What They're Saying: Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers coaches and players discuss their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
On facing the Patriots...
"You prepare for a lot of things, but everything could change in the game or before the game or at halftime or the third quarter or the fourth quarter. They have a lot of scheme they can to, they're very well-prepared, well-coached, and you've got to be ready for every coverage, pressure, zero, drop eight, a lot of different things."
- Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
"You just have to respect how they play and what they do. Usually, they have a sharp game plan based on what the team struggles with, trying to expose matchups and different aspects of the game. It's just respect for how they do it and the discipline in their game plans."
- Packers Safety Adrian Amos
"You just never know what you're gonna get. You can try to make the best educated guess, but you better be ready to adapt on gameday if they present a different look."
- Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur
On Bill Belichick...
"He's the best of the best regardless of sport. It's not a shocker as to why he has won so many Super Bowls and why he has won so many games. He does a great job taking away what you do best and keeping you off-balance. They can play a lot of different looks out of the same personnel groupings. He's been doing it at a high level for a very long time.
- Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur
"I'm sure he'll look at what he thinks we do best and try to take away the first and second options, and then he'll have a plan B, a plan C and a plan D that I'm sure he hopes he doesn't get to. I am sure they'll have a great plan for us."
- Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
On the Patriots offense...
"You're only as good as your last game. We have to continue to improve and get better. We're going to have a great challenge again this week. New England's offense has been able to move the football so it will be a good test for our guys."
- Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur
On Matthew Judon and the Patriots Pass Rush...
"They've got a good pass rush. Plus, they give you a ton of different looks with empty pressures, adjustments and checks of their own, delayed blitzes and a lot of different things they can do. We have to be aware of where he [Matthew Judon] is at because he's a game wrecker."
- Quarterback Aaron Rodgers