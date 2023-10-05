What They're Saying: New Orleans Saints

On facing the Patriots...
"This is a great opportunity to go 1-0. I know they are going to have some schemed up things against us. We've just got to focus, watch film, everybody's got to lock in and we've got to come ready to play and do our jobs because it's a bounce back game for them as well. I'm pretty sure they are going to come out ready to play. We've just got to surpass their intensity."
- Saints Defensive End Carl Granderson
"Going against the Patriots is a challenge in itself. Going against Coach Belichick and all the talent they have on their defense and offense. They always have a great unit on special teams. Regardless of what happened last week I know the NFL doesn't wait for you. You are on to the next game. I know what a tough opponent they have been in the past and we've got our work cut out for us."
- Saints quarterback Derek Carr
"We know that we're going to have a tough challenge. I think coach Belichick's teams have a 70% win percentage after a loss so they do a good job of responding. We know it is going to be difficult."
- Saints head coach Dennis Allen
"I know the challenge. I know going to bed that night I will be extremely exhausted mentally. It's taxing on your mind. There's a lot of things to handle but I am excited for that challenge. Any chance you get to go against the best it's a fun opportunity, but it's a mentally taxing day for sure."
- Saints quarterback Derek Carr
On Bill Belichick...
"They try to take away what you like best. They like to make you play left handed. There's no denying his success. There's no denying what he's been able to accomplish in being one of the best to ever coach football. That's a pretty amazing statement. He's proven time after time in any and all circumstances that he can get his guys ready to go and be able to take away the best things you do and attack what they feel are your weaknesses. Those are the things they do great."
- Saints quarterback Derek Carr
On the Patriots defense...
"They make it difficult on you. They're pretty stout up front. I think their linebackers do a pretty good job of being instinctive in terms of where they are fitting in the gaps. I think this is a very good tackling defense. They're very physical. They are coached extremely well and they're going to be tough to deal with."
- Saints head coach Dennis Allen