What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

"You can tell there's some good relationships going on there. Bill O'Brien has always done a really good job and I think they're doing some things that, you can tell when there's connectivity between coach and quarterback, and there's stuff that he's playing very confident in. It's a good litmus test when the quarterback is playing better. Generally everyone is because they go hand in hand. And he can only be successful if his players are in the right spots doing the right thing. So there's definitely some tempo going on. There's some different formations. There's different ways to attack, similar to what he's done in the past to a degree. But then there's new things. The crazy thing about NFL Sundays is then you could just come to work on Sunday and he could have five wide receivers, no running backs or tight ends every play. You just don't know. There is some unknown in that regard for what they're doing. You have one team that is known on how they want to do attack. But outside of that, you have to defend everything. So it'll be a good challenge for us."

- Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel