What They're Saying: Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts coaches and players discuss their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Saturday night.
On facing the Patriots on Saturday night...
"Obviously very excited to be primetime at home in Lucas Oil (Stadium). Really looking forward to our fans being in there. I think it's going to be an electric atmosphere Saturday night up against obviously a very good opponent, a very good AFC opponent. So, we're looking forward to that challenge and looking forward to our fans providing an electric atmosphere."
- Colts Head Coach Frank Reich
"I feel like to win a ball game, you have to be able to run the ball and to win a ball game on defense, you have to be able to stop the ball. I think whoever is going to do it the best without making the most mental mistakes is going to win the ball game. We know the Patriots, they know us as well. Going in there, watching the film, we do see a lot of run on the film and we're going to see who's more physical this week. We're all telling each other to bring the pads. I can't wait to see this."
- Colts Cornerback Kenny Moore II
"We try every week to make it about the week. Not make it bigger than it needs to be and we have the simple 1-0 mindset every single week we come in here. We know the magnitude of the game, the magnitude of who we are playing in the conference and where teams sit. We know all that stuff. For us, it's just how do we get better? How do we prepare and get ready to go 1-0 this week?"
- Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz
" I think you've got two teams that are committed to doing whatever it takes to win. I mean they are averaging 31 points a game over the last nine games. We've been averaging a fair amount of points. So it will be interesting to see how it plays out. You might anticipate with two running teams and two good defensive teams that it would be low scoring. I'm excited. I'm excited for the game. You just never know. I think that's one of the things that makes this so exciting for fans, and for us as well. I just know that in all three phases what we're focused on is really just execution in the run game, pass game, special teams – all three phases, execution. We're going up against a team that doesn't make many self-inflicted errors. We feel like we try and be that same way. So at the end of the day, I think that's what it will come down to."
- Colts Head Coach Frank Reich
"I love the challenge. I love the fact that we're going up against this team. We know it's a tough test and I think it's exactly what you just said, it's both/and. On one hand, this is just the next game, but you also know it's the New England Patriots. It's the No. 1 seed in the AFC. But what it really is for us, it's an opportunity to prove that we're for real, to prove that we belong here where we're at. Ultimately, that's what it comes down to."
- Colts Head Coach Frank Reich
"It's our kind of game. It's big boy football, especially in December with a lot on the line. I think it's an awesome challenge for us. I think the best part about December football is you kind of control your own destiny, especially with the record we got, where we're sitting here in this playoff race – a bunch of people competing for a few spots there. We control our own destiny, have a great week of preparation and just go out there and do our jobs on Saturday."
- Colts Tackle Eric Fisher
On the Patriots defense...
"It's a good defense. Obviously, coached very well. Everyone knows that – for a very long time. They're very specific I would say within each game and how they want to stop an opponent. For us, it will be, hey, come out early, let's get a feel for what's the flavor of the day? How are they trying to stop us? A lot of respect, a lot of respect. They're super disciplined on defense and do a great job. So, we got our work cut out for us."
- Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz
"They're fundamentally sound, they're great in their scheme, they do everything their coach asks them to do and they've got playmakers. We just got to put it together."
- Colts Wide Receiver T.Y. Hilton
On the Patriots offense...
"They've done a nice job of utilizing their skill at the running back level as well as the receiver level. The tight ends that they have, they've done a good job with that. Then obviously with the quarterback and the efficiency of the quarterback. So, I think you look at the whole body of work and they've done a nice job."
- Colts Defensive Coordinator Matt Eberflus
On Mac Jones...
"I think he's good. He's confident back there. He's got a good command of the offense. But we're really going to try to make the game one-dimensional and see what he can do. We're excited for the challenge."
- Colts Linebacker Bobby Okereke
"I thought highly of him, very accurate passer. He seemed to have really good touch. Arm strength seemed above average and he can get the ball all over the field. Then just watching a couple interviews with him, you could tell he kind of got football and had good football smarts."
- Colts Head Coach Frank Reich
On attempting to stop the Patriots run game...
"It's right in our wheelhouse. I think that's why we matched up well versus Tennessee over the years – just physical team. We pride ourselves on stopping the run. So just another great opportunity and we're ready to go. "
- Colts Linebacker Bobby Okereke
"They figured out that's a big strength for them. They can run the (ball) and man on man, match up well physically against teams. That's a pride point for us, and we're just ready to attack the run and really make them one-dimensional."
- Colts Linebacker Bobby Okereke
On Matthew Judon...
"They do a good job with their edge rushers period as far as there's some plays where they're not rushing because they're standing at the line of scrimmage batting passes down. Sometimes they're knocking tight ends away to disrupt them in the passing game and the timing. Then, obviously there's times where he's getting after the quarterback. So, a very good player. Obviously, we played against him in Baltimore the last two years, or the last year. He's doing a great job. He knows how to beat his man one-on-one. We're going to have to have an answer for him. We're going to know where he is on the field at all times."
- Colts Offensive Coordinator Marcus Brady