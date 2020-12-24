What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills coaches and players discuss their upcoming NFL Week 16 game against the New England Patriots.
On facing the Patriots...
"It's the defending AFC East champs that have held that position for multiple, multiple years. It's one of the greatest, if not the greatest coach ever to coach our game. They're going to be prepared, they're going to be well-coached and they'll be ready to go. So we're going to have our work cut out for us, and we have to get back to work."
- Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott
"This is a Patriots team that is well coached and we know that AFC East games are tough to win - especially winning a second time. They've been able to see us. They've got us on film. They've got arguably the greatest coach of all time coaching that team. They are always going to be ready, always going to be prepared. So, we have to be on our P's and Q's and watch as much game film as we can. I know coach is putting together a great game plan for us. When we are on the field we have to execute and put our best foot forward."
- Bills Quarterback Josh Allen
"You play division games, they're always tough. They know you, you know them. It's going to come down to playing good, smart, clean football and taking care of the football, executing in the red zone. Converting on third down and doing a good job of executing."
- Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll
"We want to play our best football. I really believe that. We've got a competitive locker room, competitive coaching staff and we want to continue to do our best to grow as a football team at the same time and I think the guys would say the same thing, when you go out there, you want to win."
- Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott
"Anytime you can win a game in this league is a big deal. To be able to go against a division opponent and to beat them both times is a big deal. I guess this year is the year of breaking streaks. Hopefully, that is the case, but we don't go in thinking we want to sweep them. We just go in saying we want to win this game."
- Bills Cornerback Tre'Davious White
"They're a good team. We have a tremendous amount of respect for them, how they do things and how they have been able to win multiple division titles. It's the next game for us like it is for them."
- Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott