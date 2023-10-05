Official website of the New England Patriots

What They're Saying: New Orleans Saints

Film Review: Will the Patriots Revive J.C. Jackson's Career in Second Stint in New England? 

Belestrator: Previewing the Saints Playmakers Going into Week 5

Week 5 Injury Report: Saints at Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One-on-One with Myles Bryant

Press Pass: J.C. Jackson Returns to New England

10 to Watch: Saints come marching into Foxborough to face win-hungry Patriots

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots in Sunday's Showdown with the Saints

Report: Patriots make trade to bring back J.C. Jackson

How to Watch/Listen: Saints at Patriots

Game Preview: Saints at Patriots

After Further Review: Where do the Patriots and QB Mac Jones Go From Here Following Sunday's Loss to the Cowboys?

NFL Notes: Same old story for Patriots

Bill Belichick 10/4: "You always want all your players out there"

Patriots Mailbag: Exploring WR options and more?

Patriots defenders who could see expanded roles vs. Saints

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Cowboys in Dallas

5 Keys from Patriots lopsided loss to Dallas

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to 23 straight games with a sack

Bill Belichick 10/1: "We're a lot better team than we showed tonight"

Find out what New Orleans Saints coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the Patriots.

Oct 05, 2023 at 05:34 PM
Patriots.com Staff
On facing the Patriots...

"This is a great opportunity to go 1-0. I know they are going to have some schemed up things against us. We've just got to focus, watch film, everybody's got to lock in and we've got to come ready to play and do our jobs because it's a bounce back game for them as well. I'm pretty sure they are going to come out ready to play. We've just got to surpass their intensity."
- Saints Defensive End Carl Granderson

"Going against the Patriots is a challenge in itself. Going against Coach Belichick and all the talent they have on their defense and offense. They always have a great unit on special teams. Regardless of what happened last week I know the NFL doesn't wait for you. You are on to the next game. I know what a tough opponent they have been in the past and we've got our work cut out for us."
- Saints quarterback Derek Carr

"We know that we're going to have a tough challenge. I think coach Belichick's teams have a 70% win percentage after a loss so they do a good job of responding. We know it is going to be difficult."
- Saints head coach Dennis Allen

"I know the challenge. I know going to bed that night I will be extremely exhausted mentally. It's taxing on your mind. There's a lot of things to handle but I am excited for that challenge. Any chance you get to go against the best it's a fun opportunity, but it's a mentally taxing day for sure."
- Saints quarterback Derek Carr

On Bill Belichick...

"They try to take away what you like best. They like to make you play left handed. There's no denying his success. There's no denying what he's been able to accomplish in being one of the best to ever coach football. That's a pretty amazing statement. He's proven time after time in any and all circumstances that he can get his guys ready to go and be able to take away the best things you do and attack what they feel are your weaknesses. Those are the things they do great."
- Saints quarterback Derek Carr

On the Patriots defense...

"They make it difficult on you. They're pretty stout up front. I think their linebackers do a pretty good job of being instinctive in terms of where they are fitting in the gaps. I think this is a very good tackling defense. They're very physical. They are coached extremely well and they're going to be tough to deal with."
- Saints head coach Dennis Allen

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One-on-One with Myles Bryant

Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant joins Tamara Brown to discuss how the team turns the page when playing the Saints on Sunday. Myles also speaks to his versatility on defense, and being able to adapt as injuries pile up.

Belestrator: Previewing the Saints Playmakers Going into Week 5

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the New Orleans Saints Offense and Defense, and more on this episode of the Belestrator.

Press Pass: J.C. Jackson Returns to New England

Patriots players Mac Jones, David Andrews, Deatrich Wise, and more address the media on October 4 and 5, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 10/5: "Putting our best foot forward"

Patriots ​defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

Jabrill Peppers 10/5: "The expectation doesn't change"

Patriots ​defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

Lawrence Guy 10/5: "It's all about opportunity"

Patriots ​defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Thursday, October 5, 2023.
