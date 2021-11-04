What They're Saying: Carolina Panthers

"New England's a great team. They play complimentary football at the highest level. They're physical. I mean this is a really physical team! Downhill run game. They're going to punish people. I love the fullback. Offensive line is physical and they get downhill. Tailback runs hard. Explosive play action passing game and they utilize everyone in the play action passing game. Mac's playing really well. He protects the ball, makes good decisions and he's really accurate down the field. He throws a really catchable ball. They've got great skill players and guys that can get open. Defensively, they take away the run. They play man coverage. They've got Devin McCourty back there. He makes everything right for them. He's excellent. A lot of different looks and a lot of different personnel groupings. They're a team that kind of is the way we want to be."