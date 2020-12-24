What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

"It's the defending AFC East champs that have held that position for multiple, multiple years. It's one of the greatest, if not the greatest coach ever to coach our game. They're going to be prepared, they're going to be well-coached and they'll be ready to go. So we're going to have our work cut out for us, and we have to get back to work."

"This is a Patriots team that is well coached and we know that AFC East games are tough to win - especially winning a second time. They've been able to see us. They've got us on film. They've got arguably the greatest coach of all time coaching that team. They are always going to be ready, always going to be prepared. So, we have to be on our P's and Q's and watch as much game film as we can. I know coach is putting together a great game plan for us. When we are on the field we have to execute and put our best foot forward."