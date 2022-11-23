Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Catch-22 Replay Wed Nov 23 - 02:00 PM | Thu Nov 24 - 05:55 PM

Expert Predictions: Week 12 Patriots at Vikings

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 12 at Minnesota Vikings

Rookie Marcus Jones Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Scouting the Vikings: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Get a Win on Thanksgiving Night

Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott from the New York Jets Practice Squad

Slater, Belichick recall O'Connell's Patriots roots

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Improving pass protection key to finding offensive production

NFL Notes: Pass rush makes Patriots defense dangerous

Game Preview: Patriots at Vikings

10 to Watch: Pats return to Thanksgiving football vs. Vikings

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Vikings

After Further Review: Patriots Offense Needs an Identity For the Stretch Run, and Might've Found it vs. Jets

Previewing a Patriots post-Thanksgiving peak revival

Week 12: Patriots - Vikings Injury Report

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Jets presented by CarMax

Game Notes: Marcus Jones returns a punt 84 yards for game's only touchdown

7 Keys from Patriots last-second win over Jets

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From Patriots Last-Second Win Over the Jets on Sunday

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/20

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Jets week 11

What They're Saying: Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and select players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

Nov 23, 2022 at 12:37 PM
medium_icon
Patriots.com Staff
2022wk12-vikings_WhatTheyreSaying_16x9

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and select players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

On facing the Patriots...

"They're a good football, they've got really good players and schemes that challenge you in every way, shape or form to try to coach your team up to try to meet that and give them the chance to play a competitive game and get back on track to where we think we are as a football team, even coming off of a performance like that the other day."
- Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell

"They're just so detailed. They don't make mistakes; they're not dropping coverages; their special teams is flying around making plays. They're very well coached from an all-around perspective, which makes it difficult because they don't give you anything easy. From an offensive perspective, they take away what you're really good at, and there's a lot of teams that try to emulate that and just don't do it the way that they do it week in and week out. They take away what the offense is really good at. They find weaknesses and they expose them."
- Vikings Wide Receiver Adam Thielen

On the Patriots defense...

Related Links

"It's a great test for us this week. They're a good defense, a good team that's going to make it as tough as possible on us as an offense, so it'll be a great test for us Thursday night."
- Vikings Wide Receiver Adam Thielen

"Their operation is very clean. The personnel groupings they use provide a lot of stress, obviously, for your players. You're trying to quiet their mind, and I feel like we've got a good plan. Players are digesting it as we go, but make no mistake about it, it's going to be a heck of a challenge again for our guys up front and really all 11 in the run and pass game."
- Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell

On Bill Belichick...

"He is one of my coaching influences. … Those characteristics, those foundational things you learn there even in the short time that I was there, have stuck with me. I still have old notebooks with team meeting notes and things like that that are always great to go back and look through throughout that season, throughout the offseason, training camp. So as I've said many times, it's been a huge part of my football journey to be able to experience being there for that period of time and helped me grow tremendously. But as far as coaching against him and his team this week and his coaching staff, you just know what the challenge is going to be."
- Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell

"Tremendous football mind. The sample size is large - how long he's done it, with so many different players. I think he's always adapted to whatever he feels is going to work that year, that week. He's really the best ever and his track record speaks for itself. We have a great challenge on Thursday night as a result and their defense again this year is doing a really good job."
- Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins

"I just think it's spectacular how he's been able to continue to produce a football team that plays at such a high level and is a real problem to deal with whenever you play them, wherever you play them, no matter how long you have to prepare, it's a heck of a challenge."
- Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell

On Matthew Judon...

"They've got the sacks leader in the NFL. I think [Matthew] Judon is having one of the best defensive seasons going right now in our league. When you turn on the tape, it's easy to see why — incredibly talented, strong and can win in so many different ways, and then how dialed in the rest of that group is."
- Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell

"Judon's having a great year. A big shoutout to Grand Valley State, where he played. That's kind of my home area so I grew up watching Grand Valley. He's had a great pro career after coming out of Grand Valley and having a great year this year, so we'll be well aware of where he is. And really, their whole unit has been strong, so it'll be a challenge all around."
- Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins

On Matthew Slater...

"What an unbelievable career. He's one of those players that I think a lot of coaches look to and players look to as an inspiration for the way he's done it and how he's carried himself. There's a reason he's been a captain on that team for as long as I can possibly remember. He was in my wedding — all those things. He's going to remain one of my best friends for a long time. An unbelievable family, and like I said, I think he and is family have had a really strong impact on that Boston community and New England community with all the things they do that mean so much off the field. I can't say enough about that guy."
- Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell

Related Content

news

What They're Saying: New York Jets

New York Jets coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

What They're Saying: Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

What They're Saying: New York Jets

New York Jets coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

What They're Saying: Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

news

What They're Saying: Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns coaches and player comment about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

What They're Saying: Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

What They're Saying: Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers coaches and players discuss their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

What They're Saying: Baltimore Ravens

A look at what Baltimore Ravens coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

What They're Saying: Pittsburgh Steelers

A look at what Pittsburgh Steelers coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

A look at what Miami Dolphins coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

A look at what Buffalo Bills coaches and players are saying ahead of their Wild Card Playoff game against the New England Patriots.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 12: Patriots - Vikings Injury Report

Expert Predictions: Week 12 Patriots at Vikings

Analysis: Patriots Center David Andrews Questionable, Isaiah Wynn Ruled Out vs. Vikings

How Robert Kraft, Patriots players gave back to hundreds of families for Thanksgiving

What They're Saying: Minnesota Vikings

Brandon Marshall debuts Patriots tattoo after losing bet with Julian Edelman

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Robert Kraft delivers Thanksgiving message to Patriots

Patriots owner Robert Kraft addresses the team in advance of one of his favorite holidays, and as his Patriots prepare to play the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving Day.

Belestrator: Defending against Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Justin Jefferson on this episode of the Belestrator.

Thanksgiving In A Basket Event

The Kraft family, Patriots Foundation and Goodwill Boston teamed up for the 29th straight year to distribute 200 Thanksgiving meals to local families in need.

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One-on-One With Matthew Slater

Matthew Slater speaks with Tamara Brown about his favorite Thanksgiving foods. Slater explains his excitement watching rookie Marcus Jones returning the punt for a touchdown and sealing the last second win against the Jets.

One-On-One with Jalen Mills

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills, and he talks about their upcoming matchup on Thanksgiving at the Minnesota Vikings. Mills also reveals his favorite Thanksgiving side dish, and what he is most thankful for.

Mac Jones 11/22: "It's a privilege to play football on Thanksgiving"

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising