definitely give them their respect. They're still a good football team, and you still have to go out there and bring your best, because they're going to bring their best."

- Ravens Defensive End Derek Wolfe

On Cam Newton...

"I watched Cam since Auburn. Everyone in the country did. Everyone knew about Cam – Superman – doing his thing. A lot of us looked up to him. He's a mobile quarterback. He does his thing. He won the Heisman, won the college championship, won MVP, went to the Super Bowl. I followed him a lot, wanted to get to where he's at. Now I'm here, now I've got to play against him. I just can't wait to do that."

- Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

"We've played against Cam Newton before, obviously. The last time we played against him, he had a very good game against us – we remember that. So, that will be the challenge. He's an excellent quarterback. [He's] a very aware player, very talented, [has] a great arm. [He] can beat you with his legs, as well. So, that's our challenge this week."

- Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh

"He's a big-body guy who can move, so you have to tackle him like a [running] back. You have to be aware of him at all times. People forget that he won the MVP not too long ago; that wasn't that long ago. So, he's still got it. He's still a good football player. I have a ton of respect for him. I've played against him a bunch. So, we just have to respect what he can do with his legs."

- Ravens Defensive End Derek Wolfe

On the Patriots secondary...

"They have more than two quality corners and players back there; they have a whole group. That's a very good secondary, very well-coached, very coordinated. They work well together with the front and each other – I think that's a mark of a great secondary. They also are ballhawks. They're very aggressive attacking the ball at the catchpoint; that's something we're going to have to be very conscious of and very aggressive towards. They've got 10 interceptions so far this year – that's to your point. It's definitely a great part of their team, and I think it's something they focus on."