Sounds of the Season: How 2020's artificial crowd noise became reality 

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats face division champs in primetime

Unfiltered Notebook 12/23: Herron is latest rookie to see an expanded role

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Bills

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Bills

Unfiltered Notebook 12/22: Belichick praises Pats Pro Bowlers

Three Patriots Selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: QBs, FAs and other rebuilding items

Week 16 NFL Notes: Playoffs Will Go On Without Pats

Unfiltered Notebook 12/21: Pro Bowler Gilmore reportedly needs surgery

After Further Review: Second-half ground attack does Patriots in

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax

Beach Bummer: Miami dashes Patriots postseason hopes

Game Observations: Dolphins run Pats out of postseason contention

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/20

Press Pass: Players talk loss to Dolphins

What Went Wrong: Run Defense Comes Up Short

Jacobi Meyers breaks free in Dolphins secondary for 35-yard catch and run

Cam Newton improvises for shifty third-down dart to James White

J.C. Jackson intercepts the Tua Tagovailoa pass

Inactive Analysis: Dolphins lose three key players vs. NE

Week 15 Inactives: Patriots at Dolphins

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Divisional road battle looms for Patriots in Miami

Devin McCourty's teammates pull for him in NFL Man of the Year Charity Challenge (and you should too)

Dec 24, 2020 at 11:34 AM
medium_icon
Patriots.com Staff
2020-WhatTheyreSaying-PDC-bills-wk8

Buffalo Bills coaches and players discuss their upcoming NFL Week 16 game against the New England Patriots.

On facing the Patriots...

"It's the defending AFC East champs that have held that position for multiple, multiple years. It's one of the greatest, if not the greatest coach ever to coach our game. They're going to be prepared, they're going to be well-coached and they'll be ready to go. So we're going to have our work cut out for us, and we have to get back to work."

- Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott

"This is a Patriots team that is well coached and we know that AFC East games are tough to win - especially winning a second time. They've been able to see us. They've got us on film. They've got arguably the greatest coach of all time coaching that team. They are always going to be ready, always going to be prepared. So, we have to be on our P's and Q's and watch as much game film as we can. I know coach is putting together a great game plan for us. When we are on the field we have to execute and put our best foot forward."

- Bills Quarterback Josh Allen

"You play division games, they're always tough. They know you, you know them. It's going to come down to playing good, smart, clean football and taking care of the football, executing in the red zone. Converting on third down and doing a good job of executing."

- Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll

"We want to play our best football. I really believe that. We've got a competitive locker room, competitive coaching staff and we want to continue to do our best to grow as a football team at the same time and I think the guys would say the same thing, when you go out there, you want to win."

- Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott

"Anytime you can win a game in this league is a big deal. To be able to go against a division opponent and to beat them both times is a big deal. I guess this year is the year of breaking streaks. Hopefully, that is the case, but we don't go in thinking we want to sweep them. We just go in saying we want to win this game."

- Bills Cornerback Tre'Davious White

"They're a good team. We have a tremendous amount of respect for them, how they do things and how they have been able to win multiple division titles. It's the next game for us like it is for them."

- Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott

