What They're Saying: Indianapolis Colts

On facing the Patriots on Saturday night...

"Obviously very excited to be primetime at home in Lucas Oil (Stadium). Really looking forward to our fans being in there. I think it's going to be an electric atmosphere Saturday night up against obviously a very good opponent, a very good AFC opponent. So, we're looking forward to that challenge and looking forward to our fans providing an electric atmosphere."

- Colts Head Coach Frank Reich

"I feel like to win a ball game, you have to be able to run the ball and to win a ball game on defense, you have to be able to stop the ball. I think whoever is going to do it the best without making the most mental mistakes is going to win the ball game. We know the Patriots, they know us as well. Going in there, watching the film, we do see a lot of run on the film and we're going to see who's more physical this week. We're all telling each other to bring the pads. I can't wait to see this."

- Colts Cornerback Kenny Moore II

"We try every week to make it about the week. Not make it bigger than it needs to be and we have the simple 1-0 mindset every single week we come in here. We know the magnitude of the game, the magnitude of who we are playing in the conference and where teams sit. We know all that stuff. For us, it's just how do we get better? How do we prepare and get ready to go 1-0 this week?"

- Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz

" I think you've got two teams that are committed to doing whatever it takes to win. I mean they are averaging 31 points a game over the last nine games. We've been averaging a fair amount of points. So it will be interesting to see how it plays out. You might anticipate with two running teams and two good defensive teams that it would be low scoring. I'm excited. I'm excited for the game. You just never know. I think that's one of the things that makes this so exciting for fans, and for us as well. I just know that in all three phases what we're focused on is really just execution in the run game, pass game, special teams – all three phases, execution. We're going up against a team that doesn't make many self-inflicted errors. We feel like we try and be that same way. So at the end of the day, I think that's what it will come down to."

- Colts Head Coach Frank Reich

"I love the challenge. I love the fact that we're going up against this team. We know it's a tough test and I think it's exactly what you just said, it's both/and. On one hand, this is just the next game, but you also know it's the New England Patriots. It's the No. 1 seed in the AFC. But what it really is for us, it's an opportunity to prove that we're for real, to prove that we belong here where we're at. Ultimately, that's what it comes down to."

- Colts Head Coach Frank Reich

"It's our kind of game. It's big boy football, especially in December with a lot on the line. I think it's an awesome challenge for us. I think the best part about December football is you kind of control your own destiny, especially with the record we got, where we're sitting here in this playoff race – a bunch of people competing for a few spots there. We control our own destiny, have a great week of preparation and just go out there and do our jobs on Saturday."